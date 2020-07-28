REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 P.M. GMT/10 A.M. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 P.M. GMT/10 A.M. ET For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/
Broad grabs 500th test wicket as England on brink of victory
Stuart Broad grabbed his 500th test wicket and took a catch on Tuesday to help England move closer to victory in the third and final against West Indies at Old Trafford as the visitors were teetering on 84-5 at lunch.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-MAD-DIAZ
Real Madrid forward Diaz tests positive for COVID-19, says club
Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday, casting doubt on his participation in their Champions League tie at Manchester City next week.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH/LALLANA
Lallana excited by Brighton ambition
Adam Lallana says Brighton & Hove Albion's ambition was a major factor in his decision to join the club from Premier League champions Liverpool.
UPCOMING
BASKETBALL
BASKETBALL-NBA/PREVIEW
NBA-Season resumes in Orlando with racial justice issues front of mind
A look at the remainder of the NBA season, which resumes on Thursday after suspending in March due to the COVID-19 crisis and before the death of George Floyd, which has led players to call for an end to racial injustice.
28 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA/WEST
NBA-Lakers, Clippers still the best in the west
The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the teams who had the best records in the western conference when the season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 crisis, are still the ones to beat when play resumes in the Orlando "bubble" this week, experts said.
CRICKET
CRICKET-ODI-ENG-IRL/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Cricket - First One Day International - England & Ireland nets & news conferences
England and Ireland prepare for their first one day international at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
29 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
CYCLING
CYCLING-BURGOS/
Cycling-Vuelta a Burgos Action from the 42nd edition of the Vuelta a Burgos multi-day stage race.
28 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-STJUDE/ (TV)
Golf - WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational - Preview
Golfers prepare for the FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee.
29 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-NAP/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Napoli
Inter Milan host Napoli in a Serie A match.
28 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-PAR-ATT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Parma v Atalanta
Parma host Atalanta in a Serie A match
28 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT