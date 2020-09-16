REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-FIFA COVID-19 pandemic to cost football $14 billion this year, says FIFA
The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to cost club football $14 billion this year worldwide, around one third of its value, a leading official at global soccer body FIFA said on Wednesday.
CYCLING-FRANCE
Bernal withdraws from Tour de France ahead of stage 17
Defending champion Egan Bernal has withdrawn from the Tour de France ahead of stage 17 after dropping out of contention at the weekend, his Ineos Grenadiers team said on Wednesday.
TENNIS-ROME
Djokovic sails past wildcard Caruso in Rome
World number one Novak Djokovic turned the page on his contentious U.S. Open exit and began his claycourt season with a convincing 6-3 6-2 victory over wildcard Salvatore Caruso in the second round of the Italian Open on Wednesday.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-CHINA/
Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round 11 Round up of the 11th round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
16 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCM-YBO/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - FC Midtjylland v Young Boys
FC Midtjylland face Young Boys in the Champions league. The match report will include highlights of the day's other games.
16 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-MTZ/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v FC Metz
Paris St Germain face FC Metz in a French Ligue 1 soccer match taking place at the Parc des Princes.
16 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/
Soccer - Asian Champions League - West Asia Group matches
Group C Al Duhail (Qatar) v Sharjah (UAE) Group C Persepolis (Iran) v Al Taawoun FC (Saudi Arabia) Group D Al Ain (UAE) v Al Sadd (Qatar) Group D Sepahan (Iran) v Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)
SOCCER-FRIENDLY-FCB-GIR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - Friendly - Barcelona v Girona
Barcelona play Girona in a pre-season friendly at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.
SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-MTZ/REPORT
Soccer - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Metz
Defending champions Paris St Germain host Metz in Ligue 1
SOCCER-JAPAN/KING-KAZU (TV)
Soccer-Interview with Japan's ageless wonder, 53-year-old King Kazu
53-year-old Kazuyoshi Miura, who is recognised as the world's oldest goalscorer and oldest player currently playing in a professional league, is still going strong. How does he do it?
17 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE/HAVERTZ (TV)
Soccer - England - Chelsea introduces Kai Havertz
Chelsea hold a news conference to introduce their new forward Kai Havertz.
17 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW
Soccer - Italy - Preview of the 2020-21 season
Preview of the 2020-21 Serie A season which starts on Saturday
17 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Golf - U.S. Open - Preview
Preview of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.
16 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
Golf - U.S. Open - First Round
Coverage of the first round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.
17 Sep
TENNIS
TENNIS-ROME/ (TV)
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open
Day four of the Italian Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome.
17 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
TENNIS-ROME/
Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
Day four of the Italian Open - a WTA Premier 5 event in Rome.
TENNIS-MADRID/ (PIX)
CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - Madrid Open
Day four of the Madrid Open - a WTA Premier Mandatory event in the Spanish capital's Caja Magica.
TENNIS-MADRID/ (PIX) (TV)
CANCELLED - Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid Open
Day five of the Madrid Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in the Spanish capital's Caja Magica.
CYCLING
CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)
Cycling - Tour de France
Stage 18 of the Tour de France is a 175-km ride from Meribel to La Roche-sur-Foron.
17 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT
RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONS/
Rugby Union - Champions Cup quarter-final preview
Preview of this weekend's Champions Cup quarter-finals, headlined by a repeat of last year's fina as Leinster host Saracens