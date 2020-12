Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

ICEHOCKEY-NHL

NHL: League, players' union reach tentative deal for 56-game

season starting Jan. 13

The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Friday it had reached a tentative agreement with its players' union to hold a shortened 56-game regular season beginning on Jan. 13.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SANCHEZ

Colts punter Sanchez to return after surgery on cancerous tumour

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is set to feature in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, less than three weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

BASKETBALL-NCAA-ROUNDUP

Top 25 roundup: No. 8 West Virginia survives Iowa State

Taz Sherman made two free throws with 18.3 seconds left after he forced a turnover on defense, and No. 8 West Virginia survived visiting Iowa State's upset bid with a 70-65 victory Friday night in Morgantown.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-HEL/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v Verona

Fiorentina host Verona in a Serie A match. We will update with details of the Sampdoria-Crotone match

19 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-CGN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Cologne

RB Leipzig face Cologne in the Bundesliga.

19 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester City

Southampton play Manchester City in the Premier League.

19 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-VAL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Valencia

Barcelona play Valencia in La Liga.

19 Dec 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Arsenal

Everton play Arsenal in the Premier League.

19 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-PRM-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Parma v Juventus

Titleholders Juventus visit Parma in a Serie A match

19 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-FUL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Fulham

Newcastle United are at home to struggling top flight newcommers Fulham in the Premier League

19 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-INL-PAL/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Palmeiras

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Palmeiras - Beira-Rio stadium, Porto Alegre, Brazil

19 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-BUF/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

19 Dec 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

GOLF-ORLANDO/ (TV)

Golf - PNC Championship

Round one of the PNC Championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Tiger Woods is expected to partner his 11-year-old son, Charlie in the tournament which will feature 20 father/son pairs.

19 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United

20 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-CAR/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Carolina Panthers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

20 Dec 20:15 ET / 01:15 GMT