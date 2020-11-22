REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 07:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 07:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-ATPFINALS
Thiem beats Djokovic with storming finish to reach ATP Finals title decider
Dominic Thiem came back from the brink of defeat to beat Novak Djokovic in a gripping last-four clash at the ATP Finals on Saturday as he reached the final for the second successive year.
SWIMMING-ISL
Swimming: American Dressel sets two short course world records
American Caeleb Dressel set short course world records in the men's 100 metres butterfly and 50 metres freestyle events at the International Swimming League (ISL) finals in Budapest on Saturday.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-BRH-REPORT
Brighton snap winless streak with 2-1 triumph at Villa
BIRMINGHAM, England - Brighton & Hove Albion celebrated their first Premier League victory since September after Danny Welbeck helped them to a 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Saturday with his first goal for the club.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-GERMANY-BCS-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
21 Nov 19:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-CAG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Cagliari
Juventus host Cagliari in a Serie A match
21 Nov 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-FCB/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Barcelona
Atletico Madrid face Barcelona in La Liga.
21 Nov 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WBA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion
Manchester United play West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.
SOCCER-USA-COL-NYR/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Columbus Crew SC v New York Red Bulls
2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-CTB/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Coritiba
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Coritiba - Maracana stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
21 Nov 22:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/
Soccer - Asian Champions League - Group Stage
Suwon Bluewings v Guangzhou Evergrande Jeonbuk Motors v Shanghai SIPG
22 Nov
CRICKET-TEST-AUS-AFG/
POSTPONED - Cricket - Test - Australia v Afghanistan
The standalone test between Australia and Afghanistan at Perth Stadium has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
22 Nov 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Joburg Open
Final round of the Joburg Open at Randpark GC in Johannesburg 22 Nov 06:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-EVE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Everton .
22 Nov 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-WHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v West Ham United .
22 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
MOTOR-MOTOGP-PORTUGAL/ (PIX) (TV)
Motorcycling - MotoGP - Portuguese Grand Prix
Portimao hosts the Portuguese Grand Prix - the 14th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.
SOCCER-SPAIN-CCF-SOC/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Cadiz v Real Sociedad
Cadiz host Real Sociedad in La Liga.
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-TOR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter v Torino Inter face Torino in a Serie A match. 22 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-SCO-FRA/ (PIX)
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Scotland v France
Scotland host France in the Autumn Nations Cup at Murrayfield.
22 Nov 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
GOLF-RSM/
Golf - PGA Tour - RSM Classic
Round four of the RSM Classic at the Sea Island Resort in Georgia.
22 Nov 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Leeds United v Arsenal .
22 Nov 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-CGN-UNB/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Cologne v Union Berlin
Cologne face Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.
22 Nov 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-CIN/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Washington Redskins v Cincinnati Bengals
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
22 Nov 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-NEP/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Houston Texans v New England Patriots
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-PIT/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Jacksonville Jaguars v Pittsburgh Steelers
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-TEN/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-DET/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Carolina Panthers v Detroit Lions
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-PHI/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-ATL/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - ATP Finals
The final of the ATP Finals in London.
22 Nov 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-SAO-VAG/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Vasco da Gama
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Vasco da Gama - Morumbi stadium - Sao Paulo, Brazil
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-LEI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Leicester City
Liverpool host Leicester City in the Premier League.
22 Nov 19:15 ET / 19:15 GMT