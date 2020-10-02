REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-THIEM/

Thiem schools Ruud to reach fourth round at Roland Garros

PARIS (Reuters) - Third seed Dominic Thiem was not at his best but still had enough firepower to see off the challenge from Norway's Casper Ruud with a 6-4 6-3 6-1 win to march into the fourth round of the French Open on Friday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-TV-RATINGS-RECORD-LOW/

NBA Finals Game 1 draws lowest TV rating in history

Despite featuring the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and having two major-market teams playing in the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night drew record-low TV ratings.

CYCLING-GIRO-INTERVIEW/

Cycling: Ganna will launch Ineos rebound at Giro and Thomas will win, says Wiggins

LONDON (Reuters) - Off the pace in the Tour de France, Ineos Grenadiers have the perfect launchpad to rebound at the Giro d'Italia in Saturday's opening time trial, says former rider Bradley Wiggins.

UPCOMING

HORSE RACING

HORSERACING-PREAKNESS/ (TV)

Horse racing - Preakness Stakes

2020's third and final race in the American Triple Crown.

3 Oct

CYCLING

CYCLING-GIRO/

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

The Giro d'Italia begins with a 15-kilometre individual time trial from Monreale to Palermo.

3 Oct

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat

2019-20 NBA Season (Postseason) - AdventHealth Arena, Reunion, Florida.

3 Oct 01:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - French Open

Round three of the French Open at Roland Garros.

3 Oct 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-SPAIN-LVT-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane speaks to media and oversees a training session ahead of their match at Levante.

3 Oct 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

3 Oct 11:30 ET, 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-SEV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match against Sevilla. Coach Ronald Koeman holds a news conference.

3 Oct 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-SCF/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Freiburg

Borussia Dortmund face Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

3 Oct 13:30 ET, 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-SAM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v Sampdoria

Fiorentina host Sampdoria in a Serie A match.

2 Oct 18:45 ET, 22:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-ANG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Angers

Paris St Germain play Angers in Ligue 1.

2 Oct 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT