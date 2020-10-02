SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

02 Oct 2020 / 22:18 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-THIEM/

    Thiem schools Ruud to reach fourth round at Roland Garros

    PARIS (Reuters) - Third seed Dominic Thiem was not at his best but still had enough firepower to see off the challenge from Norway's Casper Ruud with a 6-4 6-3 6-1 win to march into the fourth round of the French Open on Friday.

    BASKETBALL-NBA-TV-RATINGS-RECORD-LOW/

    NBA Finals Game 1 draws lowest TV rating in history

    Despite featuring the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and having two major-market teams playing in the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night drew record-low TV ratings.

    CYCLING-GIRO-INTERVIEW/

    Cycling: Ganna will launch Ineos rebound at Giro and Thomas will win, says Wiggins

    LONDON (Reuters) - Off the pace in the Tour de France, Ineos Grenadiers have the perfect launchpad to rebound at the Giro d'Italia in Saturday's opening time trial, says former rider Bradley Wiggins.

    UPCOMING

    HORSE RACING

    HORSERACING-PREAKNESS/ (TV)

    Horse racing - Preakness Stakes

    2020's third and final race in the American Triple Crown.

    3 Oct

    CYCLING

    CYCLING-GIRO/

    Cycling - Giro d'Italia

    The Giro d'Italia begins with a 15-kilometre individual time trial from Monreale to Palermo.

    3 Oct

    BASKETBALL

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat

    2019-20 NBA Season (Postseason) - AdventHealth Arena, Reunion, Florida.

    3 Oct 01:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - French Open

    Round three of the French Open at Roland Garros.

    3 Oct 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-SPAIN-LVT-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

    Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane speaks to media and oversees a training session ahead of their match at Levante.

    3 Oct 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Crystal Palace

    Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

    3 Oct 11:30 ET, 15:30 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-SEV/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

    Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match against Sevilla. Coach Ronald Koeman holds a news conference.

    3 Oct 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-SCF/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Freiburg

    Borussia Dortmund face Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

    3 Oct 13:30 ET, 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-SAM/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v Sampdoria

    Fiorentina host Sampdoria in a Serie A match.

    2 Oct 18:45 ET, 22:45 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-ANG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Angers

    Paris St Germain play Angers in Ligue 1.

    2 Oct 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

