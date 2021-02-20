REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:30 p.m. ET/07:30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-MEDVEDEV/
Medvedev sees off Tsitsipas to march into Australian Open final
MELBOURNE - Russia's Daniil Medvedev lived up to Novak Djokovic's praise as the "man to beat" at the Australian Open when he charged into his first Melbourne Park final with an impressive 6-4 6-2 7-5 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday.
G7-MEETING-JAPAN-OLYMPICS/
Japan PM: won G7 unanimous support for holding Olympics this summer
TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday Group of Seven leaders gave unanimous support for his bid to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer, as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus and to inoculate its citizens swiftly.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OUTDOORS/
Back in the great outdoors, NHL returns to roots
The National Hockey League has been playing outdoor regular-season games since 2003 but on Saturday will get as close as it ever has to its outdoor pond hockey roots with a pair of games in Lake Tahoe.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-WOB/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v VfL Wolfsburg
Arminia Bielefeld face VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.
19 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-B29-LYO/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Brest v Olympique Lyonnais Lyon travel to Brest in Ligue 1
19 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-LEE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United
Wolverhampton Wanderers are at home to Leeds United in the Premier League.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Chelsea
Southampton play Chelsea in the Premier League.
20 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich
Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
20 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-WBA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion continue their battle against relegation
20 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-LVT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Levante
Atletico Madrid face Levante in La Liga.
20 Feb 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund
Schalke 04 face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
20 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-EVE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton
Liverpool play Everton in the Premier League's big match of the day
ATHLETICS
ATHLETICS-CROUSER/ (TV)
Athletics-Crouser eyes another world record
Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser will attempt to better his own indoor world record he set earlier this year at the American Track League finals on Sunday then set his sights on the Tokyo Games.
19 Feb 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT
ICE HOCKEY
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-CHI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Chicago Blackhawks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina
20 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-EDM/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Calgary Flames v Edmonton Oilers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta
20 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-WPG/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Winnipeg Jets
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia
20 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-FLA/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Florida Panthers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-BUF/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - New Jersey Devils v Buffalo Sabres
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-NYR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v New York Rangers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
BASKETBALL
BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-GSW/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida
BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-DEN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Denver Nuggets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-ATL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
20 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-CHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-PHX/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
20 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-OKC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Oklahoma City Thunder
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-DET/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
SAILING
SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)
Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series
The latest from the finals of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.
SKIING
ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)
FIS Alpine World Ski Championships
FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Slalom women takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
20 Feb
TENNIS
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - Australian Open
The Australian Open women's singles final.
20 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-GENESIS/
Golf - PGA Tour - Genesis Invitational
Third round of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.
20 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Australian PGA Championship
The third round of the Australian PGA Championship. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia