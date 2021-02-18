REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-MEDVEDEV/

Medvedev wins Russian duel against Rublev for semis spot

MELBOURNE - Russian Daniil Medvedev outclassed friend and compatriot Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-3 6-2 in sweltering conditions at Melbourne Park on Wednesday to secure a spot in the Australian Open semi-finals and extend his winning streak to 19 matches.

OLYMPICS-2020-PRESIDENT/

Tokyo Olympic committee to select woman as new chief after sexist comments furore: NHK

TOKYO - The Tokyo 2020 organising committee will ask Japan's Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto - a woman who competed in seven Games as a skater and a cyclist - to be its new president following the resignation of the former head over sexist comments, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.

SOCCER-USA/

Soccer: Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush Hager among investors in NWSL's Spirit

Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush Hager are buying a stake in the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) Washington Spirit, along with Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Dominique Dawes, the team said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-DOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

Sevilla face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie.

17 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - FC Porto v Juventus

FC Porto face Juventus in the first leg of their Champions league last-16 tie.

17 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Manchester City

Everton face Manchester City in the Premier League.

17 Feb 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-SOC-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Real Sociedad v Manchester United

Real Sociedad face Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Turin.

18 Feb 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-WOL-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Wolfsberger AC v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolfsberger AC face Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Budapest.

18 Feb 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-RSB-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Red Star Belgrade v AC Milan

Red Star Belgrade face AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League.

18 Feb 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-SLB-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Benfica v Arsenal

Benfica face Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Rome.

18 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-GENESIS/

Golf - PGA Tour - Genesis Invitational

First round of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Adam Scott is the defending champion.

18 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SAILING

SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series - News conference Organisers of the America's Cup hold a news conference in Auckland as they hope to resume the Prada Cup at the weekend following Auckland's lockdown due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in New Zealand's biggest city.

18 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-NYK/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v New York Knicks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

18 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-HOU/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Houston Rockets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

18 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-ATL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

18 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-DET/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Detroit Pistons

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

18 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-DEN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Denver Nuggets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

18 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-IND/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Indiana Pacers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

18 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-POR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Portland Trail Blazers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

18 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-OKC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

18 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-UTA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

18 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-MIA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

18 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Fans return to Australian Open after five-day lockdown

The Australian Open opens its gates to tennis fans for the last four days of the tournament after a five-day lockdown in Melbourne ended on Wednesday.

18 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-SAFETY/ (TV)

Rugby-New lobby group formed to campaign for safer rugby

Progressive Rugby, a new lobby group calling for urgent reform in Rugby Union, has been formed by Jamie Cudmore, James Haskell, Professors John Fairclough and Bill Ribbans plus various other senior names from the game. The group wants more done to protect the health and wellbeing of players and will hold a news conference to set out their campaign.

18 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Australian PGA Championship

The opening round of the Australian PGA Championship. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia

18 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICE HOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-CHI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Chicago Blackhawks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

18 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-FLA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Florida Panthers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

17 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-OTT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Ottawa Senators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

18 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-WPG/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Winnipeg Jets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

18 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-VAN/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Calgary Flames v Vancouver Canucks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

18 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open

Action from the women's semi-finals and the first men's semi-final at the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

18 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SKATEBOARDING

SKATEBOARDING-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

Skateboarding tries to pull itself off the ramp after series of tragedies

The U.S. skateboarding community is coming together in the wake of the tragic deaths of beloved industry veteran Mark Waters from COVID-19 and 22-year-old star Henry Gartland from an apparent suicide last month.

18 Feb

SKIING

ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Giant Slalom men takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

18 Feb

RUGBY

RUGBY UNION-SUPER/AUSTRALIA

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - Preview

We preview the second season of Super Rugby AU, which kicks off on Friday with a double header.

18 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

MMA

MMA-BELLATOR/COKER

INTERVIEW - Bellator MMA CEO Scott Coker

Bellator MMA CEO Scott Coker talks to Reuters in an exclusive interview about his company's latest broadcast deals with Showtime and the BBC as the sport of mixed marital arts goes mainstream.

18 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MMA-PFL/

MMA-Professional Fighters League ready to take on UFC

With millions of dollars in new funding the Professional Fighters League is ready for a fight with the Ultimate Fighting Championship for a bigger share of the mixed martial arts market.

18 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT