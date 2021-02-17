SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT

17 Feb 2021 / 03:35 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN-DJOKOVIC/

    Djokovic edges out Zverev to reach semi-final

    MELBOURNE - Reigning champion Novak Djokovic overcame several dips in form to beat Alexander Zverev 6-7(6) 6-2 6-4 7-6(6) and book his place in the Australian Open semi-finals on Tuesday.

    ALPINE-WORLD/

    Alpine skiing: Bassino, Faivre win parallel golds for Italy and France

    CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy - Italy's Marta Bassino shared women's parallel gold with Austrian Katharina Liensberger at the Alpine skiing world championships on Tuesday, as the hosts won their first medal since the competition began last Thursday.

    SOCCER-USA-MTL-HURTADO/

    Veteran F Erik Hurtado joins CF Montreal

    CF Montreal signed forward Erik Hurtado through the 2021 season with an option for 2022, the club announced Tuesday.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-LIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - RB Leipzig v Liverpool

    RB Leipzig face Liverpool in the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

    16 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Barcelona v Paris St Germain

    Barcelona face Paris St Germain in the first leg of their Champions league last-16 tie.

    16 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-WOL-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur training & news conference

    Tottenham Hotspur prepare for the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie against Wolfsberger AC.

    17 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-LVT-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Levante v Atletico Madrid

    Levante face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

    17 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-FUL/REPORT

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Fulham

    Burnley take on Fulham looking to put more distance between themselves and the relegation places

    17 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-SLB-ARS/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Europa League - Arsenal news conference

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and a player hold a news conference in Rome ahead of the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie against Benfica.

    17 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - Australian Open

    Action from the quarter-finals of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

    17 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICE HOCKEY

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-NJD/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

    17 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-WSH/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

    17 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-DEN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Denver Nuggets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

    17 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NYI/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New York Islanders

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

    17 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-COL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Colorado Avalanche

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

    17 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-MIN/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Minnesota Wild

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    17 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-NOP/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

    17 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-LAL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

    17 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-TOR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    17 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-POR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Portland Trail Blazers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

    17 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-BKN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Brooklyn Nets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

    17 Feb 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

    OLYMPICS

    OLYMPICS-2020/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tokyo 2020, IOC and IPC hold joint news conference on COVID-19 measures for postponed Tokyo Games

    Tokyo 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) will hold a joint news conference following their three-day working meeting via teleconference on COVID-19 measures for the postponed Tokyo Games this summer.

    17 Feb

    SKATEBOARDING

    SKATEBOARDING-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

    Skateboarding tries to pull itself off the ramp after series of tragedies

    The U.S. skateboarding community is coming together in the wake of the tragic deaths of beloved industry veteran Mark Waters from COVID-19 and 22-year-old star Henry Gartland from an apparent suicide last month.

    17 Feb

    SKIING

    ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

    FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

    FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Team Parallel takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

    17 Feb 06:15 ET / 11:15 GMT

