REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 P.M. GMT/10 A.M. ET

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHAMPIONSHIP/

Premier League spot up for grabs on Championship final day

A place in the Premier League is up for grabs on Wednesday, with three teams in the chase for the second automatic promotion spot from the Championship on the final day of the second-tier season.

MOTOR-ITALY/ZANARDI

Zanardi transferred to specialist recovery centre

Italian former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has been transferred to a specialist recovery centre a month after suffering serious head injuries in a handbike accident, the hospital treating him said on Tuesday.

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-COLLINS

Collins 'dismissed' from World TeamTennis over COVID-19 protocol breach

American Danielle Collins has been dismissed from the World TeamTennis event in West Virginia for breaking COVID-19 protocols, organisers said on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MLB/

Baseball-MLB set to launch shortened 2020 season amid COVID-19

We look ahead to the 2020 Major League Baseball season with a three-part package consisting of an overall preview of the shortened 60-game campaign, the Houston Astros' role as on-field villain and some of the key changes implemented due to COVID-19.

21 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/PREVIEW

Cricket - Third Test - England & West Indies nets & news conferences

England and West Indies prepare for their third test match at Old Trafford.

22 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - British Masters

Round one of the British Masters in Newcastle.

22 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/MUTO (PIX) (TV)

Tokyo 2020 CEO lays out plan with one year to go for Olympics

Interview with Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto ahead of the new One Year To Go mark of the start of the Tokyo Olympics. 22 Jul 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

Olympics - IOC Executive Board meeting

IOC holds its executive board meeting remotely.

Jul 22

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Arsenal Aston Villa play Arsenal in the Premier League.

21 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Manchester City

Watford face Manchester City in the Premier League.

21 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-BGN/REPORT (PIX)

Scocer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Bologna

Atalanta host Bologna in a Serie A match

21 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-MIL/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v AC Milan

Sassuolo host AC Milan in a Serie A match

21 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-WOMEN-NWSL/

Soccer-NWSL Challenge Cup Semi-final 1

The Nation Women's Soccer League plays the first of two semi-final games.

22 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT