REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/ 10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ESY/PREVIEW

Barca chief says Setien to stay, has no regrets about Valverde

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said coach Quique Setien will remain in charge of the team next season despite the team's fading La Liga title bid, adding that he does not regret sacking Ernesto Valverde in January.

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-STADIUMS

Fewer fans, increased costs 'new normal' for clubs in post COVID-19 world - study

Reduction in stadium capacities, improved ventilation systems and mobile payment for tickets and drinks are some of the measures football clubs may have to implement while designing stadiums in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CRICKET-INDIA/IPL

IPL will only be staged abroad as a last resort: BCCI

India's cricket board will only consider staging the Indian Premier League (IPL) abroad as a last resort if there is no other way to salvage the lucrative limited-overs tournament this year, a top BCCI official has told Reuters.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Norwich City

Premier League strugglers Watford and Norwich battle it out at Vicarage Road.

7 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Chelsea.

7 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-REV/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Real Valladolid Valencia play Real Valladolid in La Liga.

7 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-LEC-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lecce v Lazio

Lecce host Lazio in a Serie A match.

7 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Leicester City

Arsenal face Leicester City in the Premier League.

7 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Juventus

AC Milan host Juventus in a Serie A match.

7 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-CLV-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid

Celta Vigo host Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

7 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Aston Villa

8 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies

England play West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in the first test of their three-match series.

8 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-TOT/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Bournemouth.

8 Jul 08:15 ET / 12:15 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-FLOODS (PIX) (TV)

Rescue workers struggle with coronavirus as floods hit southern Japan

Japan's rescue workers are battling a new enemy as they scramble to protect residents in the south of the country where the floods caused by heavy rain have already killed 50 people: the novel coronavirus. The emergency, which has caused tens of thousands to seek shelter inside cramped evacuation sites, has brought to light the challenge the disaster-prone nation faces in protecting its population - mostly elderly - scattered in the remote parts of the country.

8 Jul