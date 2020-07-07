SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 10 a.m. ET

07 Jul 2020 / 22:02 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/ 10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ESY/PREVIEW

    Barca chief says Setien to stay, has no regrets about Valverde

    Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said coach Quique Setien will remain in charge of the team next season despite the team's fading La Liga title bid, adding that he does not regret sacking Ernesto Valverde in January.

    HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-STADIUMS

    Fewer fans, increased costs 'new normal' for clubs in post COVID-19 world - study

    Reduction in stadium capacities, improved ventilation systems and mobile payment for tickets and drinks are some of the measures football clubs may have to implement while designing stadiums in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    CRICKET-INDIA/IPL

    IPL will only be staged abroad as a last resort: BCCI

    India's cricket board will only consider staging the Indian Premier League (IPL) abroad as a last resort if there is no other way to salvage the lucrative limited-overs tournament this year, a top BCCI official has told Reuters.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Norwich City

    Premier League strugglers Watford and Norwich battle it out at Vicarage Road.

    7 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Chelsea.

    7 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-REV/REPORT

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Real Valladolid Valencia play Real Valladolid in La Liga.

    7 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-LEC-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lecce v Lazio

    Lecce host Lazio in a Serie A match.

    7 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Leicester City

    Arsenal face Leicester City in the Premier League.

    7 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Juventus

    AC Milan host Juventus in a Serie A match.

    7 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-CLV-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid

    Celta Vigo host Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

    7 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

    Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Aston Villa

    8 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

    Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies

    England play West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in the first test of their three-match series.

    8 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-TOT/PREVIEW

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

    Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Bournemouth.

    8 Jul 08:15 ET / 12:15 GMT

    SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-FLOODS (PIX) (TV)

    Rescue workers struggle with coronavirus as floods hit southern Japan

    Japan's rescue workers are battling a new enemy as they scramble to protect residents in the south of the country where the floods caused by heavy rain have already killed 50 people: the novel coronavirus. The emergency, which has caused tens of thousands to seek shelter inside cramped evacuation sites, has brought to light the challenge the disaster-prone nation faces in protecting its population - mostly elderly - scattered in the remote parts of the country.

    8 Jul

