REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT

19 Feb 2021 / 03:33 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    FOOTBALL-NFL-SALARY-CAP-MINIMUM/

    NFL boosts 2021 salary cap minimum to $180M

    The floor of the NFL salary cap for 2021 has been set at $180 million, an increase of $5 million from last year's previous agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association.

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN-DJOKOVIC/

    Pain-free Djokovic ends Karatsev run to reach ninth final

    MELBOURNE - Defending champion Novak Djokovic declared himself fighting fit for the Australian Open final after ending the incredible run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev with his "best match" of the tournament on Thursday.

    SKATEBOARDING-USA/

    Skateboarding eyes brighter future with USOPC support on mental issues

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The skateboarding community, rocked by several prominent deaths related to mental health issues, is hoping the benefits that go with the sport's inclusion in this year's Tokyo Olympics will help its athletes tackle the underlying problems.

    UPCOMING

    ICE HOCKEY

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-NYI/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Islanders

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

    19 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-OTT/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Ottawa Senators

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

    19 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-BUF/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v Buffalo Sabres

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

    19 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NYR/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New York Rangers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    19 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-NJD/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v New Jersey Devils

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

    19 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-NSH/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Nashville Predators

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

    19 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-SJS/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v San Jose Sharks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

    19 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-LAK/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v Los Angeles Kings

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

    19 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-MIN/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v Minnesota Wild

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California

    19 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-TOR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    19 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-MIA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Miami Heat

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

    19 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-BKN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    19 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - Australian PGA Championship

    The second round of the Australian PGA Championship. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia

    19 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    GOLF-GENESIS/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Genesis Invitational

    First round of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

    19 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SKIING

    ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

    FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

    FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Slalom women takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

    19 Feb

    RUGBY

    RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/

    Rugby - Super Rugby AU - Round 1

    Queensland Reds v NSW Waratahs, (Brisbane)

    Western Force v ACT Brumbies (Perth)

    19 Feb

    FORMULA ONE

    MOTOR-F1-ALPHATAURI/ (TV)

    Motor racing - AlphaTauri F1 car launch

    The Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri F1 team present their 2021 car online.

    19 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - Australian Open

    Action from the second men's semi-final at the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

    19 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    JUDO

    SPORT-JUDO/ISRAEL-IRAN (PIX) (TV)

    Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei competes in Israel's Tel Aviv Grand Slam

    Exiled Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei competes in the Tel Aviv Grand Slam on Friday. The 2018 world champion fled Iran for Europe in 2019 saying he had been pressured by Iranian authorities to drop out of the world championships in Tokyo to avoid a potential final round against an Israeli contender. Mollaei later became a citizen of Mongolia, which he will represent at the tournament in Israel and at the Olympic Games later this year.

    19 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/PREVIEW

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference

    Arsenal's Mikel Arteta holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Manchester City.

    19 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-INT/MASSARO

    Soccer-Interview with former AC Milan striker Daniele Massaro

    Exclusive interview with former AC Milan striker Daniele Massaro ahead of Sunday's Milan Derby against Inter.

    19 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-INT/STREETART

    Soccer-Interview with Milan street artists who created Ibrahimovic-Lukaku mural

    19 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-CHE/PREVIEW

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

    Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Southampton.

    19 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-NEW/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

    Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Newcastle United.

    19 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

    Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Sheffield United.

    19 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-TOT/PREVIEW

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

    Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match away to West Ham United.

    19 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

    Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Arsenal.

    19 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

