REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT

TOP STORIES
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-DJOKOVIC/
Djokovic edges out Zverev to reach semi-final
MELBOURNE - Reigning champion Novak Djokovic overcame several dips in form to beat Alexander Zverev 6-7(6) 6-2 6-4 7-6(6) and book his place in the Australian Open semi-finals on Tuesday.
ALPINE-WORLD/
Alpine skiing: Bassino, Faivre win parallel golds for Italy and France
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy - Italy's Marta Bassino shared women's parallel gold with Austrian Katharina Liensberger at the Alpine skiing world championships on Tuesday, as the hosts won their first medal since the competition began last Thursday.
SOCCER-USA-MTL-HURTADO/
Veteran F Erik Hurtado joins CF Montreal
CF Montreal signed forward Erik Hurtado through the 2021 season with an option for 2022, the club announced Tuesday.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-LIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - RB Leipzig v Liverpool
RB Leipzig face Liverpool in the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
16 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Barcelona v Paris St Germain
Barcelona face Paris St Germain in the first leg of their Champions league last-16 tie.
SOCCER-EUROPA-WOL-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur training & news conference
Tottenham Hotspur prepare for the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie against Wolfsberger AC.
17 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-LVT-ATM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Levante v Atletico Madrid
Levante face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
17 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-FUL/REPORT
Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Fulham
Burnley take on Fulham looking to put more distance between themselves and the relegation places
SOCCER-EUROPA-SLB-ARS/PREVIEW
Soccer - Europa League - Arsenal news conference
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and a player hold a news conference in Rome ahead of the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie against Benfica.
17 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
TENNIS
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - Australian Open
Action from the quarter-finals of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.
17 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
ICE HOCKEY
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-NJD/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-WSH/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-DEN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Denver Nuggets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NYI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New York Islanders
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-COL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Colorado Avalanche
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
17 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-MIN/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Minnesota Wild
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
BASKETBALL
BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-NOP/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
17 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-LAL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-TOR/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-POR/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Portland Trail Blazers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-BKN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Brooklyn Nets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona
17 Feb 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
OLYMPICS
OLYMPICS-2020/ (PIX) (TV)
Tokyo 2020, IOC and IPC hold joint news conference on COVID-19 measures for postponed Tokyo Games
Tokyo 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) will hold a joint news conference following their three-day working meeting via teleconference on COVID-19 measures for the postponed Tokyo Games this summer.
17 Feb
SKATEBOARDING
SKATEBOARDING-USA/ (PIX) (TV)
Skateboarding tries to pull itself off the ramp after series of tragedies
The U.S. skateboarding community is coming together in the wake of the tragic deaths of beloved industry veteran Mark Waters from COVID-19 and 22-year-old star Henry Gartland from an apparent suicide last month.
SKIING
ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)
FIS Alpine World Ski Championships
FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Team Parallel takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
17 Feb 06:15 ET / 11:15 GMT