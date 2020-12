Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 09:00 a.m. GMT/02:00 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

PARALYMPICS-2020/

Paralympics: Athletes offered grants worth $2 million to offset COVID-19

TOKYO (Reuters) - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Thursday an unprecedented grant package worth 1.8 million euros to compensate losses from the coronavirus.

BASKETBALL-NBA-WESTBROOK/

NBA-Rockets trade Westbrook for Wizards' Wall, first-round pick

The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for five-time All Star point guard John Wall and a future first-round draft pick, both teams announced on Wednesday.

OLYMPICS-2020-TICKET-REFUNDS/

Refunds sought for 18% of tickets sold in Japan, organisers say

TOKYO (Reuters) - Refund requests have been made for around 18% of the tickets sold in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, the organising committee said on Thursday.

