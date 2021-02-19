REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-SALARY-CAP-MINIMUM/

NFL boosts 2021 salary cap minimum to $180M

The floor of the NFL salary cap for 2021 has been set at $180 million, an increase of $5 million from last year's previous agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-DJOKOVIC/

Pain-free Djokovic ends Karatsev run to reach ninth final

MELBOURNE - Defending champion Novak Djokovic declared himself fighting fit for the Australian Open final after ending the incredible run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev with his "best match" of the tournament on Thursday.

SKATEBOARDING-USA/

Skateboarding eyes brighter future with USOPC support on mental issues

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The skateboarding community, rocked by several prominent deaths related to mental health issues, is hoping the benefits that go with the sport's inclusion in this year's Tokyo Olympics will help its athletes tackle the underlying problems.

UPCOMING

ICE HOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-NYI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Islanders

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

19 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-OTT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Ottawa Senators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

19 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-BUF/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v Buffalo Sabres

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

19 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NYR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New York Rangers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

19 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-NJD/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v New Jersey Devils

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

19 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-NSH/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Nashville Predators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

19 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-SJS/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v San Jose Sharks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

19 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-LAK/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v Los Angeles Kings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

19 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-MIN/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v Minnesota Wild

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California

19 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-TOR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

19 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-MIA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Miami Heat

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

19 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-BKN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

19 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Australian PGA Championship

The second round of the Australian PGA Championship. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia

19 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

GOLF-GENESIS/

Golf - PGA Tour - Genesis Invitational

First round of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

19 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SKIING

ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Slalom women takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

19 Feb

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/

Rugby - Super Rugby AU - Round 1

Queensland Reds v NSW Waratahs, (Brisbane)

Western Force v ACT Brumbies (Perth)

19 Feb

FORMULA ONE

MOTOR-F1-ALPHATAURI/ (TV)

Motor racing - AlphaTauri F1 car launch

The Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri F1 team present their 2021 car online.

19 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open

Action from the second men's semi-final at the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

19 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

JUDO

SPORT-JUDO/ISRAEL-IRAN (PIX) (TV)

Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei competes in Israel's Tel Aviv Grand Slam

Exiled Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei competes in the Tel Aviv Grand Slam on Friday. The 2018 world champion fled Iran for Europe in 2019 saying he had been pressured by Iranian authorities to drop out of the world championships in Tokyo to avoid a potential final round against an Israeli contender. Mollaei later became a citizen of Mongolia, which he will represent at the tournament in Israel and at the Olympic Games later this year.

19 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Manchester City.

19 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-INT/MASSARO

Soccer-Interview with former AC Milan striker Daniele Massaro

Exclusive interview with former AC Milan striker Daniele Massaro ahead of Sunday's Milan Derby against Inter.

19 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-INT/STREETART

Soccer-Interview with Milan street artists who created Ibrahimovic-Lukaku mural

19 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-CHE/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Southampton.

19 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-NEW/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Newcastle United.

19 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Sheffield United.

19 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-TOT/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match away to West Ham United.

19 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Arsenal.

19 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT