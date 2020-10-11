SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

11 Oct 2020 / 22:01 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    MOTOR-F1-EIFEL

    Hamilton takes 91st win to equal Schumacher's F1 record

    Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 Formula One wins on Sunday with an Eifel Grand Prix victory that catapulted the Mercedes driver closer to a seventh world championship.

    TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-WOMEN-DOUBLES

    Babos and Mladenovic enjoy sweet revenge after U.S. Open drama

    PARIS - Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic enjoyed some sweet revenge following their U.S. Open heartbreak as they retained their French Open doubles title to claim their fourth Grand Slam as a pair on Sunday.

    MOTOR-MOTOGP-FRANCE

    Motorcycling: Petrucci braves wet conditions to win French Grand Prix

    Ducati's Danilo Petrucci held his nerve in wet conditions to win the French Grand Prix in Le Mans on Sunday, while Repsol Honda rookie Alex Marquez clinched his first MotoGP podium.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLU-BAH/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Bahia

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Bahia – Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 11, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

    11 Oct 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-BEL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England v Belgium

    England face Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

    11 Oct 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-BIH-NLD/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Bosnia and Herzegovina v Netherlands

    Bosnia and Herzegovina face Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

    11 Oct 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-CRO-SWE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Croatia v Sweden

    Croatia face Sweden in the UEFA Nations League.

    11 Oct 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-DNK/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Iceland v Denmark

    Iceland face Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

    11 Oct 18:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-FRA-POR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - France v Portugal

    France face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

    11 Oct 18:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-POL-ITA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Poland v Italy

    Poland face Italy in the UEFA Nations League.

    11 Oct 18:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-INL-APR/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Athletico Paranaense

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Athletico Paranaense – Beira Rio stadium, Porto Alegre, Brazil - October 11, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

    11 Oct 19:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/

    Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

    Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

    12 Oct 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/

    Soccer-Premier League talking points

    Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

    12 Oct 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/ (PIX)

    Golf - Women's PGA Championship

    Round four of the Women's PGA Championship in Newton Square, Pennsylvania.

    11 Oct 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    GOLF-SHRINERS/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

    Round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

    11 Oct 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-LAL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers

    2019-20 NBA Season (Postseason) - AdventHealth Arena, Reunion, Florida

    11 Oct 23:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

    TENNIS-BEIJING/

    CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - China Open

    Day one of the China Open - a WTA Premier Mandatory event in Beijing.

    12 Oct

    RUGBY UNION-SCOTLAND/

    Rugby Union - Scotland name squad for the Six Nations

    The Scotland squad for the 2020 international test window will be announced. Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend will be available for a Zoom media call at 2pm.

    12 Oct 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

