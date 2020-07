Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-EXHIBITION-GAMES

NBA exhibition games to open with 10-minute quarters

The NBA will ease back into action with upcoming exhibition games to consist of 10-minute quarters.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-JAPAN-SUMO

Face-masked fans attend first day of sumo in five months

TOKYO (Reuters) - Face-masked sumo fans sitting apart from each other cheered on their favourite wrestlers in person for the first time in five months on Sunday, as the delayed July Tournament got underway in Japan.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASEBALL-BLUEJAYS

Canada government rejects Blue Jays plan to play in Toronto over COVID-19 fears

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Toronto Blue Jays will have to find a new home this season after the Canadian federal government on Saturday rejected a plan by the Major League Baseball team to use the Rogers Centre over fears of spreading the novel coronavirus.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-FCB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Barcelona

Alaves face desposed champions Barcelona on the final day of the season in La Liga.

19 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur play Leicester City in the Premier League.

19 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-PRM-SAM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Parma v Sampdoria

Parma host Sampdoria in a Serie A match

19 Jul 11:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Semi-Final - Manchester United v Chelsea

Manchester United play Chelsea in the first FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

19 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-UDI/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Udinese

Napoli host Udinese in a Serie A match.

19 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-TOR/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v Torino

Fiorentina host Torino in a Serie A match. We will also include details of Genoa v Lecce and Brescia v SPAL

19 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-LEG-MAD/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Leganes v Real Madrid

Leganes, trying to avoid relegation from La Liga, face newly crowned champions Real Madrid on the final day of the season. Includes coverage of Espanyol-Celta Vigo

19 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-SOC/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid face Real Sociedad in La Liga. Includes coverage of Sevilla-Valencia and the other matches affecting the race for Europa League qualification.

19 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Inter Milan

AS Roma host Inter Milan in a Serie A match.

19 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies

England play West Indies at Old Trafford in the second test of their three-match series.

20 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-MCI/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a virtual news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Watford.

20 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT