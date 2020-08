Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 P.M. GMT/10 A.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-SPAIN/CASILLAS

Soccer-Spanish World Cup winner Casillas calls time on career aged 39

Spain's World Cup-winning captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas announced his retirement from the professional game on Tuesday, ending a career that spanned over two decades in which he captured the game's biggest prizes.

MOTOR-MOTOGP-MARQUEZ/

Motorcycling-Marquez ruled out of Czech race due to broken arm, replaced by Bradl

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will miss Sunday's Czech Grand Prix after having a second operation on a broken arm, with test rider Stefan Bradl replacing him for the race, his Repsol Honda Team confirmed on Tuesday.

TENNIS-FEDERER

Federer pays surprise visit to rooftop tennis girls

Two Italian girls whose rooftop tennis video went viral have received a surprise visit from Roger Federer.

