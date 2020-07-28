REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 P.M. GMT/10 A.M. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 P.M. GMT/10 A.M. ET For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Broad grabs 500th test wicket as England on brink of victory

Stuart Broad grabbed his 500th test wicket and took a catch on Tuesday to help England move closer to victory in the third and final against West Indies at Old Trafford as the visitors were teetering on 84-5 at lunch.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-MAD-DIAZ

Real Madrid forward Diaz tests positive for COVID-19, says club

Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday, casting doubt on his participation in their Champions League tie at Manchester City next week.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH/LALLANA

Lallana excited by Brighton ambition

Adam Lallana says Brighton & Hove Albion's ambition was a major factor in his decision to join the club from Premier League champions Liverpool.

UPCOMING

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA/PREVIEW

NBA-Season resumes in Orlando with racial justice issues front of mind

A look at the remainder of the NBA season, which resumes on Thursday after suspending in March due to the COVID-19 crisis and before the death of George Floyd, which has led players to call for an end to racial injustice.

28 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA/WEST

NBA-Lakers, Clippers still the best in the west

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the teams who had the best records in the western conference when the season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 crisis, are still the ones to beat when play resumes in the Orlando "bubble" this week, experts said.

28 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-ODI-ENG-IRL/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Cricket - First One Day International - England & Ireland nets & news conferences

England and Ireland prepare for their first one day international at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

29 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-BURGOS/

Cycling-Vuelta a Burgos Action from the 42nd edition of the Vuelta a Burgos multi-day stage race.

28 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-STJUDE/ (TV)

Golf - WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational - Preview

Golfers prepare for the FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee.

29 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-NAP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Napoli

Inter Milan host Napoli in a Serie A match.

28 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-PAR-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Parma v Atalanta

Parma host Atalanta in a Serie A match

28 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT