REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Czech Kvitova powers past Siegemund to make second French Open semis

Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova put in a powerful display to breeze past unseeded German Laura Siegemund 6-3 6-3 on Wednesday to reach her second semi-final at the French Open after a gap of eight years.

OLYMPICS-IOC/TOKYO

Tokyo organisers to save over $280 million with 'simplification' measures

Organisers of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics announced on Wednesday that they will be introducing cost-cutting measures to save 30 billion yen ($283 million) as they plan for the Games next year.

SAILING-AMERICASCUP/AINSLIE

Ainslie readies radical America's Cup redesign as quarantine ends

Gazing out over Auckland's historic harbour from the hotel where he is in quarantine, Ben Ainslie felt waves of envy and excitement watching the New Zealand and U.S. crews practising.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ENG-WAL/PREVIEW

Soccer - International Friendly - England news conference & training

England prepare for their international friendly against Wales. England manager Gareth Southgate and a player will hold a virtual news conference,

7 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-SWI-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Switzerland v Croatia

Switzerland face Croatia in a friendly

7 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-NLD-MEX/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Netherland v Mexico

Netherlands plays Mexico in a friendly at the Johan Cruyff Arena that marks a first game for new coach Frank de Boer.

7 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ITA-MDA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Italy v Moldova

Italy play Moldova in the International Friendly.

7 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-GER-TUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Germany v Turkey

Germany face Turkey in an international friendly in Cologne.

7 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-FRA-UKR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - France v Ukraine

France plays Ukraine in the International Friendly.

7 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-POR-ESP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Portugal v Spain

Portugal play Spain in an international friendly.

7 Oct 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-CTH-STS/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Santos

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Santos – Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 8, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

7 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/

Soccer - Spain - Interview with Barcelona finance director Jordi Moix

Barcelona's finance director Jordi Moix speaks to Reuters about how the club is coping with a 97-million-euro loss due to the coronavirus pandemic and how the crisis affects their plans to renovate their Camp Nou stadium.

8 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-REC/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Sport

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Sport - Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 7, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

7 Oct 18:15 ET / 22:15 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-BOT-PAL/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Palmeiras

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Palmeiras – Nilton Santos stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 7, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

7 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/COE-STADIUM (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Seb Coe visits Tokyo's newly-built National Stadium

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe visits the newly-built National Stadium in Tokyo, before meeting with Tokyo Olympics organisers in the Japanese capital as they plan for the rearranged Games next year.

8 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/COE-MEETING (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Seb Coe meets Tokyo Olympics officials

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe meets with Tokyo Olympics organisers in the Japanese capital as they plan for the rearranged Games next year.

8 Oct 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage six of the Giro d'Italia is a 188-kilometre ride from Castrovillari to Matera.

8 Oct 05:50 ET / 09:50 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship

Round one of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water.

8 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-EIFEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Eifel Grand Prix - FIA news conference

News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring.

8 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - French Open

The French Open women's semi-finals at Roland Garros.

8 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT