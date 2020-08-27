REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE
Several Chelsea players test positive for COVID-19: reports
Several Chelsea players have not returned for pre-season training after testing positive for COVID-19, according to reports in British media.
TENNIS-BRYAN
Bryan brothers announce retirement days ahead of U.S. Open
Bob and Mike Bryan, the most successful men's doubles team in the history of tennis, are bringing the curtain down on their 22-year professional careers days ahead of the U.S. Open, the site of their major debut in 1995, the ATP said on Thursday.
GLOBAL-RACE-USA-WISCONSIN-NBA
NBA postpones games after Bucks boycott, other sports follow suit
The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed all three playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic to protest racial injustice, triggering similar moves across other sports.
UPCOMING
CRICKET
CRICKET-T20-ENGLAND/
Cricket-Morgan calls on England's fringe players to seize the moment
England captain Eoin Morgan has urged his players to seize their chance against a dangerous Pakistan side in their three-match Twenty20 international series that provides an early audition for next year's World Cup.
27 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER
SOCCER-CHINA/
Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round Seven
Round up of the seventh round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Community Shield - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of Saturday's Community Shield against either Arsenal.
28 Aug 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
TENNIS
TENNIS-USOPEN/DRAW
Tennis - U.S. Open - Draw Ceremony
The 2020 U.S. Open men's and women's singles draws will be announced on August 27.
27 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
TENNIS-USOPEN/
Tennis-U.S. Open Preview
We will be publishing the second part of our U.S. Open preview package on Friday.
28 Aug
TENNIS-USOPEN/CLIJSTERS
Tennis-Kim Clijsters U.S. Open prospects rise as top players withdraw
Former world number one Kim Clijsters has a golden opportunity to win her fifth Grand Slam singles title when the 37-year-old takes the court at Flushing Meadows, where six of the world's top 10 female players will not participate.
GOLF
GOLF-BMW/ (TV)
Golf - PGA Tour - The BMW Championship
Round one of the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois.
27 Aug 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
RUGBY
RUGBY UNION-SAMOA/ (INTERVIEW)
Rugby-Pasifika team ideal for local development - Samoa coach
New Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua is crossing his fingers that talk of a Pasifika team in Super Rugby comes to fruition as it would only serve to enhance local player development and improve the national team's performances.
RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/
Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week nine
ACT Brumbies v Western Force
28 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-F1-BELGIUM/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Belgian Grand Prix - Practice
Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps.