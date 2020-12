Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/

Hamilton contract top of the agenda now F1 season is done

LONDON (Reuters) - Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton is hoping to have his future sorted by Christmas now that the Formula One season is over.

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW

Barca to face PSG in Champions League last 16

Barcelona will face Paris St Germain and former striker Neymar while title holders Bayern Munich are up against Italy's Lazio in the last 16 of the Champions League after UEFA's draw was held on Monday.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/

All Blacks paired with hosts France at 2023 World Cup

PARIS (Reuters) - Three-times winners and perennial favourites New Zealand will face hosts France in the pool stage of the 2023 Rugby World Cup (RWC), but both teams will be confident of advancing after landing Italy as the third seed in the group when the draw was made on Monday.

UPCOMING

NBA

SPORT-YEARENDER/NBA

YEARENDER: Lakers emerge victorious in turbulent NBA season

LeBron James and the Lakers overcame the death of Kobe Bryant, nationwide social unrest and the isolation of the Orlando bubble to emerge victorious in an NBA season marked by tragedy and triumph. 15 Dec

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WBA/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.

14 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-SOC/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - Barcelona news conference

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman gives a news conference ahead of his side's La Liga fixture against leaders Real Sociedad.

15 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-BAL/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

15 Dec 20:15 ET / 01:15 GMT

TENNIS

SPORT-YEARENDER/TENNIS

Tennis-Wait ends for new men's Grand Slam winner in virus-ravaged 2020

Tennis welcomed a new men's Grand Slam champion in Dominic Thiem during 2020, the first since 2016, with almost half of the professional season lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

15 Dec