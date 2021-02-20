REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-MEDVEDEV/

Medvedev sees off Tsitsipas to march into Australian Open final

MELBOURNE - Russia's Daniil Medvedev lived up to Novak Djokovic's praise as the "man to beat" at the Australian Open when he charged into his first Melbourne Park final with an impressive 6-4 6-2 7-5 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday.

G7-MEETING-JAPAN-OLYMPICS/

Japan PM: won G7 unanimous support for holding Olympics this summer

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday Group of Seven leaders gave unanimous support for his bid to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer, as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus and to inoculate its citizens swiftly.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OUTDOORS/

Back in the great outdoors, NHL returns to roots

The National Hockey League has been playing outdoor regular-season games since 2003 but on Saturday will get as close as it ever has to its outdoor pond hockey roots with a pair of games in Lake Tahoe.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-WOB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v VfL Wolfsburg

Arminia Bielefeld face VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

19 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-B29-LYO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Brest v Olympique Lyonnais Lyon travel to Brest in Ligue 1

19 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

Wolverhampton Wanderers are at home to Leeds United in the Premier League.

19 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Chelsea

Southampton play Chelsea in the Premier League.

20 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

20 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-WBA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion continue their battle against relegation

20 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-LVT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Levante

Atletico Madrid face Levante in La Liga.

20 Feb 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund

Schalke 04 face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

20 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton

Liverpool play Everton in the Premier League's big match of the day

20 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

ATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-CROUSER/ (TV)

Athletics-Crouser eyes another world record

Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser will attempt to better his own indoor world record he set earlier this year at the American Track League finals on Sunday then set his sights on the Tokyo Games.

19 Feb 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

ICE HOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-CHI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Chicago Blackhawks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-EDM/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Calgary Flames v Edmonton Oilers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

20 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-WPG/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Winnipeg Jets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

20 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-FLA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Florida Panthers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-BUF/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New Jersey Devils v Buffalo Sabres

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

20 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-NYR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v New York Rangers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

20 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-GSW/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-DEN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Denver Nuggets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-ATL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

20 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-CHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

20 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-PHX/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-OKC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-DET/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SAILING

SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

The latest from the finals of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.

20 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SKIING

ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Slalom women takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

20 Feb

TENNIS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open

The Australian Open women's singles final.

20 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-GENESIS/

Golf - PGA Tour - Genesis Invitational

Third round of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

20 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Australian PGA Championship

The third round of the Australian PGA Championship. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia

20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT