REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 P.M. GMT/10 A.M. ET

28 Jul 2020 / 22:02 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 P.M. GMT/10 A.M. ET For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

    Broad grabs 500th test wicket as England on brink of victory

    Stuart Broad grabbed his 500th test wicket and took a catch on Tuesday to help England move closer to victory in the third and final against West Indies at Old Trafford as the visitors were teetering on 84-5 at lunch.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-MAD-DIAZ

    Real Madrid forward Diaz tests positive for COVID-19, says club

    Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday, casting doubt on his participation in their Champions League tie at Manchester City next week.

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH/LALLANA

    Lallana excited by Brighton ambition

    Adam Lallana says Brighton & Hove Albion's ambition was a major factor in his decision to join the club from Premier League champions Liverpool.

    UPCOMING

    BASKETBALL

    BASKETBALL-NBA/PREVIEW

    NBA-Season resumes in Orlando with racial justice issues front of mind

    A look at the remainder of the NBA season, which resumes on Thursday after suspending in March due to the COVID-19 crisis and before the death of George Floyd, which has led players to call for an end to racial injustice.

    28 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA/WEST

    NBA-Lakers, Clippers still the best in the west

    The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the teams who had the best records in the western conference when the season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 crisis, are still the ones to beat when play resumes in the Orlando "bubble" this week, experts said.

    28 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-ODI-ENG-IRL/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

    Cricket - First One Day International - England & Ireland nets & news conferences

    England and Ireland prepare for their first one day international at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

    29 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    CYCLING

    CYCLING-BURGOS/

    Cycling-Vuelta a Burgos Action from the 42nd edition of the Vuelta a Burgos multi-day stage race.

    28 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-STJUDE/ (TV)

    Golf - WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational - Preview

    Golfers prepare for the FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee.

    29 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-ITALY-INT-NAP/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Napoli

    Inter Milan host Napoli in a Serie A match.

    28 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-PAR-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Parma v Atalanta

    Parma host Atalanta in a Serie A match

    28 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

