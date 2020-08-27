SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

27 Aug 2020 / 22:02 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE

    Several Chelsea players test positive for COVID-19: reports

    Several Chelsea players have not returned for pre-season training after testing positive for COVID-19, according to reports in British media.

    TENNIS-BRYAN

    Bryan brothers announce retirement days ahead of U.S. Open

    Bob and Mike Bryan, the most successful men's doubles team in the history of tennis, are bringing the curtain down on their 22-year professional careers days ahead of the U.S. Open, the site of their major debut in 1995, the ATP said on Thursday.

    GLOBAL-RACE-USA-WISCONSIN-NBA

    NBA postpones games after Bucks boycott, other sports follow suit

    The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed all three playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic to protest racial injustice, triggering similar moves across other sports.

    UPCOMING

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-T20-ENGLAND/

    Cricket-Morgan calls on England's fringe players to seize the moment

    England captain Eoin Morgan has urged his players to seize their chance against a dangerous Pakistan side in their three-match Twenty20 international series that provides an early audition for next year's World Cup.

    27 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-CHINA/

    Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round Seven

    Round up of the seventh round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    27 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - England - Community Shield - Liverpool news conference

    Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of Saturday's Community Shield against either Arsenal.

    28 Aug 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-USOPEN/DRAW

    Tennis - U.S. Open - Draw Ceremony

    The 2020 U.S. Open men's and women's singles draws will be announced on August 27.

    27 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    TENNIS-USOPEN/

    Tennis-U.S. Open Preview

    We will be publishing the second part of our U.S. Open preview package on Friday.

    28 Aug

    TENNIS-USOPEN/CLIJSTERS

    Tennis-Kim Clijsters U.S. Open prospects rise as top players withdraw

    Former world number one Kim Clijsters has a golden opportunity to win her fifth Grand Slam singles title when the 37-year-old takes the court at Flushing Meadows, where six of the world's top 10 female players will not participate.

    28 Aug

    GOLF

    GOLF-BMW/ (TV)

    Golf - PGA Tour - The BMW Championship

    Round one of the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

    27 Aug 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    RUGBY

    RUGBY UNION-SAMOA/ (INTERVIEW)

    Rugby-Pasifika team ideal for local development - Samoa coach

    New Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua is crossing his fingers that talk of a Pasifika team in Super Rugby comes to fruition as it would only serve to enhance local player development and improve the national team's performances.

    28 Aug

    RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

    Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week nine

    ACT Brumbies v Western Force

    28 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    MOTOR RACING

    MOTOR-F1-BELGIUM/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Belgian Grand Prix - Practice

    Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps.

    28 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

