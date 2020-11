Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 07:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-IOC-TOKYO/

IOC's Bach in Tokyo next week for talks with Games organisers

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach will be in Tokyo for three days next week to review preparations for the postponed 2020 Olympics and back organisers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

OLYMPICS-IOC/

NBA to cut season to allow players to compete in Tokyo: IOC

Team owners and the NBA players' association have agreed on a shortened season to allow players from the world's best league to compete in next year's Tokyo Olympic Games, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

SPORT-DOPING/

Athletes demand reforms as WADA meets

Athlete groups renewed calls for further reforms of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) as the embattled body began virtual executive committee and Foundation Board meetings on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-NLD-ESP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Netherlands v Spain

The Netherlands host Spain at the Amsterdam Arena in a friendy before both countries play Nations League fixtures on the weekend and next Wednesday.

11 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-POR-AND/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Portugal v Andorra

Portugal plays Andorra in the International Friendlly.

11 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-GER-CZE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Germany v Czech Republic

International Friendly - Germany v Czech Republic

11 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ITA-EST/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Italy v Estonia

Italy plays Estonia in International Friendly.

11 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-FRA-FIN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - France v Finland

France host Finland in a friendly soccer international

11 Nov 15:10 ET / 20:10 GMT

SOCCER-AFRICA-NATIONS/WRAP

Soccer - African Cup of Nations qualifiers

A round-up of Wednesday's African Cup of Nations qualifiers

Guinea v Chad, Conakry (Group A)

Mauritania v Burundi, Nouakchott (Group E)

Cape Verde Islands v Rwanda (Group F)

Kenya v Comoros Islands, Nairobi (Group G)

Senegal v Guinea-Bissau, Thies (Group I)

Libya v Equatorial Guinea, Tunis (Group J)

11 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

12 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-GEO-MKD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Playoff Final - Path D - Georgia v North Macedonia

Gerogia play North Macedonia in one of the four Euro 2020 Playoff finals in Tbilisi.

12 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-NIR-SVK/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Playoff Final - Path B - Northern Ireland v Slovakia

Northern Ireland play Slovakia in one of the four Euro 2020 Playoff finals at Belfast's Windsor Park.

12 Nov 13:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ENG-IRL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - England v Ireland

England play Ireland in an international friendly at Wembley.

12 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-MASTERS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Golf - The Masters - Preview

Players speak to the media and prepare for the Masters at Augusta.

11 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX) (TV)

Golf - The Masters

Round one of the 84th edition of the Masters, which will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

12 Nov

GOLF-MASTERS/BUSINESS

Golf-Masters without fans leaves local businesses in the rough

If fans with Masters tickets are disappointed that this year's tournament is being played without spectators, spare a thought for how local businesses are feeling.

11 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/

Tennis - ATP Finals preview

A disjointed year for tennis ends with the ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena where Novak Djokovic leads an eight-man field. We preview the last version in London, this year held without any fans, before it moves to Turin.

12 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MOTOR SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-TURKEY/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Turkish Grand Prix - FIA News conference

News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix in Tuzla, near Istanbul.

12 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ITA-SCO/

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Italy team announcement

Italy name their team to take on Scotland at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence on the opening weekend of the new Autumn Nations League.

12 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-GEO/

Rugby Union - Autumn Nations Cup - England team announcement England name their team to take on Georgia on the opening weekend of the new Autumn Nations Cup

12 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-GEO/

Rugby Union - Autumn Nations Cup - Georgia team announcement Georgia name their team to take on England on the opening weekend of the new Autumn Nations Cup

12 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT