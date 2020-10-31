REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.
US-BASEBALL-HINCH
Ex-Astros manager Hinch hired by Detroit after suspension
(Reuters) - Former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch, who was suspended for the 2020 MLB season in the wake of the team's sign-stealing scandal that engulfed the league, has been named as the next manager of the Detroit Tigers.
US-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-HALEP
World No. 2 Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19
(Reuters) - World number two Simona Halep tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is recovering well from her mild symptoms.
US-SPORT-BIRD-RAPINOE
Two-time World Cup winner Rapinoe, WNBA champ Bird announce engagement
(Reuters) - Two-time soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird are getting hitched.
UPCOMING
GOLF-BERMUDA/
Golf - PGA Tour - Bermuda Championship
Round three of the Bermuda Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton.
31 Oct 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-CRO-ATT/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Crotone v Atalanata
Crotone host Atalanta in a Serie A match
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-SCO/ (PIX)
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Scotland
Wales face Scotland in the Six Nations. This match was originally scheduled to be played in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
31 Oct 14:15 ET / 14:15 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v Borussia Dortmund
Arminia Bielefeld face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
31 Oct 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-CGN-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Cologne v Bayern Munich
Cologne face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Chelsea
Burnley host Chelsea in the Premier League.
31 Oct 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-ENG/ (PIX)
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Italy v England
Italy face England in the Six Nations at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. This match was originally scheduled to be played in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
31 Oct 15:45 ET / 15:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-PRM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Parma
Inter Milan host Parma in a Serie A match
31 Oct 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v RB Leipzig
Borussia Moenchengladbach host the Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig.
31 Oct 17:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-OSA-ATM/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Osasuna v Atletico Madrid
Osasuna face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v West Ham United
Liverpool face West Ham United in the Premier League.
TENNIS-WOMEN/SWIATEK (PIX) (TV)
Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek discusses next career steps after Grand Slam victory
Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, 19, tells Reuters about her future plans after winning the French Open iarlier this month, becoming the first Pole to claim a Grand Slam singles title and the youngest to win the tournament since Monica Seles in 1992.
31 Oct 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-IRL/ (PIX)
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - France v Ireland
France play Ireland in the Six Nations at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris. The match was originally scheduled for March 14 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
31 Oct 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-USA-DAL-HOU/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - FC Dallas v Houston Dynamo 2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
31 Oct 19:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-NAN-PSG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Nantes v Paris St Germain French champions Paris St Germain travel to Nantes in Ligue 1.
31 Oct 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-FCB/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Barcelona
Alaves face Barcelona in La Liga.
SOCCER-BRAZIL-CTH-INL/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Internacional Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Corinthians v Internacional – Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil
31 Oct 21:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-CLV-SOC/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad
Celta Vigo play Real Sociedad in La Liga. The wire will include coverage of the other games in Spain's top flight on Sunday.
1 Nov
SOCCER-USA-NSC-CHI/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Nashville SC v Chicago Fire 2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
1 Nov 00:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
TENNIS-NUR-SULTAN/
Tennis - ATP 250 - Astana Open
The final of the Astana Open - an ATP 250 tournament in Nur-Sultan.
1 Nov 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Cyprus Open
The final round of the Cyprus Open at the Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos.
TENNIS-VIENNA/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - ATP 500 - Erste Bank Open
The final of the Erste Bank Open - an ATP 500 event in Vienna.
1 Nov 10:45 ET / 10:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-MIL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v AC Milan Udinese host AC Milan in a Serie A match
1 Nov 11:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-SOU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Southampton
High-flying Aston Villa are at home to Southampton in the Premier League
1 Nov 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
MOTOR-F1-EMILIAROMAGNA/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Imola hosts the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - the 13th race on the revised Formula One calendar.
1 Nov 12:10 ET / 12:10 GMT
CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana
Stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 109.4-kilometre mountain ride from La Pola Llaviana to Alto de L'Angliru.
1 Nov 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT