Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-USOPEN

Osaka beats Rogers to reach U.S. Open semis

Naomi Osaka's sharp serving and superior return game helped her past American Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-4 and into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday as the Japanese continues her quest for a second title at Flushing Meadows.

CHINA-OLYMPICS/RIGHTS

Over 160 rights groups call on IOC chief to revoke 2022 Beijing Winter Games

Over 160 human rights advocacy groups have delivered a joint letter to the chief of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) calling for it to reconsider its choice to award China the 2022 Winter Games in light of Beijing's human rights record.

MOTOR-F1-MERCEDES

Mercedes take the blame for Hamilton's Monza error

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton should not have blamed himself for an error that denied him a 90th career victory at last Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, Mercedes said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-BRAZIL-APR-BOT/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Botafogo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Botafogo - Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil - September 9, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

9 Sep 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLU-FLA/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Flamengo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Flamengo - Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 9, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

9 Sep 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona season preview

After a tumultuous close-season including a humiliating European defeat to Bayern Munich, the arrival of a new coach and a traumatic transfer saga involving Lionel Messi, Barcelona face their most daunting campaign in recent memory as they try to win the La Liga title back.

10 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's opening Premier League match of the season away to West Bromwich Albion.

10 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid season preview

A preview of the new season for Real Madrid, who have the chance to capitalise on upheaval at Barcelona and chase consecutive La Liga title wins for the first time since 2008.

10 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL/ACTIVISM (PIX) (TV)

INTERVIEW-NFL-Texans' Thomas, once vilified for anthem protest, sees new era of athlete activism

Houston Texans safety Michael Thomas said he believes a new era of athlete activism is taking hold four years after he made the then-risky decision to kneel down instead of standing during the pre-game U.S. National Anthem ceremony to join Colin Kaepernick's anti-racism protest.

9 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL/

NFL-2020 NFL season preview package

We look ahead to the 2020 NFL season with a five-part package consisting on an overall preview, five storylines to watch, an interview with NFLPA executive committee member Michael Thomas about social and racial justice plans, the unveiling of the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and a factbox on which teams are allowing fans in their stadiums amid COVID-19.

9 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL/

Football - NFL season to begin

The NFL season is due to begin on September 10. Opening game is Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs

10 Sep

TENNIS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

The quarter-finals of the U.S. Open - the second grand slam of the year.

9 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage 12 of the Tour de France is a 218-km ride from Chauvigny to Sarran Correze.

10 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-TUSCAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Tuscan Grand Prix - FIA news conference

News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix at Italy's Ferrari-owned Mugello Circuit.

10 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CYCLING-FRANCE

Cycling - Tour - Coronavirus-hit teams racing on a knife edge

Four teams who have been hit by coronavirus are racing on a knife edge on the Tour de France

9 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT