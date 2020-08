Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

Ducati's Dovizioso wins Austrian GP after horror crash halts race

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA (Reuters) - Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso won an action-packed Austrian Grand Prix which was halted for 20 minutes after Franco Morbidelli's Yamaha collided with the Avintia Ducati of Johann Zarco in Spielberg on Sunday.

Braekhus suffers first pro defeat as McCaskill takes titles

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Norwegian boxing trailblazer Cecilia Braekhus suffered the first defeat of her professional career on Saturday, losing her WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO welterweight titles in a majority decision loss to underdog Jessica McCaskill in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Nine football players at University of Oklahoma test positive for COVID-19

(Reuters) - Nine football student-athletes from the University of Oklahoma tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Lincoln Riley said on Saturday, amid fierce national debate over the viability of a fall college football season.

Soccer - Europa League - Shakhtar Donetsk news conference & training Shakhtar Donetsk prepare for their Europa League semi-final against Inter Milan in Duesseldorf.

16 Aug 10:45 ET / 14:45 GMT

CANCELLED - Tennis - ATP 500 - Citi Open

Day three of the Citi Open - an ATP 500 event in Washington DC.

16 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Soccer - Europa League - Inter Milan news conference

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte and a player speak to the media ahead of their Europa League semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk in Duesseldorf.

16 Aug 12:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

Tennis - WTA International - Top Seed Open

The final of the Top Seed Open - a WTA International tournament in Lexington, Kentucky.

16 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

Soccer - Europa League - Sevilla v Manchester United

Cologne hosts the first Europa League semi-final between Sevilla and Manchester United.

16 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Internacional

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Internacional - Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - August 16, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

16 Aug 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan

England play Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in the second test of a three-match series.

17 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT