REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m.GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m.GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-LEAGUE/

Tsitsipas, Moutet engage in war of words at event in France

Players are allowed to show more emotions at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) than normally allowed on Tour and Frenchman Corentin Moutet did not hold back in an angry verbal exchange during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday.

SOCCER-SPAIN-VIL-FCB/

Free-flowing Barca display strengthens Setien's position

After a harrowing week in which his reputation was dragged through the mud, Barcelona coach Quique Setien came out fighting by overseeing a spectacular 4-1 win away to Villarreal which showed the 61-year-old's coaching abilities are still in tact.

MOTOR-F1-AUSTRIA/

Hamilton regrets being 'silenced' on taking a knee in the past

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he was "silenced" earlier in his Formula One career over his plans to protest racism by taking a knee.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-SPAIN-LVT-SOC/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Levante v Real Sociedad

Levante play Real Sociedad in La Liga. Includes coverage of Sevilla-Eibar.

6 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-GET/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Getafe

Alaves host Getafe in La Liga. Also includes coverage of Villarreal-Real Sociedad.

6 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-HEI-SVW/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga Relegation Playoff - Heidenheim v Werder Bremen

Heidenheim host Werder Bremen in the second leg of the Bundesliga promotion-relegation playoff.

6 Jul 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton.

6 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/PREVIEW (TV)

Cricket - First Test - England & West Indies nets & news conferences

England and West Indies prepare for their first test match at the Ageas Bowl. This will be the first international cricket match since the COVID-19 pandemic.

7 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ESY/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match against city rivals Espanyol.

7 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

7 Jul 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-NEW/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a virtual news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Newcastle United.

7 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT