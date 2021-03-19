REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 a.m. ET/02:00 p.m. GMT

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 a.m. ET/02:00 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020-RELAY/

'No silver bullet': torch relay struggles highlight hurdles for pandemic Olympics

TOKYO - Gold medal Paralympian Rina Akiyama pulled out of the Olympic torch relay at the eleventh hour this month, worried about drawing crowds that might spread the coronavirus, the latest in a series of cancellations that have plagued the event.

TENNIS-GRAND-SLAMS/

Grand Slam economics different but they too need oxygen - ATP chief

MUMBAI - Holding Grand Slams in costly bio-bubbles may not be sustainable for a second season despite the financial edge the majors enjoy over other tournaments, ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi has told Reuters.

SOCCER-EUROPA-RFC-SLP/REPORT

Gerrard calls on UEFA to act after player 'racially abused'

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called on UEFA to take action after midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused by a Slavia Prague player in Thursday's 2-0 Europa League defeat in Glasgow.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-FIFA/ (TV)

Soccer - FIFA Council meeting

The FIFA Council meets today and President Gianni Infantino holds a news conference at the conclusion of the meeting.

19 Mar 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v RB Leipzig

Arminia Bielefeld face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

19 Mar 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Leeds United

.19 Mar 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match against Real Sociedad with Lionel Messi set to break the club's appearance record if he plays in the match

20 Mar 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ICE HOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-CGY/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Calgary Flames

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

19 Mar 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-VAN/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Montreal Canadiens v Vancouver Canucks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

19 Mar 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-NYR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v New York Rangers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

19 Mar 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-VGK/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Vegas Golden Knights

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

20 Mar 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-STL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v St. Louis Blues

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California

20 Mar 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-SAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v San Antonio Spurs

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

19 Mar 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-SAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Sacramento Kings

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

19 Mar 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-UTA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Utah Jazz

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

20 Mar 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-DET/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Detroit Pistons

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

20 Mar 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-IND/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

20 Mar 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-BKN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

20 Mar 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-GSW/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

20 Mar 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-CHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Chicago Bulls

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

20 Mar 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-MIN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Minnesota Timberwolves

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

20 Mar 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-DAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

20 Mar 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

CURLING

CURLING-WORLD/

World Women's Curling Championship

Switzerland hosts the World Women's Curling Championship.

20 Mar

SKIING

ALPINE-SKIING/ (PIX)

Alpine Skiing - World Cup Finals - men's giant, women's slalom

Alpine Skiing Finals takes place in Lenzerheide.

20 Mar

CRICKET

CRICKET-INDIA/TENDULKAR

Cricket-Yadav, Pandya good enough T20 World Cup, Tendulkar

It is tough to imagine a better cricket scout than Sachin Tendulkar and the batting great is convinced Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are good enough to be in India's scheme of things for this year's Twenty20 World Cup.

20 Mar

CRICKET-T20-IND-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - Fifth Twenty20 International - India v England

India play England in the fifth and final T20 international of the series in Ahmedabad.

20 Mar 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/NEWZEALAND

Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - Round 4 Hurricanes v Chiefs

20 Mar 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/AUSTRALIA

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - Round 5 Reds v Force

20 Mar 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/SPECTATORS (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Tokyo organisers to meet; debate on foreign spectators expected

Tokyo Olympic organisers hold a five-party meeting (involving the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Japan's central government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee), with discussion on whether to allow in foreign spectators expected to be on the agenda. Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto will hold a news conference after the meeting.

20 Mar 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-HONDA/

Golf - PGA Tour - The Honda Classic

Third round of the Honda Classic from PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

20 Mar 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT