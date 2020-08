Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m.GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/SUAREZ

Adios Suarez' - speculation grows over Uruguayan's future at Barca

After six years sprinkled with goals that have brought Barcelona 13 trophies, Luis Suarez may be heading for an unceremonious exit from the Camp Nou.

TENNIS-USOPEN/OSTAPENKO

Former French Open champion Ostapenko opts out of US Open

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko is the latest player to withdraw from the U.S. Open, organisers of the tennis Grand Slam confirmed on Monday.

TENNIS-CINCINNATI/

Murray claims biggest win of comeback at Western and Southern

Andy Murray claimed the biggest win of his comeback and a place in the last 16 of the Western and Southern Open on Monday by taking out self-destructing fifth seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 3-6 7-5.

UPCOMING

TENNIS

TENNIS-CINCINNATI/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Western & Southern Open

Day four of the Western & Southern Open - a WTA Premier 5 event played at Flushing Meadows in New York instead of Cincinnati due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

25 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

TENNIS-CINCINNATI/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 1000 - Western & Southern Open

Day four of the Western & Southern Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event played at Flushing Meadows in New York instead of Cincinnati due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

25 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-FRANCE/PINOT

Cycling-Pinot's fragile shoulders carry hopes of a nation

Thibaut Pinot has what it takes to become France's first Tour champion since 1985, providing that the 30-year-old climber breaks the jinx

26 Aug

CYCLING-FRANCE/WINNERS

Cycling-List of Tour de France winners

List of Tour de France winners ahead of the start of the 2020 edition on Saturday

26 Aug

CYCLING-FRANCE/

Cycling-Bernal the favourite despite Ineos's dip

Defending champion Egan Bernal will start the Tour de France as the favourite but his Ineos team do not look the strongest for a change as Primoz Roglic's Jumbo-Visma outfit has been inspiring awe since racing resumed after a COVID-19 hiatus.

26 Aug

CYCLING-FRANCE/PREVIEW

Cycling-Tour de France preview

Whether the Tour de France will celebrate a winner this year is anyone's guess as the world's greatest cycling race starts from Nice on Saturday amid fears of a coronavirus 'second wave'

26 Aug

CYCLING-FRANCE/CONTENDERS

Cycling-The Tour de France main contenders

A look at the main contenders ahead of the start of the Tour de France

26 Aug

CYCLING-FRANCE/TEAMS

Cyclcing-Team by team Tour de France guide

A team-by-team guide of the Tour de France, which starts on Saturday

26 Aug

CYCLING-FRANCE/ROUTE (GRAPHIC)

Cycling-Tour de France route

The route of the 2020 Tour de France, which starts on Saturday. Graphic: Overall route map and elevation profile of all stages

26 Aug

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-WOB-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Women's Champions League - VfL Wolfsburg v FC Barcelona

San Sebastian hosts the first Women's Champions League semi-final between VfL Wolfsburg v FC Barcelona

25 Aug 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX)

Soccer - A-League - Debutants Western United meet Melbourne City in semi-finals, champions Sydney face Perth

A-League newcomers Western United meet Melbourne City in the first leg of a semi-finals double-header at Parramatta Stadium, before champions Sydney FC clash with Perth Glory in a rematch of last year's title-deciding Grand Final.

26 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT