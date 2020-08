Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-PSG/PREVIEW

Stick or twist? Flick faces final tactical dilemma

Bayern Munich's success in reaching the final of the Champions League has been built on a very distinct tactical approach but it is one that carries big risks against Paris St Germain, leaving coach Hansi Flick with a major dilemma.

MOTOR-F1-WILLIAMS/

Dorilton takeover marks end of an era for Williams F1

Former Formula One champions Williams announced their sale to U.S.-based private investment firm Dorilton Capital on Friday, a deal that marked the end of an era for the struggling family-owned team.

FOOTBALL-NFL/WAS

Washington head coach Rivera diagnosed with cancer

Washington Football Team's first-year head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer but plans to continue coaching, the National Football League (NFL) franchise said on Thursday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-FRANCE-BOR-NAN/REPORT

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Bordeaux v Nantes

Girondins de Bordeaux host Nantes in a Ligue 1 game

21 Aug 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-SEV-INT/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Europa League - Sevilla v Inter Milan

Cologne hosts the 2020 Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.

21 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/

Soccer - A-League playoffs - Elimination final

Wellington Phoenix play Perth Glory for a place in the A-League championship semi-finals.

22 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-WOMEN/OPEN

Golf - Women's British Open

Round three of the Women's British Open - the first major of the year.

22 Aug

GOLF-NORTHERNTRUST/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - The Northern Trust

Round three of the Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts.

22 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week eight

ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs

22 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-PAK/ (PIX)

Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan

England play Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in the third and final test match of the series.

22 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MOTOR CYCLING

MOTOR-MOTOGP-STYRIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Styria Grand Prix - Qualifying

Qualifying for the Styria Grand Prix in Spielberg - the fifth race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

22 Aug 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT