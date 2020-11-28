REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 08:00 p.m. GMT/03:00 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 08:00 p.m. GMT/03:00 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Organisers await govt nod to allow players to train in Australian Open quarantine

Australian Open organisers said on Friday that nothing regarding the quarantine for players arriving in the country for the Grand Slam had been decided yet despite a report in local media that competitors would be able to train while in self-isolation.

SOCCER-ARGENTINA-MARADONA/

'Adios Diego': Maradona buried as world mourns flawed soccer great

Argentina's Diego Maradona, one of the world's greatest ever soccer players, was buried on Thursday amid a global outpouring of grief from the streets of Buenos Aires to Naples in Italy.

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Casey 'willing to learn' after surprise entry to Saudi International

England's Paul Casey said his desire to be open-minded and Saudi Arabia's commitment to using sport as a medium for change made him enter the 2021 Saudi International after he skipped the last edition due to concerns over the country's human rights record.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

27 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion face Liverpool in the Premier League.

28 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-YOK-SHA/ (PIX)

Soccer - AFC Champions League - Yokohama F Marinos v Shanghai SIPG

Yokohama F Marinos play Shanghai SIPG in their AFC Champions League Group match.

28 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-CGN/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Cologne

Borussia Dortmund face Cologne in the Bundesliga.

28 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-STU-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich

VfB Stuttgart face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

28 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Inter

Sassuolo face Inter in a Serie A match.

28 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Burnley

Manchester City host Burnley in the Premier League.

28 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-BEN-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Benevento v Juventus

Titleholders Juventus visit Benevento in a Serie A match

28 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-S04/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Schalke 04

Borussia Moenchengladbach face Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga.

28 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Atletico Madrid

Valencia face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

28 Nov 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship

Round three of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa

28 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-ARG-NZL/ (PIX)

Rugby - Tri-Nations - Argentina v New Zealand

Argentina play New Zealand in the Tri-Nations at Western

Sydney Stadium. This match was originally scheduled for September 19 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

28 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-SCO-FJI/ (PIX)

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Scotland v Fiji

Scotland host Fiji in the Autumn Nations Cup at Murrayfield.

28 Nov 08:45 ET / 13:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-ENG/ (PIX)

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales v England Wales play England in the Autumn Nations Cup.

28 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-FRA-ITA/ (PIX)

Rugby - Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - France v Italy

France play Italy in the new Autumn Nations Cup.

28 Nov 14:10 ET / 19:10 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/WBBL

Cricket - Women's Big Bash League Final - Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder

Final of the 2020 Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at the North Sydney Oval.

28 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying Action from qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

28 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT