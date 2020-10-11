REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

MOTOR-F1-EIFEL

Hamilton takes 91st win to equal Schumacher's F1 record

Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 Formula One wins on Sunday with an Eifel Grand Prix victory that catapulted the Mercedes driver closer to a seventh world championship.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-WOMEN-DOUBLES

Babos and Mladenovic enjoy sweet revenge after U.S. Open drama

PARIS - Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic enjoyed some sweet revenge following their U.S. Open heartbreak as they retained their French Open doubles title to claim their fourth Grand Slam as a pair on Sunday.

MOTOR-MOTOGP-FRANCE

Motorcycling: Petrucci braves wet conditions to win French Grand Prix

Ducati's Danilo Petrucci held his nerve in wet conditions to win the French Grand Prix in Le Mans on Sunday, while Repsol Honda rookie Alex Marquez clinched his first MotoGP podium.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLU-BAH/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Bahia

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Bahia – Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 11, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

11 Oct 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-BEL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England v Belgium

England face Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

11 Oct 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-BIH-NLD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Bosnia and Herzegovina v Netherlands

Bosnia and Herzegovina face Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

11 Oct 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-CRO-SWE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Croatia v Sweden

Croatia face Sweden in the UEFA Nations League.

11 Oct 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-DNK/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Iceland v Denmark

Iceland face Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

11 Oct 18:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-FRA-POR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - France v Portugal

France face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

11 Oct 18:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-POL-ITA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Poland v Italy

Poland face Italy in the UEFA Nations League.

11 Oct 18:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-INL-APR/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Athletico Paranaense

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Athletico Paranaense – Beira Rio stadium, Porto Alegre, Brazil - October 11, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

11 Oct 19:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

12 Oct 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

12 Oct 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/ (PIX)

Golf - Women's PGA Championship

Round four of the Women's PGA Championship in Newton Square, Pennsylvania.

11 Oct 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GOLF-SHRINERS/

Golf - PGA Tour - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

11 Oct 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-LAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers

2019-20 NBA Season (Postseason) - AdventHealth Arena, Reunion, Florida

11 Oct 23:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

TENNIS-BEIJING/

CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - China Open

Day one of the China Open - a WTA Premier Mandatory event in Beijing.

12 Oct

RUGBY UNION-SCOTLAND/

Rugby Union - Scotland name squad for the Six Nations

The Scotland squad for the 2020 international test window will be announced. Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend will be available for a Zoom media call at 2pm.

12 Oct 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT