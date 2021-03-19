SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 a.m. ET/02:00 p.m. GMT

19 Mar 2021 / 22:04 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 a.m. ET/02:00 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    OLYMPICS-2020-RELAY/

    'No silver bullet': torch relay struggles highlight hurdles for pandemic Olympics

    TOKYO - Gold medal Paralympian Rina Akiyama pulled out of the Olympic torch relay at the eleventh hour this month, worried about drawing crowds that might spread the coronavirus, the latest in a series of cancellations that have plagued the event.

    TENNIS-GRAND-SLAMS/

    Grand Slam economics different but they too need oxygen - ATP chief

    MUMBAI - Holding Grand Slams in costly bio-bubbles may not be sustainable for a second season despite the financial edge the majors enjoy over other tournaments, ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi has told Reuters.

    SOCCER-EUROPA-RFC-SLP/REPORT

    Gerrard calls on UEFA to act after player 'racially abused'

    Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called on UEFA to take action after midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused by a Slavia Prague player in Thursday's 2-0 Europa League defeat in Glasgow.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER-FIFA/ (TV)

    Soccer - FIFA Council meeting

    The FIFA Council meets today and President Gianni Infantino holds a news conference at the conclusion of the meeting.

    19 Mar 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v RB Leipzig

    Arminia Bielefeld face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

    19 Mar 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Leeds United

    .19 Mar 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

    Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match against Real Sociedad with Lionel Messi set to break the club's appearance record if he plays in the match

    20 Mar 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    ICE HOCKEY

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-CGY/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Calgary Flames

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

    19 Mar 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-VAN/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Montreal Canadiens v Vancouver Canucks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

    19 Mar 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-NYR/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v New York Rangers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

    19 Mar 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-VGK/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Vegas Golden Knights

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    20 Mar 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-STL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v St. Louis Blues

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California

    20 Mar 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-SAS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v San Antonio Spurs

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

    19 Mar 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-SAC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Sacramento Kings

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

    19 Mar 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-UTA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Utah Jazz

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

    20 Mar 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-DET/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Detroit Pistons

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

    20 Mar 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-IND/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

    20 Mar 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-BKN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

    20 Mar 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-GSW/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

    20 Mar 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-CHI/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Chicago Bulls

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

    20 Mar 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-MIN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Minnesota Timberwolves

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

    20 Mar 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-DAL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

    20 Mar 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    CURLING

    CURLING-WORLD/

    World Women's Curling Championship

    Switzerland hosts the World Women's Curling Championship.

    20 Mar

    SKIING

    ALPINE-SKIING/ (PIX)

    Alpine Skiing - World Cup Finals - men's giant, women's slalom

    Alpine Skiing Finals takes place in Lenzerheide.

    20 Mar

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-INDIA/TENDULKAR

    Cricket-Yadav, Pandya good enough T20 World Cup, Tendulkar

    It is tough to imagine a better cricket scout than Sachin Tendulkar and the batting great is convinced Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are good enough to be in India's scheme of things for this year's Twenty20 World Cup.

    20 Mar

    CRICKET-T20-IND-ENG/ (PIX)

    Cricket - Fifth Twenty20 International - India v England

    India play England in the fifth and final T20 international of the series in Ahmedabad.

    20 Mar 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    RUGBY

    RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/NEWZEALAND

    Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - Round 4 Hurricanes v Chiefs

    20 Mar 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/AUSTRALIA

    Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - Round 5 Reds v Force

    20 Mar 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    OLYMPICS

    OLYMPICS-2020/SPECTATORS (PIX) (TV)

    Olympics-Tokyo organisers to meet; debate on foreign spectators expected

    Tokyo Olympic organisers hold a five-party meeting (involving the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Japan's central government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee), with discussion on whether to allow in foreign spectators expected to be on the agenda. Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto will hold a news conference after the meeting.

    20 Mar 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-HONDA/

    Golf - PGA Tour - The Honda Classic

    Third round of the Honda Classic from PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    20 Mar 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

