REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 a.m. ET/02:00 p.m. GMT

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 a.m. ET/02:00 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
OLYMPICS-2020-RELAY/
'No silver bullet': torch relay struggles highlight hurdles for pandemic Olympics
TOKYO - Gold medal Paralympian Rina Akiyama pulled out of the Olympic torch relay at the eleventh hour this month, worried about drawing crowds that might spread the coronavirus, the latest in a series of cancellations that have plagued the event.
TENNIS-GRAND-SLAMS/
Grand Slam economics different but they too need oxygen - ATP chief
MUMBAI - Holding Grand Slams in costly bio-bubbles may not be sustainable for a second season despite the financial edge the majors enjoy over other tournaments, ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi has told Reuters.
SOCCER-EUROPA-RFC-SLP/REPORT
Gerrard calls on UEFA to act after player 'racially abused'
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called on UEFA to take action after midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused by a Slavia Prague player in Thursday's 2-0 Europa League defeat in Glasgow.
UPCOMING
SOCCER-FIFA/ (TV)
Soccer - FIFA Council meeting
The FIFA Council meets today and President Gianni Infantino holds a news conference at the conclusion of the meeting.
19 Mar 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v RB Leipzig
Arminia Bielefeld face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
19 Mar 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-LEE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Leeds United
.19 Mar 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training
Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match against Real Sociedad with Lionel Messi set to break the club's appearance record if he plays in the match
20 Mar 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
ICE HOCKEY
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-CGY/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Calgary Flames
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
19 Mar 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-VAN/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Montreal Canadiens v Vancouver Canucks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-NYR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v New York Rangers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-VGK/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Vegas Golden Knights
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
20 Mar 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-STL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v St. Louis Blues
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California
20 Mar 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL
BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-SAS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v San Antonio Spurs
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
19 Mar 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-SAC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Sacramento Kings
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-UTA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Utah Jazz
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
20 Mar 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-DET/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Detroit Pistons
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-IND/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida
BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-BKN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida
BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-GSW/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-CHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Chicago Bulls
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-MIN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Minnesota Timberwolves
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona
BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-DAL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon
CURLING
CURLING-WORLD/
World Women's Curling Championship
Switzerland hosts the World Women's Curling Championship.
20 Mar
SKIING
ALPINE-SKIING/ (PIX)
Alpine Skiing - World Cup Finals - men's giant, women's slalom
Alpine Skiing Finals takes place in Lenzerheide.
CRICKET
CRICKET-INDIA/TENDULKAR
Cricket-Yadav, Pandya good enough T20 World Cup, Tendulkar
It is tough to imagine a better cricket scout than Sachin Tendulkar and the batting great is convinced Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are good enough to be in India's scheme of things for this year's Twenty20 World Cup.
CRICKET-T20-IND-ENG/ (PIX)
Cricket - Fifth Twenty20 International - India v England
India play England in the fifth and final T20 international of the series in Ahmedabad.
20 Mar 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/NEWZEALAND
Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - Round 4 Hurricanes v Chiefs
20 Mar 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/AUSTRALIA
Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - Round 5 Reds v Force
20 Mar 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
OLYMPICS
OLYMPICS-2020/SPECTATORS (PIX) (TV)
Olympics-Tokyo organisers to meet; debate on foreign spectators expected
Tokyo Olympic organisers hold a five-party meeting (involving the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Japan's central government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee), with discussion on whether to allow in foreign spectators expected to be on the agenda. Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto will hold a news conference after the meeting.
20 Mar 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-HONDA/
Golf - PGA Tour - The Honda Classic
Third round of the Honda Classic from PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
20 Mar 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT