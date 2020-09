Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-OKC/

Rockets hang on to defeat Thunder, move on to West semis

James Harden capped a miserable shooting performance with a timely defensive play, and the Houston Rockets held on for a 104-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Wednesday near Orlando.

SOCCER-BRAZIL-PAY/

Brazil announces equal pay for men's and women's national teams

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Wednesday that its men's and women's national soccer teams will receive equal pay and prize money.

BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-NYY-PREVIEW/

Makeup game to conclude Mets-Yankees season series

The first five Subway Series games featured each team getting wins in the late innings and under unique circumstances befitting the abbreviated 60-game season.

UPCOMING

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-BRUSSELS/ (PIX)

Diamond League - Brussels

Brussels leg of Diamond League athletics, set to include four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah's bid to set a one-hour world record.

Sep 4

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Tour de France

Stage seven of the Tour de France is a 168-km ride from Millau to Lavaur.

4 Sep 07:35 ET / 11:35 GMT

GOLF-TOURCHAMP/ (TV)

PGA Tour - TOUR Championship - Preview

Golfers speak to the media ahead of the season finale TOUR Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

3 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV)

Formula One - Italian Grand Prix - Practice

Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

4 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Open

Round two of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows - the second grand slam of the year.

ASHE DAY

1 Fernandez (CAN) v Kenin

2 Nagal v Thiem

ASHE NIGHT

1 Gasparyan v Serena Williams

2 Auger-Alissime (CAN) v Murray

ARMSTRONG

2 - Pospisil (CAN) v Raonic (CAN)

3 - Stephsn v Govortsova

4 - O'Connell v Medvedev

5 - Azarenka v Sabalenka (if it doesn't conflict with Serena's match)

CT 17

4- Keys vs Bolsova

CT 12

1 Agut v Kecmanovic

3 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Super Rugby AU - week 10

Melbourne Rebels v Western Force

4 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUSTRALIA/RIGHTS

D-Day looms for Australian rugby with broadcast submission due

Rugby Australia set a September 4 deadline for submissions from broadcasters for a 'showbag' of rights in 2021 and for a response from New Zealand regarding a proposed trans-Tasman tournament involving Super Rugby teams -- but has nothing to share with the market as yet

4 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-SAO/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Sao Paulo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Sao Paulo - Mineirao Stadium, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - September 3, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

3 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-REC/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Sport

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Sport - Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - September 3, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

3 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-DNK-BEL/PREVIEW

UEFA Nations League - Belgium news conference

Belgium continue preparations for their Nations League match away to Denmark. Two players will speak to the media

3 Sep 10:45 ET / 14:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-GER-ESP/REPORT (PIX)

UEFA Nations League - Germany v Spain

Germany face Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

3 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-ENG/PREVIEW (TV)

UEFA Nations League - England training & news conference

England manager Gareth Southgate and a player hold a virtual news conference as the squad hold a final training session before travelling to Iceland for their Nations League match on September 5.

4 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ITA-BIH/PREVIEW

UEFA Nations League - Italy & Bosnia and Herzegovina news conferences & training

Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina prepare for their match in the Nations League in Florence.

3 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-POR-CRO/PREVIEW (TV)

UEFA Nations League - Portugal news conference & training

Portugal prepare for their UEFA Nations League match against Croatia in Porto

4 Sep 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SWE-FRA/PREVIEW (PIX)

UEFA Nations League - Sweden & France news conferences & training

Sweden and France prepare for their match in the UEFA Nations League.

Sep 4

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PORTUGAL-FOOTBALLLEAKS/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial of Football Leaks whistleblower expected to start

The trial of Rui Pinto, the Portuguese man believed to be the mastermind behind Football Leaks, begins in Lisbon. The 31-year-old, who is charged with attempted extortion among other crimes, is accused of leaking 70 million documents exposing the dealings of European soccer clubs including transfer fees, contracts and information relating to players' agencies. His lawyers have described him as a "whistleblower" who acted in the public interest.

4 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT