SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

16 Oct 2020 / 22:02 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/

    Empty Wimbledon part of organisers' 2021 plans

    Next year's Wimbledon Championships could be held without spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam said on Friday.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GOLF-AUSTRALIA

    Australia Open cancelled for first time since WW2

    The Australia Open will be absent from the sporting calendar for the first time since World War Two this season after Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia cancelled all of their top events on Friday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    WEIGHTLIFTING-FEDERATION/

    More turmoil as IWF appoints third leader in three days

    The troubled International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has appointed its third interim president in as many days, with Britain's Michael Irani taking over from Thailand's Intarat Yodbangtoey.

    UPCOMING

    RUGBY UNION-SCOTLAND/

    Rugby - Scotland media opportunity

    Two Scotland players will be available to print, online and broadcast media via a Zoom conference call

    16 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-CHALLENGE/

    Rugby Union - European Challenge Cup final - Bristol v Toulon

    Bristol face Toulon in the European Challenge Cup final

    16 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    BADMINTON-INDIA/SINDHU

    Badminton - Interview with Indian badminton player Pusarla Sindhu

    Interview with Indian badminton player Pusarla Sindhu

    16 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    GOLF-CJCUP/

    Golf - PGA Tour - The CJ Cup

    Round two of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

    16 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    TENNIS-STPETERSBURG/ (PIX)

    Tennis - ATP 500 - St Petersburg Open

    The semi-finals of the St Petersburg Open - an ATP Tour 500 event.

    17 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    ATHLETICS-GDYNIA/ (PIX)

    World Athletics Half Marathon Championships

    World Athletics Half Marathon Championships

    17 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

    Cycling - Giro d'Italia

    Stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia is a 34.1-kilometre individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene.

    17 Oct 06:35 ET / 10:35 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-NIM-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Nimes vs Paris St Germain

    Paris St Germain travel to Nimes in Ligue 1.

    16 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Liverpool

    Everton host Liverpool in the Premier League.

    17 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Atalanta

    Napoli host Atalanta in a Serie A match.

    17 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-MPL/REPORT

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Monaco v Montpellier

    Monaco host Montpellier in Ligue 1.

    17 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-TSG-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund

    TSG Hoffenheim face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

    17 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    MOTOR-MOTOGP-ARAGON/ (TV)

    Motorcycling - MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix - Qualifying

    Qualifying for the Aragon Grand Prix in Alcaniz - the 10th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

    17 Oct 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast