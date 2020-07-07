REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/ 10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ESY/PREVIEW
Barca chief says Setien to stay, has no regrets about Valverde
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said coach Quique Setien will remain in charge of the team next season despite the team's fading La Liga title bid, adding that he does not regret sacking Ernesto Valverde in January.
HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-STADIUMS
Fewer fans, increased costs 'new normal' for clubs in post COVID-19 world - study
Reduction in stadium capacities, improved ventilation systems and mobile payment for tickets and drinks are some of the measures football clubs may have to implement while designing stadiums in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CRICKET-INDIA/IPL
IPL will only be staged abroad as a last resort: BCCI
India's cricket board will only consider staging the Indian Premier League (IPL) abroad as a last resort if there is no other way to salvage the lucrative limited-overs tournament this year, a top BCCI official has told Reuters.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-NOR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Norwich City
Premier League strugglers Watford and Norwich battle it out at Vicarage Road.
7 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Chelsea.
SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-REV/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Real Valladolid Valencia play Real Valladolid in La Liga.
7 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-LEC-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lecce v Lazio
Lecce host Lazio in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Leicester City
Arsenal face Leicester City in the Premier League.
7 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-JUV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Juventus
AC Milan host Juventus in a Serie A match.
7 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-CLV-ATM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo host Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
7 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Aston Villa
8 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/
Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies
England play West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in the first test of their three-match series.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-TOT/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Bournemouth.
8 Jul 08:15 ET / 12:15 GMT
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-FLOODS (PIX) (TV)
Rescue workers struggle with coronavirus as floods hit southern Japan
Japan's rescue workers are battling a new enemy as they scramble to protect residents in the south of the country where the floods caused by heavy rain have already killed 50 people: the novel coronavirus. The emergency, which has caused tens of thousands to seek shelter inside cramped evacuation sites, has brought to light the challenge the disaster-prone nation faces in protecting its population - mostly elderly - scattered in the remote parts of the country.
8 Jul