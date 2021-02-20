SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT

20 Feb 2021 / 08:53 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN-MEDVEDEV/

    Medvedev sees off Tsitsipas to march into Australian Open final

    MELBOURNE - Russia's Daniil Medvedev lived up to Novak Djokovic's praise as the "man to beat" at the Australian Open when he charged into his first Melbourne Park final with an impressive 6-4 6-2 7-5 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday.

    G7-MEETING-JAPAN-OLYMPICS/

    Japan PM: won G7 unanimous support for holding Olympics this summer

    TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday Group of Seven leaders gave unanimous support for his bid to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer, as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus and to inoculate its citizens swiftly.

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OUTDOORS/

    Back in the great outdoors, NHL returns to roots

    The National Hockey League has been playing outdoor regular-season games since 2003 but on Saturday will get as close as it ever has to its outdoor pond hockey roots with a pair of games in Lake Tahoe.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-WOB/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v VfL Wolfsburg

    Arminia Bielefeld face VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

    19 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-B29-LYO/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Brest v Olympique Lyonnais Lyon travel to Brest in Ligue 1

    19 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

    Wolverhampton Wanderers are at home to Leeds United in the Premier League.

    19 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Chelsea

    Southampton play Chelsea in the Premier League.

    20 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich

    Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

    20 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-WBA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v West Bromwich Albion

    West Bromwich Albion continue their battle against relegation

    20 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-LVT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Levante

    Atletico Madrid face Levante in La Liga.

    20 Feb 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund

    Schalke 04 face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

    20 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton

    Liverpool play Everton in the Premier League's big match of the day

    20 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    ATHLETICS

    ATHLETICS-CROUSER/ (TV)

    Athletics-Crouser eyes another world record

    Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser will attempt to better his own indoor world record he set earlier this year at the American Track League finals on Sunday then set his sights on the Tokyo Games.

    19 Feb 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

    ICE HOCKEY

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-CHI/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Chicago Blackhawks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

    20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-EDM/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Calgary Flames v Edmonton Oilers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

    20 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-WPG/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Winnipeg Jets

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

    20 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-FLA/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Florida Panthers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

    20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-BUF/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - New Jersey Devils v Buffalo Sabres

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

    20 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-NYR/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v New York Rangers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

    20 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-GSW/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

    20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-DEN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Denver Nuggets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

    20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-ATL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

    20 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-CHI/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    20 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-PHX/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

    20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-OKC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Oklahoma City Thunder

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-DET/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

    20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    SAILING

    SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

    Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

    The latest from the finals of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.

    20 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    SKIING

    ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

    FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

    FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Slalom women takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

    20 Feb

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - Australian Open

    The Australian Open women's singles final.

    20 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-GENESIS/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Genesis Invitational

    Third round of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

    20 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - Australian PGA Championship

    The third round of the Australian PGA Championship. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia

    20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

