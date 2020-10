Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BASEBALL-MLB/WORLDSERIES

Battle-tested Rays take on Dodgers as World Series caps season unlike any other

A Major League Baseball (MLB) season that once appeared doomed by COVID-19 approaches the finish line on Tuesday, as a World Series showdown between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers kicks off in Arlington, Texas.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CYCLING-GIRO

Team Emirates rider Gaviria tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

UAE Team Emirates said on Tuesday that rider Fernando Gaviria had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Giro d'Italia.

ATHLETICS-DOPING/BAHRAIN-NASER

Anti-doping charges against world 400m champion Naser dismissed

World 400 metres champion Salwa Eid Naser has been cleared of committing an anti-doping rule violation after a World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal dismissed charges brought against her for registering four "whereabouts failures".

UPCOMING

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-ATM/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid news conference & training

Atletico Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match away to Bayern Munich.

20 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DYK-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Dynamo Kyiv v Juventus

Dynamo Kyiv face Juventus in the Champions League.

20 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ZSP-BRU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Zenit St Petersburg v Club Brugge

Zenit St Petersburg face Club Brugge in the Champions League.

20 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AJA-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp and a player speak to the media ahead of their Champions League group stage match away to Ajax Amsterdam.

20 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-MUN/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain v Manchester United

Paris St Germain face Manchester United in the Champions League.

20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-SEV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea v Sevilla

Chelsea face Sevilla in the Champions League.

20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LAZ-DOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Lazio v Borussia Dortmund

Lazio face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-IBA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - RB Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir

RB Leipzig face Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-REN-KRA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Rennes v FC Krasnodar

Rennes face FC Krasnodar in the Champions League.

20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-FER/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Barcelona v Ferencvaros

Barcelona face Ferencvaros in the Champions League.

20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CAFCONFED-HOR-PYR/REPORT

Soccer - African Confederation Cup semi-final

Egypt's Pyramids seek a first ever place in a continental cup final as they take on Horoya of Guinea in the second of the African Confederation Cup semi-finals in neutral Rabat.

20 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/ (PIX) (TV)

Baseball - MLB - Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers

The Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game One of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

20 Oct 20:09 ET / 00:09 GMT

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Rugby Union - Wallabies announcement

Rugby AU Interim Chief Executive, Rob Clarke and Chairman, Hamish McLennan make a "significant announcement".

21 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

RUGBY UNION-SCO-GEO/PREVIEW

Rugby Union - Scotland team announcement to take on Georgia

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend will name his team to face Georgia at Murrayfield on Friday.

21 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-ITA/PREVIEW

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland news conference

Ireland coach Andy Farrell names his team for Saturday's clash against Italy in the Six Nations at Dublin's Aviva Stadium. This match was originally scheduled to be played in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

21 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/TESTING (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Games organisers test screening at Olympic venue

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics test COVID-19 screening methods for supporters, media and officials as they prepare to host the rearranged Games next year.

21 Oct 23:20 ET / 03:20 GMT

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia is a 203-kilometre mountain ride from Bassano del Grappa to Madonna di Campiglio.

21 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage two of the Vuelta a Espana is a 151.6-kilometre hilly ride from Pamplona to Lekunberri.

21 Oct 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT