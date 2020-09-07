REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-USOPEN

Djokovic fate a warning for players to keep emotions in check

Tennis players throwing rackets and hitting balls away in anger and frustration during matches are regular scenes on the circuit, but those could be a thing of the past after Novak Djokovic's disqualification from the U.S. Open on Sunday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI

Man City's Mahrez, Laporte test positive for COVID-19

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

OLYMPICS-2020/PRIDE

Tokyo highlights LGBTQ rights before Olympics with Pride House

Tokyo will open Pride House, Japan's first permanent such centre, next month to raise awareness of LGBTQ rights before and during the rearranged Olympic Games in 2021.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Preview of Leeds United hopes for the new season

Leeds United return to the English Premier League for the first time in 16 years, led by one of soccer's most eccentric and enigmatic coaches, Marcelo Bielsa.

8 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV/PREVIEW

Soccer-Premier League-We look at Liverpool's prospects for back-to-back titles

iverpool walked away with the title last season, but can Juergen Klopp's side dominate the new campaign. A look at their prospects for back-to-back titles

8 Sep

SOCCER-ENGLAND/CHE

Soccer-Chelsea splash the cash to bolster Lampard young challengers

A look at Chelsea's Premier League prospects

8 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPE/CLUB

Soccer - European Club Association (ECA) General Assembly

The European Club Association (ECA) holds a virtual General Assembly followed by a press conference with its chairman, Andrea Agnelli.

Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/MESSI (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spain - Lionel Messi due to appear at training ground

Lionel Messi is expected to report for training with Barcelona for the first time since announcing he is staying at the club for the next season after previously handing in a transfer request. Fans are expected to gather at the entrance of the training venue to show Messi their support.

7 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/TEBAS

Soccer - Spain - Briefing with La Liga president Javier Tebas ahead of new season

La Liga president Javier Tebas and ambassadors including Andres Iniesta speak to reporters ahead of the new season, which begins on Friday.

7 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-CZE-SCO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Czech Republic v Scotland

Czech Republic face Scotland in the UEFA Nations League.

7 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-NLD-ITA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Netherlands v Italy

Netherlands face Italy in the UEFA Nations League. Match report will also include details of the other group game between Bosnia and Poland.

7 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

Action from the round of 16 of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows - the second grand slam of the year.

Order of play on the main show courts on the eighth day on Monday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

15-Maria Sakkari (Greece) v 3-Serena Williams (U.S.)

15-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v 3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

16-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 2-Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Vasek Pospisil (Canada) v 21-Alex de Minaur (Australia)

Alize Cornet (France) v Tsvetana Pironkova (Bulgaria)

6-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v 10-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v 20-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)

7 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-TOURCHAMP/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - TOUR Championship

Round four of the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

7 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/FARRELL

England captain Owen Farrell faces a disciplinary hearing after his red card playing for Saracens on Saturday. The flyhalf faces a lengthy ban.

8 Sep

CYCLING

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage 10 of the Tour de France is a 168.5-km ride from Ile d'Oleron Le Chateau-d'Oleron to Ile de Re Saint-Martin-de-Re.

8 Sep 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT