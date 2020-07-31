SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 P.M GMT/10 A.M. ET

31 Jul 2020 / 22:02 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 P.M GMT/10 A.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    SWISS-SOCCER/FIFA

    Former FIFA president Blatter calls for Infantino to be suspended

    BERN, (Reuters) - Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has called for his successor, Gianni Infantino, to be suspended by the global soccer body after criminal proceedings were opened against Infantino in Switzerland.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MOTOGP-RACES

    Motorcycling-Three MotoGP races cancelled due to pandemic, one added in Europe

    MotoGP races in Argentina, Thailand and Malaysia this year have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but one more race will be added to the calendar and will be held in Europe in November, MotoGP announced on Friday.

    TENNIS-WOMEN/KENIN

    Tennis-Kenin ready for career restart after COVID-19 disruption

    The COVID-19 shutdown could not have come at a worse time for Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin but the American says she has made full use of the mini off-season and is raring to go when the professional circuit restarts next month.

    UPCOMING

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-ODI-ENG-IRL/ (PIX)

    Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Ireland

    England play Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in the second of three one day internationals.

    1 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-STJUDE/ (TV)

    Golf - WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational

    Round two of the WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis Tennessee.

    31 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    GOLF-STJUDE/ (TV)

    Golf - WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational

    Round three of the WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis Tennessee.

    1 Aug 08:45 ET / 12:45 GMT

    Motor racing

    MOTOR-F1-BRITAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - British Grand Prix - Qualifying

    Action from qualifying for the British Grand Prix in Silverstone.

    1 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    RUGBY

    RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

    Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week five

    ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds

    1 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/

    Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - week eight

    Waikato Chiefs v Canterbury Crusaders

    1 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-LYO/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Coupe de la Ligue - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais

    The Stade de France hosts the rescheduled Coupe de la Ligue final between Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais. The final was originally scheduled for April 4 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    31 Jul 15:10 ET / 19:10 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-PALERMO/

    Tennis-Palermo Ladies Open preview

    Preview of the Palermo Ladies Open, which will mark the first event across the women's WTA and men's ATP Tours, when it starts on the clay courts of the Sicilian capital, five months after the forced shutdown of tennis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    1 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

