REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP
MLB roundup: O's end 19-game skid vs. Yanks in DH split
Rookie Ryan Mountcastle homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Yankees 6-3 in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night to end their 19-game, head-to-head losing streak against New York.
ATHLETICS-PRAGUE/
Athletics: Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever half marathon in women-only race
(Reuters) - Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir smashed the world record for the half marathon in women-only races on Saturday, completing a 21.1-kilometre course in Prague in one hour 05.34 minutes.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASKETBALL-NBA
Nuggets coach Malone hits out at NBA's 'criminal' guest policy
(Reuters) - Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has criticized the National Basketball Association's (NBA) policy that prevents the families of coaches entering the bubble-like campus near Orlando, where the season resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SWI-GER/PREVIEW
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Switzerland & Germany news conferences & training
Switzerland and Germany prepare for their UEFA Nations League in Basel.
5 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
TRIATHLON-HAMBURG/
Triathlon-World Triathlon Series Hamburg
Action from the World Triathlon Series event in Hamburg. The 2020 World Championships titles will be awarded at the event following the cancellation of the Montreal and Bermuda rounds.
TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - U.S. Open
Round three of the U.S. Open - the second grand slam of the year.
5 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
GOLF-TOURCHAMP/ (TV)
Golf - PGA Tour - TOUR Championship
Round two of the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.
5 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-ENG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Iceland v England
Iceland face England in the UEFA Nations League.
5 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SWE-FRA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Sweden v France
Sweden face France in the UEFA Nations League.
5 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-DNK-BEL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Denmark v Belgium
Denmark face Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-POR-CRO/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Portugal v Croatia
Portugal face Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.
SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-FOR/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Fortaleza
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v
Fortaleza - Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 6, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
5 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-CTH-BOT/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Botafogo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Botafogo - Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 5, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
5 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
HORSERACING-KENTUCKY/ (TV)
Horse racing - Kentucky Derby
The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-NLD-ITA/PREVIEW (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Italy news conference & training
Italy hold a news conference and training session ahead of the Nations League match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.
6 Sep
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-NLD-ITA/PREVIEW
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Netherlands news conference & training
The Netherlands hold a news conference and training session ahead of the Nations League match against Italy in Amsterdam.
RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/
Rugby-Foster names first All Blacks squad
Ian Foster names his first All Blacks squad although there is uncertainty whether they will even play at all this year.
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Andalucia Masters
Action from the final round of the Andalucia Masters at Real Club Valderrama in Spain.
MOTOR-RALLY-ESTONIA/ (TV)
World Rally Championship - Rally Estonia
Day three of the Rally Estonia.
6 Sep 00:35 ET / 04:35 GMT
CRICKET-T20-ENG-AUS/PREVIEW
Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - England &
Australia news conferences
England and Australia hold news conferences ahead of the second of three T20 International at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.
6 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)
Cycling - Tour de France
Stage nine of the Tour de France is a 153-km ride from Pau to Laruns.
6 Sep 06:35 ET / 10:35 GMT
CRICKET-T20-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)
Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - England v Australia
England face Australia in the second of three T20 International at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.
6 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
MOTOR-F1-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Italian Grand Prix
Monza hosts the Italian Grand Prix - the eighth race of the revised 2020 Formula One calendar.
6 Sep 09:10 ET / 13:10 GMT