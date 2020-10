Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

CYCLING-WOMEN/JUMBOVISMA

Jumbo-Visma launching Vos-led women's team in 2021

Jumbo-Visma, one of the leading men's outfits, is starting a women's team for the 2021 season with Dutch great Marianne Vos in the squad, they said in a statement on Monday.

GOLF-CJCUP/

After 233 tries, Kokrak claims first-ever PGA Tour win at CJ Cup

American Jason Kokrak fired off eight birdies in a flawless final round for his first-ever PGA Tour victory at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, clinching his maiden title on the 233rd try.

SOCCER-WORLDCUP/2027

Belgium, Germany, Netherlands keen to co-host 2027 Women's World Cup

Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands unveiled plans on Monday for a joint bid to host the Women's World Cup in 2027.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-FER/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Ferencvaros news conference & training

Ferencvaros prepare for their Champions league group stage clash against Barcelona.

19 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Burnley

19 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a player hold a news conference ahead of their Champions League group stage match against Paris St Germain.

19 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

19 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-ATM/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich training & news conference

Bayern Munich prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Atletico Madrid. Coach Hansi Flick and defender Lucas Hernandez will speak at the news conference.

20 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-SHK/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid training & news conference

Real Madrid prepare for their Champions league group stage match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

20 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-POR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Manchester City training & news conference

Manchester City prepare for their group stage match in the Champions league at home to FC Porto.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AJA-LIV/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam news conference & training

Ajax Amsterdam prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Liverpool.

20 Oct 09:15 ET / 13:15 GMT

SOCCER-CAFCONFED-BKR-HAS/REPORT

Soccer - African Confederation Cup semi-final

Moroccan clubs Renaissance Berkane and Hassania Agadir meet in Rabat for a place in the African Confdedretaion Cupmfinals on Sunday.

19 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-ITA/PREVIEW

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland news conference

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton holds a news conference ahead of Saturday's clash against Italy in the Six Nations at Dublin's Aviva Stadium. This match was originally scheduled to be played in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

20 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia is a 229-kilometre ride from Udine to San Daniele del Friuli.

20 Oct 04:25 ET / 08:25 GMT

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

The 75th edition of the Vuelta a Espana - one of cycling's three grand tours - begins in Irun. The first day is a 173km hilly ride to Arrate, The 18-stage race will finish in Madrid on Nov. 8. The race was originally scheduled between 14 August and 6 September 2020 and postponed due to COVID19.

20 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-FRA-WAL/

Rugby - Wales media interviews

Wales players hold media interviews ahead of the test against France in Paris on Saturday.

20 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT