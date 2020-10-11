REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
MOTOR-F1-EIFEL
Hamilton takes 91st win to equal Schumacher's F1 record
Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 Formula One wins on Sunday with an Eifel Grand Prix victory that catapulted the Mercedes driver closer to a seventh world championship.
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-WOMEN-DOUBLES
Babos and Mladenovic enjoy sweet revenge after U.S. Open drama
PARIS - Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic enjoyed some sweet revenge following their U.S. Open heartbreak as they retained their French Open doubles title to claim their fourth Grand Slam as a pair on Sunday.
MOTOR-MOTOGP-FRANCE
Motorcycling: Petrucci braves wet conditions to win French Grand Prix
Ducati's Danilo Petrucci held his nerve in wet conditions to win the French Grand Prix in Le Mans on Sunday, while Repsol Honda rookie Alex Marquez clinched his first MotoGP podium.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLU-BAH/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Bahia
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Bahia – Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 11, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
11 Oct 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-BEL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England v Belgium
England face Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.
11 Oct 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-BIH-NLD/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Bosnia and Herzegovina v Netherlands
Bosnia and Herzegovina face Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-CRO-SWE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Croatia v Sweden
Croatia face Sweden in the UEFA Nations League.
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-DNK/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Iceland v Denmark
Iceland face Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.
11 Oct 18:45 ET / 18:45 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-FRA-POR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - France v Portugal
France face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-POL-ITA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Poland v Italy
Poland face Italy in the UEFA Nations League.
SOCCER-BRAZIL-INL-APR/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Athletico Paranaense
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Athletico Paranaense – Beira Rio stadium, Porto Alegre, Brazil - October 11, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
11 Oct 19:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/
Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend
Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.
12 Oct 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:
12 Oct 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/ (PIX)
Golf - Women's PGA Championship
Round four of the Women's PGA Championship in Newton Square, Pennsylvania.
GOLF-SHRINERS/
Golf - PGA Tour - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.
11 Oct 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-LAL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers
2019-20 NBA Season (Postseason) - AdventHealth Arena, Reunion, Florida
11 Oct 23:30 ET / 23:30 GMT
TENNIS-BEIJING/
CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - China Open
Day one of the China Open - a WTA Premier Mandatory event in Beijing.
12 Oct
RUGBY UNION-SCOTLAND/
Rugby Union - Scotland name squad for the Six Nations
The Scotland squad for the 2020 international test window will be announced. Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend will be available for a Zoom media call at 2pm.
12 Oct 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT