REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 P.M GMT/10 A.M. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 P.M GMT/10 A.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SWISS-SOCCER/FIFA

Former FIFA president Blatter calls for Infantino to be suspended

BERN, (Reuters) - Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has called for his successor, Gianni Infantino, to be suspended by the global soccer body after criminal proceedings were opened against Infantino in Switzerland.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MOTOGP-RACES

Motorcycling-Three MotoGP races cancelled due to pandemic, one added in Europe

MotoGP races in Argentina, Thailand and Malaysia this year have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but one more race will be added to the calendar and will be held in Europe in November, MotoGP announced on Friday.

TENNIS-WOMEN/KENIN

Tennis-Kenin ready for career restart after COVID-19 disruption

The COVID-19 shutdown could not have come at a worse time for Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin but the American says she has made full use of the mini off-season and is raring to go when the professional circuit restarts next month.

UPCOMING

CRICKET

CRICKET-ODI-ENG-IRL/ (PIX)

Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Ireland

England play Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in the second of three one day internationals.

1 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-STJUDE/ (TV)

Golf - WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational

Round two of the WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis Tennessee.

31 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

GOLF-STJUDE/ (TV)

Golf - WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational

Round three of the WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis Tennessee.

1 Aug 08:45 ET / 12:45 GMT

Motor racing

MOTOR-F1-BRITAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - British Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the British Grand Prix in Silverstone.

1 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week five

ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds

1 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - week eight

Waikato Chiefs v Canterbury Crusaders

1 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-LYO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Coupe de la Ligue - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais

The Stade de France hosts the rescheduled Coupe de la Ligue final between Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais. The final was originally scheduled for April 4 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

31 Jul 15:10 ET / 19:10 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-PALERMO/

Tennis-Palermo Ladies Open preview

Preview of the Palermo Ladies Open, which will mark the first event across the women's WTA and men's ATP Tours, when it starts on the clay courts of the Sicilian capital, five months after the forced shutdown of tennis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT