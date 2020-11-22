SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 07:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET

22 Nov 2020 / 03:45 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 07:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-ATPFINALS

    Thiem beats Djokovic with storming finish to reach ATP Finals title decider

    Dominic Thiem came back from the brink of defeat to beat Novak Djokovic in a gripping last-four clash at the ATP Finals on Saturday as he reached the final for the second successive year.

    SWIMMING-ISL

    Swimming: American Dressel sets two short course world records

    American Caeleb Dressel set short course world records in the men's 100 metres butterfly and 50 metres freestyle events at the International Swimming League (ISL) finals in Budapest on Saturday.

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-BRH-REPORT

    Brighton snap winless streak with 2-1 triumph at Villa

    BIRMINGHAM, England - Brighton & Hove Albion celebrated their first Premier League victory since September after Danny Welbeck helped them to a 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Saturday with his first goal for the club.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-GERMANY-BCS-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund

    Hertha Berlin face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

    21 Nov 19:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-CAG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Cagliari

    Juventus host Cagliari in a Serie A match

    21 Nov 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Barcelona

    Atletico Madrid face Barcelona in La Liga.

    21 Nov 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WBA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion

    Manchester United play West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

    21 Nov 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-COL-NYR/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Columbus Crew SC v New York Red Bulls

    2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

    21 Nov 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-CTB/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Coritiba

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Coritiba - Maracana stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    21 Nov 22:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/

    Soccer - Asian Champions League - Group Stage

    Suwon Bluewings v Guangzhou Evergrande Jeonbuk Motors v Shanghai SIPG

    22 Nov

    CRICKET-TEST-AUS-AFG/

    POSTPONED - Cricket - Test - Australia v Afghanistan

    The standalone test between Australia and Afghanistan at Perth Stadium has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    22 Nov 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - Joburg Open

    Final round of the Joburg Open at Randpark GC in Johannesburg 22 Nov 06:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Everton .

    22 Nov 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v West Ham United .

    22 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    MOTOR-MOTOGP-PORTUGAL/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motorcycling - MotoGP - Portuguese Grand Prix

    Portimao hosts the Portuguese Grand Prix - the 14th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

    22 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-CCF-SOC/REPORT

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Cadiz v Real Sociedad

    Cadiz host Real Sociedad in La Liga.

    22 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-INT-TOR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter v Torino Inter face Torino in a Serie A match. 22 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-SCO-FRA/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Scotland v France

    Scotland host France in the Autumn Nations Cup at Murrayfield.

    22 Nov 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    GOLF-RSM/

    Golf - PGA Tour - RSM Classic

    Round four of the RSM Classic at the Sea Island Resort in Georgia.

    22 Nov 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Leeds United v Arsenal .

    22 Nov 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-CGN-UNB/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Cologne v Union Berlin

    Cologne face Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

    22 Nov 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-CIN/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Washington Redskins v Cincinnati Bengals

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

    22 Nov 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-NEP/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Houston Texans v New England Patriots

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

    22 Nov 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-PIT/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Jacksonville Jaguars v Pittsburgh Steelers

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

    22 Nov 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-TEN/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

    22 Nov 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-DET/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Carolina Panthers v Detroit Lions

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

    22 Nov 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-PHI/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

    22 Nov 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-ATL/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

    22 Nov 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - ATP Finals

    The final of the ATP Finals in London.

    22 Nov 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-SAO-VAG/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Vasco da Gama

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Vasco da Gama - Morumbi stadium - Sao Paulo, Brazil

    22 Nov 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Leicester City

    Liverpool host Leicester City in the Premier League.

    22 Nov 19:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

