REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

US-BASEBALL-HINCH

Ex-Astros manager Hinch hired by Detroit after suspension

(Reuters) - Former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch, who was suspended for the 2020 MLB season in the wake of the team's sign-stealing scandal that engulfed the league, has been named as the next manager of the Detroit Tigers.

US-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-HALEP

World No. 2 Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19

(Reuters) - World number two Simona Halep tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is recovering well from her mild symptoms.

US-SPORT-BIRD-RAPINOE

Two-time World Cup winner Rapinoe, WNBA champ Bird announce engagement

(Reuters) - Two-time soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird are getting hitched.

GOLF-BERMUDA/

Golf - PGA Tour - Bermuda Championship

Round three of the Bermuda Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton.

31 Oct 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-CRO-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Crotone v Atalanata

Crotone host Atalanta in a Serie A match

31 Oct 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-SCO/ (PIX)

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Scotland

Wales face Scotland in the Six Nations. This match was originally scheduled to be played in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

31 Oct 14:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v Borussia Dortmund

Arminia Bielefeld face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

31 Oct 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-CGN-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Cologne v Bayern Munich

Cologne face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

31 Oct 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Chelsea

Burnley host Chelsea in the Premier League.

31 Oct 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-ENG/ (PIX)

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Italy v England

Italy face England in the Six Nations at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. This match was originally scheduled to be played in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

31 Oct 15:45 ET / 15:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-PRM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Parma

Inter Milan host Parma in a Serie A match

31 Oct 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v RB Leipzig

Borussia Moenchengladbach host the Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig.

31 Oct 17:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-OSA-ATM/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Osasuna v Atletico Madrid

Osasuna face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

31 Oct 17:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v West Ham United

Liverpool face West Ham United in the Premier League.

31 Oct 17:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

TENNIS-WOMEN/SWIATEK (PIX) (TV)

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek discusses next career steps after Grand Slam victory

Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, 19, tells Reuters about her future plans after winning the French Open iarlier this month, becoming the first Pole to claim a Grand Slam singles title and the youngest to win the tournament since Monica Seles in 1992.

31 Oct 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-IRL/ (PIX)

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - France v Ireland

France play Ireland in the Six Nations at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris. The match was originally scheduled for March 14 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

31 Oct 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-DAL-HOU/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - FC Dallas v Houston Dynamo 2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

31 Oct 19:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-NAN-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Nantes v Paris St Germain French champions Paris St Germain travel to Nantes in Ligue 1.

31 Oct 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Barcelona

Alaves face Barcelona in La Liga.

31 Oct 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-CTH-INL/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Internacional Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Corinthians v Internacional – Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil

31 Oct 21:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-CLV-SOC/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad

Celta Vigo play Real Sociedad in La Liga. The wire will include coverage of the other games in Spain's top flight on Sunday.

1 Nov

SOCCER-USA-NSC-CHI/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Nashville SC v Chicago Fire 2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

1 Nov 00:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

TENNIS-NUR-SULTAN/

Tennis - ATP 250 - Astana Open

The final of the Astana Open - an ATP 250 tournament in Nur-Sultan.

1 Nov 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Cyprus Open

The final round of the Cyprus Open at the Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos.

1 Nov 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

TENNIS-VIENNA/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Erste Bank Open

The final of the Erste Bank Open - an ATP 500 event in Vienna.

1 Nov 10:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v AC Milan Udinese host AC Milan in a Serie A match

1 Nov 11:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Southampton

High-flying Aston Villa are at home to Southampton in the Premier League

1 Nov 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-EMILIAROMAGNA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Imola hosts the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - the 13th race on the revised Formula One calendar.

1 Nov 12:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 109.4-kilometre mountain ride from La Pola Llaviana to Alto de L'Angliru.

1 Nov 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT