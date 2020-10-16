REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/
Empty Wimbledon part of organisers' 2021 plans
Next year's Wimbledon Championships could be held without spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam said on Friday.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GOLF-AUSTRALIA
Australia Open cancelled for first time since WW2
The Australia Open will be absent from the sporting calendar for the first time since World War Two this season after Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia cancelled all of their top events on Friday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WEIGHTLIFTING-FEDERATION/
More turmoil as IWF appoints third leader in three days
The troubled International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has appointed its third interim president in as many days, with Britain's Michael Irani taking over from Thailand's Intarat Yodbangtoey.
UPCOMING
RUGBY UNION-SCOTLAND/
Rugby - Scotland media opportunity
Two Scotland players will be available to print, online and broadcast media via a Zoom conference call
16 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-CHALLENGE/
Rugby Union - European Challenge Cup final - Bristol v Toulon
Bristol face Toulon in the European Challenge Cup final
16 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
BADMINTON-INDIA/SINDHU
Badminton - Interview with Indian badminton player Pusarla Sindhu
Interview with Indian badminton player Pusarla Sindhu
GOLF-CJCUP/
Golf - PGA Tour - The CJ Cup
Round two of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.
16 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
TENNIS-STPETERSBURG/ (PIX)
Tennis - ATP 500 - St Petersburg Open
The semi-finals of the St Petersburg Open - an ATP Tour 500 event.
17 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
ATHLETICS-GDYNIA/ (PIX)
World Athletics Half Marathon Championships
17 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)
Cycling - Giro d'Italia
Stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia is a 34.1-kilometre individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene.
17 Oct 06:35 ET / 10:35 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-NIM-PSG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Nimes vs Paris St Germain
Paris St Germain travel to Nimes in Ligue 1.
16 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LIV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Liverpool
Everton host Liverpool in the Premier League.
17 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ATT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Atalanta
Napoli host Atalanta in a Serie A match.
17 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-MPL/REPORT
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Monaco v Montpellier
Monaco host Montpellier in Ligue 1.
SOCCER-GERMANY-TSG-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund
TSG Hoffenheim face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
17 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
MOTOR-MOTOGP-ARAGON/ (TV)
Motorcycling - MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix - Qualifying
Qualifying for the Aragon Grand Prix in Alcaniz - the 10th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.
17 Oct 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT