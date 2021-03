Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020/RELAY

Waves, smiles but no cheers as Olympic torch relay kicks off under pandemic shadow

With waves, smiles and streamers, but no cheers, the Olympic torch relay kicked off on Thursday, beginning a four-month countdown to the postponed 2020 summer Games in Tokyo, the first ever organised during a deadly pandemic.

MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN

Formula One still 'ironing out' sprint race details

Formula One still has some issues to resolve before a new sprint qualifying format can be accepted for selected grand prix weekends this season, Haas team boss Guenther Steiner said on Thursday.

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ENG-SMR/RACISM

England discussing anti-racism gesture, says manager Southgate

England's leadership team will discuss whether to take a knee as an anti-racism gesture before Thursday's 2022 World Cup qualifier against San Marino, manager Gareth Southgate said.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-TJK-MNG/

Soccer - Asia's World Cup qualifying resumes in Tajikistan

Tajikistan host Mongolia as the second round of Asia's qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup resumes after a lengthy hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

25 Mar 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ESP-GRC/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Spain v Greece

Spain face Greece in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

25 Mar 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ITA-NIR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Italy v Northern Ireland

Italy face Northern Ireland in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

25 Mar 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-SWE-GEO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Sweden v Georgia

Sweden face Georgia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

25 Mar 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-GER-ICE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Germany v Iceland Germany face Iceland in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

25 Mar 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-SCO-AUS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Scotland v Austria

Scotland and Austria begin their World Cup Group F qualifying campaign as they clash at Hampden Park.

25 Mar 16:45 ET / 20:45 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ENG-SMR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - England v San Marino

England face San Marino in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

25 Mar 16:45 ET / 20:45 GMT

SOCCER-AFRICA-NATIONS/WRAP

Soccer - African Cup of Nations qualifiers A round-up of Thursday's African Cup of Nations qualifiers

Comoros v Togo, Moroni, 1300 GMT (Group G) South Africa v Ghana, Johannesburg, 1600 GMT (Group C) Kenya v Egypt, Nairobi, 1600 GMT (Group G) Gabon v DR Congo, Libreville, 1600 GMT (Group D) Gambia v Angola, Banjul, 1600 GMT (Group D) Botswana v Zimbabwe, Francistown, 1600 GMT (Group H) Zambia v Algeria, Lusaka, 1900 GMT (Group H) Libya v Tunisia, Benghazi, 1900 GMT (Group J) Equatorial Guinea v Tanzania, Malabo, 1900 GMT (Group J)

25 Mar 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ISR-DNK/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Israel v Denmark

Israel face Denmark in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

25 Mar 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-SRB-POR/PREVIEW

Soccer - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Serbia news conference & training

Serbia prepare for their match against Portugal in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

26 Mar

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-SRB-POR/PREVIEW

Soccer - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Portugal news conference & training

Portugal prepare for their match against Serbia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

26 Mar

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-CZE-BEL/PREVIEW

Soccer - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Belgium news conference

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez holds a press conference before he and his squad depart for their World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic in Prague. on Saturday

26 Mar 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-NLD-LVA/PREVIEW

Soccer - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Netherlands news conference

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer holds a news conference ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Latvia in Amsterdam on Saturday.

26 Mar 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-NLD-LVA/PREVIEW

Soccer - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Netherlands news conference

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer holds a news conference ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Latvia in Amsterdam on Saturday.

26 Mar 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-POR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Portland Trail Blazer

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

25 Mar 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-WAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

25 Mar 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-LAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

26 Mar 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

26 Mar 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-GSW/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

26 Mar 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-MATCHPLAY/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Day three of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at the Austin Country Club.

26 Mar 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Savannah Classic

Final round of the Savannah Classic at Karen County Club in Nairobi.

26 Mar

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-SCO/

Rugby - Six Nations - Scotland news conference

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg will hold a news conference ahead of Friday's Six Nations clash against France.

25 Mar 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/NEWZEALAND

Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - Round 5

Highlanders v Hurricanes

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/AUSTRALIA

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - Round 6

Brumbies v Force

26 Mar 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ICE HOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-TOR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Toronto Maple Leafs

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario

25 Mar 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-NYI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v New York Islanders

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

25 Mar 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-NJD/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v New Jersey Devils

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

25 Mar 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-BUF/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v Buffalo Sabres

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

25 Mar 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-BUF/ (PIX)

CANCELLED - Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v Buffalo Sabres

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

25 Mar 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NYR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New York Rangers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

25 Mar 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-CAR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Carolina Hurricanes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

25 Mar 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-DET/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Detroit Red Wings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

26 Mar 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-STL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v St. Louis Blues

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

26 Mar 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-FLA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Florida Panthers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

6 Mar 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-TBL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Tampa Bay Lightning

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

26 Mar 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-COL-VGK/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Colorado Avalanche v Vegas Golden Knights

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

26 Mar 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Bahrain Grand Prix - Practice

Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

26 Mar 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/

Motor racing-Interview with Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner

Interview with Red Bull team boss Christian Horner ahead of the 2021 season-opener in Bahrain.

25 Mar 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-WIN-LKA/

Cricket - West Indies v Sri Lanka, first test

Day five of the first test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua,

25 Mar 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CRICKET-ODI-IND-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - Second One Day International - India v England

Second of three ODIs between India and England at the MCA Stadium.

26 Mar 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CURLING

CURLING-WORLD/

CANCELLED - World Women's Curling Championship

The World Women's Curling Championship in Switzerland has been cancelled due safety concerns with COVID-19. The event will now begin on April 30 in Calgary.

26 Mar

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/NCAA (PREVIEW)

NCAA takes on student athletes in Supreme Court dispute

With college basketball's "March Madness" underway, the Supreme Court next week weighs the National Collegiate Athletic Association defense of its limits on education-related compensation for college basketball and football players.

26 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT