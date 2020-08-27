REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE

Several Chelsea players test positive for COVID-19: reports

Several Chelsea players have not returned for pre-season training after testing positive for COVID-19, according to reports in British media.

TENNIS-BRYAN

Bryan brothers announce retirement days ahead of U.S. Open

Bob and Mike Bryan, the most successful men's doubles team in the history of tennis, are bringing the curtain down on their 22-year professional careers days ahead of the U.S. Open, the site of their major debut in 1995, the ATP said on Thursday.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-WISCONSIN-NBA

NBA postpones games after Bucks boycott, other sports follow suit

The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed all three playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic to protest racial injustice, triggering similar moves across other sports.

UPCOMING

CRICKET

CRICKET-T20-ENGLAND/

Cricket-Morgan calls on England's fringe players to seize the moment

England captain Eoin Morgan has urged his players to seize their chance against a dangerous Pakistan side in their three-match Twenty20 international series that provides an early audition for next year's World Cup.

27 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHINA/

Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round Seven

Round up of the seventh round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

27 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Community Shield - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of Saturday's Community Shield against either Arsenal.

28 Aug 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-USOPEN/DRAW

Tennis - U.S. Open - Draw Ceremony

The 2020 U.S. Open men's and women's singles draws will be announced on August 27.

27 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/

Tennis-U.S. Open Preview

We will be publishing the second part of our U.S. Open preview package on Friday.

28 Aug

TENNIS-USOPEN/CLIJSTERS

Tennis-Kim Clijsters U.S. Open prospects rise as top players withdraw

Former world number one Kim Clijsters has a golden opportunity to win her fifth Grand Slam singles title when the 37-year-old takes the court at Flushing Meadows, where six of the world's top 10 female players will not participate.

28 Aug

GOLF

GOLF-BMW/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - The BMW Championship

Round one of the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

27 Aug 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY UNION-SAMOA/ (INTERVIEW)

Rugby-Pasifika team ideal for local development - Samoa coach

New Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua is crossing his fingers that talk of a Pasifika team in Super Rugby comes to fruition as it would only serve to enhance local player development and improve the national team's performances.

28 Aug

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week nine

ACT Brumbies v Western Force

28 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-BELGIUM/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Belgian Grand Prix - Practice

Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps.

28 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT