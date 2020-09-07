REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-USOPEN
Djokovic fate a warning for players to keep emotions in check
Tennis players throwing rackets and hitting balls away in anger and frustration during matches are regular scenes on the circuit, but those could be a thing of the past after Novak Djokovic's disqualification from the U.S. Open on Sunday.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI
Man City's Mahrez, Laporte test positive for COVID-19
Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
OLYMPICS-2020/PRIDE
Tokyo highlights LGBTQ rights before Olympics with Pride House
Tokyo will open Pride House, Japan's first permanent such centre, next month to raise awareness of LGBTQ rights before and during the rearranged Olympic Games in 2021.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Preview of Leeds United hopes for the new season
Leeds United return to the English Premier League for the first time in 16 years, led by one of soccer's most eccentric and enigmatic coaches, Marcelo Bielsa.
8 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV/PREVIEW
Soccer-Premier League-We look at Liverpool's prospects for back-to-back titles
iverpool walked away with the title last season, but can Juergen Klopp's side dominate the new campaign. A look at their prospects for back-to-back titles
8 Sep
SOCCER-ENGLAND/CHE
Soccer-Chelsea splash the cash to bolster Lampard young challengers
A look at Chelsea's Premier League prospects
8 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
SOCCER-EUROPE/CLUB
Soccer - European Club Association (ECA) General Assembly
The European Club Association (ECA) holds a virtual General Assembly followed by a press conference with its chairman, Andrea Agnelli.
Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/MESSI (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Spain - Lionel Messi due to appear at training ground
Lionel Messi is expected to report for training with Barcelona for the first time since announcing he is staying at the club for the next season after previously handing in a transfer request. Fans are expected to gather at the entrance of the training venue to show Messi their support.
7 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/TEBAS
Soccer - Spain - Briefing with La Liga president Javier Tebas ahead of new season
La Liga president Javier Tebas and ambassadors including Andres Iniesta speak to reporters ahead of the new season, which begins on Friday.
7 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-CZE-SCO/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Czech Republic v Scotland
Czech Republic face Scotland in the UEFA Nations League.
7 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-NLD-ITA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Netherlands v Italy
Netherlands face Italy in the UEFA Nations League. Match report will also include details of the other group game between Bosnia and Poland.
TENNIS
TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - U.S. Open
Action from the round of 16 of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows - the second grand slam of the year.
Order of play on the main show courts on the eighth day on Monday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):
Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)
15-Maria Sakkari (Greece) v 3-Serena Williams (U.S.)
15-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria)
Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v 3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)
16-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 2-Sofia Kenin (U.S.)
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Vasek Pospisil (Canada) v 21-Alex de Minaur (Australia)
Alize Cornet (France) v Tsvetana Pironkova (Bulgaria)
6-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v 10-Andrey Rublev (Russia)
Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v 20-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)
7 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-TOURCHAMP/ (TV)
Golf - PGA Tour - TOUR Championship
Round four of the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.
RUGBY
RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/FARRELL
England captain Owen Farrell faces a disciplinary hearing after his red card playing for Saracens on Saturday. The flyhalf faces a lengthy ban.
CYCLING
CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)
Cycling - Tour de France
Stage 10 of the Tour de France is a 168.5-km ride from Ile d'Oleron Le Chateau-d'Oleron to Ile de Re Saint-Martin-de-Re.
8 Sep 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT