REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
FOOTBALL-NFL-SALARY-CAP-MINIMUM/
NFL boosts 2021 salary cap minimum to $180M
The floor of the NFL salary cap for 2021 has been set at $180 million, an increase of $5 million from last year's previous agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association.
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-DJOKOVIC/
Pain-free Djokovic ends Karatsev run to reach ninth final
MELBOURNE - Defending champion Novak Djokovic declared himself fighting fit for the Australian Open final after ending the incredible run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev with his "best match" of the tournament on Thursday.
SKATEBOARDING-USA/
Skateboarding eyes brighter future with USOPC support on mental issues
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The skateboarding community, rocked by several prominent deaths related to mental health issues, is hoping the benefits that go with the sport's inclusion in this year's Tokyo Olympics will help its athletes tackle the underlying problems.
UPCOMING
ICE HOCKEY
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-NYI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Islanders
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
19 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-OTT/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Ottawa Senators
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-BUF/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v Buffalo Sabres
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NYR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New York Rangers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-NJD/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v New Jersey Devils
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-NSH/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Nashville Predators
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-SJS/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v San Jose Sharks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri
19 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-LAK/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v Los Angeles Kings
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona
19 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-MIN/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v Minnesota Wild
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California
19 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
BASKETBALL
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-TOR/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
19 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-MIA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Miami Heat
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-BKN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
GOLF
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Australian PGA Championship
The second round of the Australian PGA Championship. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia
GOLF-GENESIS/
Golf - PGA Tour - Genesis Invitational
First round of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.
19 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SKIING
ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)
FIS Alpine World Ski Championships
FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Slalom women takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
19 Feb
RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/
Rugby - Super Rugby AU - Round 1
Queensland Reds v NSW Waratahs, (Brisbane)
Western Force v ACT Brumbies (Perth)
FORMULA ONE
MOTOR-F1-ALPHATAURI/ (TV)
Motor racing - AlphaTauri F1 car launch
The Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri F1 team present their 2021 car online.
19 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
TENNIS
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - Australian Open
Action from the second men's semi-final at the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.
JUDO
SPORT-JUDO/ISRAEL-IRAN (PIX) (TV)
Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei competes in Israel's Tel Aviv Grand Slam
Exiled Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei competes in the Tel Aviv Grand Slam on Friday. The 2018 world champion fled Iran for Europe in 2019 saying he had been pressured by Iranian authorities to drop out of the world championships in Tokyo to avoid a potential final round against an Israeli contender. Mollaei later became a citizen of Mongolia, which he will represent at the tournament in Israel and at the Olympic Games later this year.
19 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference
Arsenal's Mikel Arteta holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Manchester City.
19 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-INT/MASSARO
Soccer-Interview with former AC Milan striker Daniele Massaro
Exclusive interview with former AC Milan striker Daniele Massaro ahead of Sunday's Milan Derby against Inter.
19 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-INT/STREETART
Soccer-Interview with Milan street artists who created Ibrahimovic-Lukaku mural
19 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-CHE/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference
Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Southampton.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-NEW/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Newcastle United.
19 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Sheffield United.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-TOT/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference
Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match away to West Ham United.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Arsenal.
19 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT