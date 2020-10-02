REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-THIEM/
Thiem schools Ruud to reach fourth round at Roland Garros
PARIS (Reuters) - Third seed Dominic Thiem was not at his best but still had enough firepower to see off the challenge from Norway's Casper Ruud with a 6-4 6-3 6-1 win to march into the fourth round of the French Open on Friday.
BASKETBALL-NBA-TV-RATINGS-RECORD-LOW/
NBA Finals Game 1 draws lowest TV rating in history
Despite featuring the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and having two major-market teams playing in the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night drew record-low TV ratings.
CYCLING-GIRO-INTERVIEW/
Cycling: Ganna will launch Ineos rebound at Giro and Thomas will win, says Wiggins
LONDON (Reuters) - Off the pace in the Tour de France, Ineos Grenadiers have the perfect launchpad to rebound at the Giro d'Italia in Saturday's opening time trial, says former rider Bradley Wiggins.
UPCOMING
HORSE RACING
HORSERACING-PREAKNESS/ (TV)
Horse racing - Preakness Stakes
2020's third and final race in the American Triple Crown.
3 Oct
CYCLING
CYCLING-GIRO/
Cycling - Giro d'Italia
The Giro d'Italia begins with a 15-kilometre individual time trial from Monreale to Palermo.
BASKETBALL
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat
2019-20 NBA Season (Postseason) - AdventHealth Arena, Reunion, Florida.
3 Oct 01:00 ET, 05:00 GMT
TENNIS
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - French Open
Round three of the French Open at Roland Garros.
3 Oct 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT
SOCCER
SOCCER-SPAIN-LVT-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane speaks to media and oversees a training session ahead of their match at Levante.
3 Oct 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-CRY/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
3 Oct 11:30 ET, 15:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-SEV/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training
Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match against Sevilla. Coach Ronald Koeman holds a news conference.
3 Oct 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-SCF/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund face Freiburg in the Bundesliga.
3 Oct 13:30 ET, 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-SAM/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v Sampdoria
Fiorentina host Sampdoria in a Serie A match.
2 Oct 18:45 ET, 22:45 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-ANG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Angers
Paris St Germain play Angers in Ligue 1.
2 Oct 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT