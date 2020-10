Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

TENNIS-DJOKOVIC/

Djokovic marks Italian teenager Sinner as a potential number one

Novak Djokovic feels Italian teenager Jannik Sinner leads the pack of 'Next Gen' players with the potential of becoming a future world number one, the Serbian said after all but securing his year-end top ranking with a win in Vienna on Wednesday.

SOCCER-EUROPA-ROA-TOT/PREVIEW

Bale ready to fly, says Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said Gareth Bale has worked hard to improve his fitness levels and will be ready to "fly" when he takes the field against Royal Antwerp in the Europa League later on Thursday.

OLYMPICS-2020/GYMNASTICS-UCHIMURA

Japanese gymnast Uchimura tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of key meet

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura has tested positive for COVID-19 ten days before he was due to take part in an international meet seen as a major test of Tokyo's capacity to hold events ahead of next year's Olympics, organisers announced on Thursday.

UPCOMING

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-SCO/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland team announcement

The Scotland team to play Wales on Saturday at the conclusion of the Six Nations will be announced by coach Gregor Townsend

29 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-ENG/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Italy team announcement

Italy coach Franco Smith names his team for Saturday's Six Nations clash at home to title-chasing Italy

29 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-NZL/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby - Rugby Championship - All Blacks and Wallabies prepare for third Bledisloe Cup test

The All Blacks and Wallabies prepare for their third Bledisloe Cup test match in Sydney, which forms part of the Rugby Championship.

Oct 30

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-SCO/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland captain news conference

Scotland's captain for Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales and an assistant coach will be available for media interview

30 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-SCO/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales captain news conference

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones, who will break the world record for test caps against Scotland in the Six Nations in Llanelli on Saturday, talks to reporters after the traditional captain's run.

30 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-EUROPA-MIL-SPP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - AC Milan v Sparta Prague

AC Milan host Sparta Prague in a Europa League Group H match

29 Oct 13:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-ROA-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Royal Antwerp v Tottenham Hotspur

Royal Antwerp host Tottenham Hotspur in their UEFA Europa League group match.

29 Oct 13:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-ARS-DUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Arsenal v Dundalk

Arsenal compete with Dundalk in the UEFA Europa League. We will also wrapup the hightlights of the evening's other matches.

29 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SWISS-SOCCER/ (TV)

Soccer - Verdict expected after trial of Valcke and al-Khelaifi

A Swiss court is expected to return a verdict after the trial of former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke and PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi. Al-Khelaifi is accused of giving Valcke the use of a villa, in return for World Cup broadcasting rights.

Oct 30

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-ARS/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Arsenal.

30 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-CHE/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Burnley.

30 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-ARS/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Manchester United.

30 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BRH/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

30 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-MCI/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Sheffield United.

30 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-ATL/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

30 Oct 20:20 ET / 00:20 GMT

GYMNASTICS

GYMNASTICS-USA/HERNANDEZ (TV)

Interview with U.S. gymnast Laurie Hernandez

Reuters interviews U.S. gymnast Laurie Hernandez as she hopes to make a comeback at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Oct 30

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/TICKETS (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Tokyo Games organisers hold news conference on ticket refunds

Tokyo Olympic Games organisers hold a news conference to discuss plans on ticket refunds. Previously, organisers have said that those with tickets for the postponed Games, who cannot attend next year, are eligible for a refund.

30 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 185-kilometre flat ride from Castro Urdiales to Suances.

30 Oct 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

CYCLING-VUELTA/

Cycling - Explainer - Why is the Angliru mountain so tough?

As the Vuelta a Espana passes through the punishing Angliru mountain for Sunday's stage 12, we explain why the peak in Asturias is widely regarded as the toughest climb in professional cycling.

30 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-EMILIAROMAGNA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - FIA News conference

News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola - the 13th race on the revised Formula One calendar. The grand prix is a two-day event.

30 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT