REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP

MLB roundup: O's end 19-game skid vs. Yanks in DH split

Rookie Ryan Mountcastle homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Yankees 6-3 in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night to end their 19-game, head-to-head losing streak against New York.

ATHLETICS-PRAGUE/

Athletics: Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever half marathon in women-only race

(Reuters) - Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir smashed the world record for the half marathon in women-only races on Saturday, completing a 21.1-kilometre course in Prague in one hour 05.34 minutes.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASKETBALL-NBA

Nuggets coach Malone hits out at NBA's 'criminal' guest policy

(Reuters) - Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has criticized the National Basketball Association's (NBA) policy that prevents the families of coaches entering the bubble-like campus near Orlando, where the season resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SWI-GER/PREVIEW

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Switzerland & Germany news conferences & training

Switzerland and Germany prepare for their UEFA Nations League in Basel.

5 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

TRIATHLON-HAMBURG/

Triathlon-World Triathlon Series Hamburg

Action from the World Triathlon Series event in Hamburg. The 2020 World Championships titles will be awarded at the event following the cancellation of the Montreal and Bermuda rounds.

5 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

Round three of the U.S. Open - the second grand slam of the year.

5 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GOLF-TOURCHAMP/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - TOUR Championship

Round two of the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

5 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-ENG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Iceland v England

Iceland face England in the UEFA Nations League.

5 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SWE-FRA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Sweden v France

Sweden face France in the UEFA Nations League.

5 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-DNK-BEL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Denmark v Belgium

Denmark face Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

5 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-POR-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Portugal v Croatia

Portugal face Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

5 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-FOR/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Fortaleza

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v

Fortaleza - Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 6, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

5 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-CTH-BOT/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Botafogo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Botafogo - Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 5, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

5 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

HORSERACING-KENTUCKY/ (TV)

Horse racing - Kentucky Derby

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

5 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-NLD-ITA/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Italy news conference & training

Italy hold a news conference and training session ahead of the Nations League match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

6 Sep

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-NLD-ITA/PREVIEW

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Netherlands news conference & training

The Netherlands hold a news conference and training session ahead of the Nations League match against Italy in Amsterdam.

6 Sep

RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/

Rugby-Foster names first All Blacks squad

Ian Foster names his first All Blacks squad although there is uncertainty whether they will even play at all this year.

6 Sep

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Andalucia Masters

Action from the final round of the Andalucia Masters at Real Club Valderrama in Spain.

6 Sep

MOTOR-RALLY-ESTONIA/ (TV)

World Rally Championship - Rally Estonia

Day three of the Rally Estonia.

6 Sep 00:35 ET / 04:35 GMT

CRICKET-T20-ENG-AUS/PREVIEW

Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - England &

Australia news conferences

England and Australia hold news conferences ahead of the second of three T20 International at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

6 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage nine of the Tour de France is a 153-km ride from Pau to Laruns.

6 Sep 06:35 ET / 10:35 GMT

CRICKET-T20-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - England v Australia

England face Australia in the second of three T20 International at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

6 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Italian Grand Prix

Monza hosts the Italian Grand Prix - the eighth race of the revised 2020 Formula One calendar.

6 Sep 09:10 ET / 13:10 GMT