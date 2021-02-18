SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT

18 Feb 2021 / 03:33 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN-MEDVEDEV/

    Medvedev wins Russian duel against Rublev for semis spot

    MELBOURNE - Russian Daniil Medvedev outclassed friend and compatriot Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-3 6-2 in sweltering conditions at Melbourne Park on Wednesday to secure a spot in the Australian Open semi-finals and extend his winning streak to 19 matches.

    OLYMPICS-2020-PRESIDENT/

    Tokyo Olympic committee to select woman as new chief after sexist comments furore: NHK

    TOKYO - The Tokyo 2020 organising committee will ask Japan's Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto - a woman who competed in seven Games as a skater and a cyclist - to be its new president following the resignation of the former head over sexist comments, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.

    SOCCER-USA/

    Soccer: Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush Hager among investors in NWSL's Spirit

    Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush Hager are buying a stake in the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) Washington Spirit, along with Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Dominique Dawes, the team said on Wednesday.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-DOR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

    Sevilla face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie.

    17 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - FC Porto v Juventus

    FC Porto face Juventus in the first leg of their Champions league last-16 tie.

    17 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Manchester City

    Everton face Manchester City in the Premier League.

    17 Feb 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

    A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

    18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

    Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

    18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-SOC-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Europa League - Real Sociedad v Manchester United

    Real Sociedad face Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Turin.

    18 Feb 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-WOL-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Europa League - Wolfsberger AC v Tottenham Hotspur

    Wolfsberger AC face Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Budapest.

    18 Feb 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-RSB-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Europa League - Red Star Belgrade v AC Milan

    Red Star Belgrade face AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League.

    18 Feb 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-SLB-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Europa League - Benfica v Arsenal

    Benfica face Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Rome.

    18 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-GENESIS/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Genesis Invitational

    First round of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Adam Scott is the defending champion.

    18 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SAILING

    SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

    Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series - News conference Organisers of the America's Cup hold a news conference in Auckland as they hope to resume the Prada Cup at the weekend following Auckland's lockdown due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in New Zealand's biggest city.

    18 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-NYK/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v New York Knicks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

    18 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-HOU/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Houston Rockets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    18 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-ATL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

    18 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-DET/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Detroit Pistons

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    18 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-DEN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Denver Nuggets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

    18 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-IND/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Indiana Pacers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

    18 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-POR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Portland Trail Blazers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

    18 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-OKC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Oklahoma City Thunder

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

    18 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-UTA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    18 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-MIA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

    18 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - Fans return to Australian Open after five-day lockdown

    The Australian Open opens its gates to tennis fans for the last four days of the tournament after a five-day lockdown in Melbourne ended on Wednesday.

    18 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    RUGBY

    RUGBY-UNION-SAFETY/ (TV)

    Rugby-New lobby group formed to campaign for safer rugby

    Progressive Rugby, a new lobby group calling for urgent reform in Rugby Union, has been formed by Jamie Cudmore, James Haskell, Professors John Fairclough and Bill Ribbans plus various other senior names from the game. The group wants more done to protect the health and wellbeing of players and will hold a news conference to set out their campaign.

    18 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - Australian PGA Championship

    The opening round of the Australian PGA Championship. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia

    18 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICE HOCKEY

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-CHI/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Chicago Blackhawks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

    18 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-FLA/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Florida Panthers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

    17 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-OTT/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Ottawa Senators

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

    18 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-WPG/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Winnipeg Jets

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

    18 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-VAN/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Calgary Flames v Vancouver Canucks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

    18 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - Australian Open

    Action from the women's semi-finals and the first men's semi-final at the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

    18 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    SKATEBOARDING

    SKATEBOARDING-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

    Skateboarding tries to pull itself off the ramp after series of tragedies

    The U.S. skateboarding community is coming together in the wake of the tragic deaths of beloved industry veteran Mark Waters from COVID-19 and 22-year-old star Henry Gartland from an apparent suicide last month.

    18 Feb

    SKIING

    ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

    FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

    FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Giant Slalom men takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

    18 Feb

    RUGBY

    RUGBY UNION-SUPER/AUSTRALIA

    Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - Preview

    We preview the second season of Super Rugby AU, which kicks off on Friday with a double header.

    18 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

    MMA

    MMA-BELLATOR/COKER

    INTERVIEW - Bellator MMA CEO Scott Coker

    Bellator MMA CEO Scott Coker talks to Reuters in an exclusive interview about his company's latest broadcast deals with Showtime and the BBC as the sport of mixed marital arts goes mainstream.

    18 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    MMA-PFL/

    MMA-Professional Fighters League ready to take on UFC

    With millions of dollars in new funding the Professional Fighters League is ready for a fight with the Ultimate Fighting Championship for a bigger share of the mixed martial arts market.

    18 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

