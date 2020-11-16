SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 07:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET

16 Nov 2020 / 03:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 07:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    GOLF-MASTERS

    Johnson leads by two shots halfway through final round at Masters

    AUGUSTA, Ga. - World number one Dustin Johnson clung to a two-shot lead halfway through the final round at the Masters on Sunday as a dogged Cameron Smith ensured it would be far from a one-man procession at Augusta National.

    TENNIS-ATPFINALS

    Thiem edges Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

    LONDON - London's last edition of the ATP Finals opened on Sunday with a repeat of last year's final but this time Dominic Thiem prevailed against Greek defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

    MOTOR-F1-TURKEY

    Hamilton takes seventh title with Turkish triumph

    ISTANBUL - Britain's Lewis Hamilton shed tears of joy as he won a record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship in Turkey on Sunday and became the most successful driver in the sport's history.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ITA-POL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Italy v Poland

    Italy face Poland in the UEFA Nations League.

    15 Nov 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-BEL-ENG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Belgium v England

    Belgium face England in the UEFA Nations League as both countries chase top place in League A Group 2.

    15 Nov 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-DNK-ICE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Denmark v Iceland

    Denmark face Iceland in the UEFA Nations League. 15 Nov 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-AFRICA-NATIONS/WRAP

    Soccer - African Cup of Nations qualifiers

    A round-up of Sunday's African Cup of Nations qualifiers Chad v Guinea, Ndjamena (Group A) Burundi v Mauritania, Bujumbura (Group E) Comoros Islands v Kenya , Moroni (Group G) Guinea-Bissau v Senegal, Bissau (Group I) Equatorial Guinea v Libya, Bata (Group J)

    15 Nov 21:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-BUF/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Arizona Cardinals v Buffalo Bills

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

    15 Nov 21:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-OAK-DEN/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada 15 Nov 21:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-SF/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

    15 Nov 21:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-CIN/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

    15 Nov 21:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-SEA/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

    15 Nov 21:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

    OLYMPICS-2020/BACH-VISIT (PIX) (TV)

    Olympics-Bach in Tokyo for two-day visit

    International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is in Tokyo for a two-day visit to throw his support behind organisers planning for the postponed Olympic Games next year.

    16 Nov

    FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-BAL/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

    16 Nov 01:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

    CRICKET-IPL/

    Cricket-Indian Premier League cash-cow delivers even in COVID times

    Any doubt about the Indian Premier League's (IPL) robust appeal is likely to be buried under the Gulf sands after the world's richest Twenty20 league escaped the economic aftermath of a pandemic with only a few minor scratches.

    16 Nov 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

    CRICKET-ENG/ (TV)

    Cricket - England's Jos Buttler speaks to the media ahead of South Africa tour

    England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler speaks to the media as the team departs for a six-match limited overs tour of South Africa.

    16 Nov 08:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

    TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - ATP Finals

    Top seed Novak Djokovic takes on newcomer Diego Schwartzman in round-robin play. 16 Nov 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-CRO-POR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Croatia and Portugal news conference and training

    Croatia and Portugal managers hold news conferences ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash.

    16 Nov 15:45 ET / 15:45 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPE/FIXTURES

    Soccer - Appeals to cut down on fixtures falling on deaf ears

    Players and coaches say that this season's fixture pileup is leading to a mounting injury toll, yet their concerns are falling on deaf ears as competition organisers plough on with a relentless programme.

    16 Nov 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

