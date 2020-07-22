REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 P.M. GMT/10 A.M. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 P.M. GMT/10 A.M. ET For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHAMPIONSHIP/
Premier League spot up for grabs on Championship final day
A place in the Premier League is up for grabs on Wednesday, with three teams in the chase for the second automatic promotion spot from the Championship on the final day of the second-tier season.
MOTOR-ITALY/ZANARDI
Zanardi transferred to specialist recovery centre
Italian former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has been transferred to a specialist recovery centre a month after suffering serious head injuries in a handbike accident, the hospital treating him said on Tuesday.
HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-COLLINS
Collins 'dismissed' from World TeamTennis over COVID-19 protocol breach
American Danielle Collins has been dismissed from the World TeamTennis event in West Virginia for breaking COVID-19 protocols, organisers said on Tuesday.
UPCOMING
BASEBALL
BASEBALL-MLB/
Baseball-MLB set to launch shortened 2020 season amid COVID-19
We look ahead to the 2020 Major League Baseball season with a three-part package consisting of an overall preview of the shortened 60-game campaign, the Houston Astros' role as on-field villain and some of the key changes implemented due to COVID-19.
21 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
CRICKET
CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/PREVIEW
Cricket - Third Test - England & West Indies nets & news conferences
England and West Indies prepare for their third test match at Old Trafford.
22 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - British Masters
Round one of the British Masters in Newcastle.
22 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
OLYMPICS-2020/MUTO (PIX) (TV)
Tokyo 2020 CEO lays out plan with one year to go for Olympics
Interview with Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto ahead of the new One Year To Go mark of the start of the Tokyo Olympics. 22 Jul 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT
OLYMPICS
OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)
Olympics - IOC Executive Board meeting
IOC holds its executive board meeting remotely.
Jul 22
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Arsenal Aston Villa play Arsenal in the Premier League.
21 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-MCI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Manchester City
Watford face Manchester City in the Premier League.
21 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-BGN/REPORT (PIX)
Scocer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Bologna
Atalanta host Bologna in a Serie A match
21 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-MIL/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v AC Milan
Sassuolo host AC Milan in a Serie A match
21 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-WOMEN-NWSL/
Soccer-NWSL Challenge Cup Semi-final 1
The Nation Women's Soccer League plays the first of two semi-final games.
22 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT