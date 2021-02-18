REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-MEDVEDEV/
Medvedev wins Russian duel against Rublev for semis spot
MELBOURNE - Russian Daniil Medvedev outclassed friend and compatriot Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-3 6-2 in sweltering conditions at Melbourne Park on Wednesday to secure a spot in the Australian Open semi-finals and extend his winning streak to 19 matches.
OLYMPICS-2020-PRESIDENT/
Tokyo Olympic committee to select woman as new chief after sexist comments furore: NHK
TOKYO - The Tokyo 2020 organising committee will ask Japan's Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto - a woman who competed in seven Games as a skater and a cyclist - to be its new president following the resignation of the former head over sexist comments, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.
SOCCER-USA/
Soccer: Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush Hager among investors in NWSL's Spirit
Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush Hager are buying a stake in the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) Washington Spirit, along with Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Dominique Dawes, the team said on Wednesday.
