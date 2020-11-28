REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 08:00 p.m. GMT/03:00 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 08:00 p.m. GMT/03:00 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN/
Organisers await govt nod to allow players to train in Australian Open quarantine
Australian Open organisers said on Friday that nothing regarding the quarantine for players arriving in the country for the Grand Slam had been decided yet despite a report in local media that competitors would be able to train while in self-isolation.
SOCCER-ARGENTINA-MARADONA/
'Adios Diego': Maradona buried as world mourns flawed soccer great
Argentina's Diego Maradona, one of the world's greatest ever soccer players, was buried on Thursday amid a global outpouring of grief from the streets of Buenos Aires to Naples in Italy.
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Casey 'willing to learn' after surprise entry to Saudi International
England's Paul Casey said his desire to be open-minded and Saudi Arabia's commitment to using sport as a medium for change made him enter the 2021 Saudi International after he skipped the last edition due to concerns over the country's human rights record.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-NEW/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
27 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-LIV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool
Brighton & Hove Albion face Liverpool in the Premier League.
28 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-YOK-SHA/ (PIX)
Soccer - AFC Champions League - Yokohama F Marinos v Shanghai SIPG
Yokohama F Marinos play Shanghai SIPG in their AFC Champions League Group match.
28 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-CGN/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Cologne
Borussia Dortmund face Cologne in the Bundesliga.
28 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-STU-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich
VfB Stuttgart face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-INT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Inter
Sassuolo face Inter in a Serie A match.
28 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BUR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Burnley
Manchester City host Burnley in the Premier League.
SOCCER-ITALY-BEN-JUV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Benevento v Juventus
Titleholders Juventus visit Benevento in a Serie A match
28 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-S04/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Schalke 04
Borussia Moenchengladbach face Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga.
28 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-ATM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Atletico Madrid
Valencia face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
28 Nov 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT
GOLF
Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship
Round three of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa
28 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-ARG-NZL/ (PIX)
Rugby - Tri-Nations - Argentina v New Zealand
Argentina play New Zealand in the Tri-Nations at Western
Sydney Stadium. This match was originally scheduled for September 19 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-SCO-FJI/ (PIX)
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Scotland v Fiji
Scotland host Fiji in the Autumn Nations Cup at Murrayfield.
28 Nov 08:45 ET / 13:45 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-ENG/ (PIX)
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales v England Wales play England in the Autumn Nations Cup.
28 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-FRA-ITA/ (PIX)
Rugby - Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - France v Italy
France play Italy in the new Autumn Nations Cup.
28 Nov 14:10 ET / 19:10 GMT
CRICKET
CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/WBBL
Cricket - Women's Big Bash League Final - Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder
Final of the 2020 Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at the North Sydney Oval.
28 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying Action from qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.
28 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT