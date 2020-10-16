REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/

Empty Wimbledon part of organisers' 2021 plans

Next year's Wimbledon Championships could be held without spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam said on Friday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GOLF-AUSTRALIA

Australia Open cancelled for first time since WW2

The Australia Open will be absent from the sporting calendar for the first time since World War Two this season after Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia cancelled all of their top events on Friday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WEIGHTLIFTING-FEDERATION/

More turmoil as IWF appoints third leader in three days

The troubled International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has appointed its third interim president in as many days, with Britain's Michael Irani taking over from Thailand's Intarat Yodbangtoey.

UPCOMING

RUGBY UNION-SCOTLAND/

Rugby - Scotland media opportunity

Two Scotland players will be available to print, online and broadcast media via a Zoom conference call

16 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-CHALLENGE/

Rugby Union - European Challenge Cup final - Bristol v Toulon

Bristol face Toulon in the European Challenge Cup final

16 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

BADMINTON-INDIA/SINDHU

Badminton - Interview with Indian badminton player Pusarla Sindhu

Interview with Indian badminton player Pusarla Sindhu

16 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GOLF-CJCUP/

Golf - PGA Tour - The CJ Cup

Round two of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

16 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

TENNIS-STPETERSBURG/ (PIX)

Tennis - ATP 500 - St Petersburg Open

The semi-finals of the St Petersburg Open - an ATP Tour 500 event.

17 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ATHLETICS-GDYNIA/ (PIX)

World Athletics Half Marathon Championships

World Athletics Half Marathon Championships

17 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia is a 34.1-kilometre individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene.

17 Oct 06:35 ET / 10:35 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-NIM-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Nimes vs Paris St Germain

Paris St Germain travel to Nimes in Ligue 1.

16 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Liverpool

Everton host Liverpool in the Premier League.

17 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Atalanta

Napoli host Atalanta in a Serie A match.

17 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-MPL/REPORT

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Monaco v Montpellier

Monaco host Montpellier in Ligue 1.

17 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-TSG-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund

TSG Hoffenheim face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

17 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

MOTOR-MOTOGP-ARAGON/ (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix - Qualifying

Qualifying for the Aragon Grand Prix in Alcaniz - the 10th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

17 Oct 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT