REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 07:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 07:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GOLF-MASTERS

Johnson leads by two shots halfway through final round at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - World number one Dustin Johnson clung to a two-shot lead halfway through the final round at the Masters on Sunday as a dogged Cameron Smith ensured it would be far from a one-man procession at Augusta National.

TENNIS-ATPFINALS

Thiem edges Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

LONDON - London's last edition of the ATP Finals opened on Sunday with a repeat of last year's final but this time Dominic Thiem prevailed against Greek defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

MOTOR-F1-TURKEY

Hamilton takes seventh title with Turkish triumph

ISTANBUL - Britain's Lewis Hamilton shed tears of joy as he won a record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship in Turkey on Sunday and became the most successful driver in the sport's history.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ITA-POL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Italy v Poland

Italy face Poland in the UEFA Nations League.

15 Nov 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-BEL-ENG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Belgium v England

Belgium face England in the UEFA Nations League as both countries chase top place in League A Group 2.

15 Nov 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-DNK-ICE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Denmark v Iceland

Denmark face Iceland in the UEFA Nations League. 15 Nov 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-AFRICA-NATIONS/WRAP

Soccer - African Cup of Nations qualifiers

A round-up of Sunday's African Cup of Nations qualifiers Chad v Guinea, Ndjamena (Group A) Burundi v Mauritania, Bujumbura (Group E) Comoros Islands v Kenya , Moroni (Group G) Guinea-Bissau v Senegal, Bissau (Group I) Equatorial Guinea v Libya, Bata (Group J)

15 Nov 21:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-BUF/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Arizona Cardinals v Buffalo Bills

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

15 Nov 21:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-OAK-DEN/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada 15 Nov 21:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-SF/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

15 Nov 21:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-CIN/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

15 Nov 21:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-SEA/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

15 Nov 21:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/BACH-VISIT (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Bach in Tokyo for two-day visit

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is in Tokyo for a two-day visit to throw his support behind organisers planning for the postponed Olympic Games next year.

16 Nov

FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-BAL/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

16 Nov 01:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

CRICKET-IPL/

Cricket-Indian Premier League cash-cow delivers even in COVID times

Any doubt about the Indian Premier League's (IPL) robust appeal is likely to be buried under the Gulf sands after the world's richest Twenty20 league escaped the economic aftermath of a pandemic with only a few minor scratches.

16 Nov 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CRICKET-ENG/ (TV)

Cricket - England's Jos Buttler speaks to the media ahead of South Africa tour

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler speaks to the media as the team departs for a six-match limited overs tour of South Africa.

16 Nov 08:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Finals

Top seed Novak Djokovic takes on newcomer Diego Schwartzman in round-robin play. 16 Nov 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-CRO-POR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Croatia and Portugal news conference and training

Croatia and Portugal managers hold news conferences ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash.

16 Nov 15:45 ET / 15:45 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPE/FIXTURES

Soccer - Appeals to cut down on fixtures falling on deaf ears

Players and coaches say that this season's fixture pileup is leading to a mounting injury toll, yet their concerns are falling on deaf ears as competition organisers plough on with a relentless programme.

16 Nov 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT