REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-FIFA COVID-19 pandemic to cost football $14 billion this year, says FIFA

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to cost club football $14 billion this year worldwide, around one third of its value, a leading official at global soccer body FIFA said on Wednesday.

CYCLING-FRANCE

Bernal withdraws from Tour de France ahead of stage 17

Defending champion Egan Bernal has withdrawn from the Tour de France ahead of stage 17 after dropping out of contention at the weekend, his Ineos Grenadiers team said on Wednesday.

TENNIS-ROME

Djokovic sails past wildcard Caruso in Rome

World number one Novak Djokovic turned the page on his contentious U.S. Open exit and began his claycourt season with a convincing 6-3 6-2 victory over wildcard Salvatore Caruso in the second round of the Italian Open on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHINA/

Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round 11 Round up of the 11th round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

16 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCM-YBO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - FC Midtjylland v Young Boys

FC Midtjylland face Young Boys in the Champions league. The match report will include highlights of the day's other games.

16 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-MTZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v FC Metz

Paris St Germain face FC Metz in a French Ligue 1 soccer match taking place at the Parc des Princes.

16 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/

Soccer - Asian Champions League - West Asia Group matches

Group C Al Duhail (Qatar) v Sharjah (UAE) Group C Persepolis (Iran) v Al Taawoun FC (Saudi Arabia) Group D Al Ain (UAE) v Al Sadd (Qatar) Group D Sepahan (Iran) v Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)

16 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-FCB-GIR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - Friendly - Barcelona v Girona

Barcelona play Girona in a pre-season friendly at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

16 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-MTZ/REPORT

Soccer - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Metz

Defending champions Paris St Germain host Metz in Ligue 1

16 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-JAPAN/KING-KAZU (TV)

Soccer-Interview with Japan's ageless wonder, 53-year-old King Kazu

53-year-old Kazuyoshi Miura, who is recognised as the world's oldest goalscorer and oldest player currently playing in a professional league, is still going strong. How does he do it?

17 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE/HAVERTZ (TV)

Soccer - England - Chelsea introduces Kai Havertz

Chelsea hold a news conference to introduce their new forward Kai Havertz.

17 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Preview of the 2020-21 season

Preview of the 2020-21 Serie A season which starts on Saturday

17 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Golf - U.S. Open - Preview

Preview of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

16 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Golf - U.S. Open - First Round

Coverage of the first round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

17 Sep

TENNIS

TENNIS-ROME/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open

Day four of the Italian Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome.

17 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS-ROME/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open

Day four of the Italian Open - a WTA Premier 5 event in Rome.

17 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS-MADRID/ (PIX)

CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - Madrid Open

Day four of the Madrid Open - a WTA Premier Mandatory event in the Spanish capital's Caja Magica.

17 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS-MADRID/ (PIX) (TV)

CANCELLED - Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid Open

Day five of the Madrid Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in the Spanish capital's Caja Magica.

17 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage 18 of the Tour de France is a 175-km ride from Meribel to La Roche-sur-Foron.

17 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONS/

Rugby Union - Champions Cup quarter-final preview

Preview of this weekend's Champions Cup quarter-finals, headlined by a repeat of last year's fina as Leinster host Saracens

17 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT