REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

MOTOR-F1-ALONSO/

Renault F1 test signals a 'new beginning' for Alonso

Double world champion Fernando Alonso said he was ready for a fresh start as he tested the latest Renault Formula One car in Barcelona on Tuesday.

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/CYCLING-GIRO

Giro d'Italia on brink of cancellation amid COVID-19 cases

The Giro d'Italia was on the brink of cancellation on Tuesday after five teams were hit by COVID-19 cases on the first rest day, with two of them pulling out of the three-week grand tour 12 days before the finish in Milan.

BASEBALL-MLB/MORGAN

Baseball-Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan dies at 77

Hall of Famer and twice World Series champion Joe Morgan, considered one of baseball's greatest second basemen, died on Sunday at the age of 77 after battling a nerve condition, his former team, the Cincinnati Reds, announced on Monday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ITA-NLD/PREVIEW

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Netherlands news conference

The Netherlands coach Frank de Boer hold a news conference on the eve of the Nations League game away to Italy in Bergamo.

13 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-BEL/ (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Iceland v Belgium

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez holds a press conference on the eve of the Nations League clash away against Iceland in Reykjavik.

13 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-DNK/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England news conference & training

England prepare for their UEFA Nations League match against Denmark. England manager Gareth Southgate and a player hold a virtual news conference.

13 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-GER-SWI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Germany v Switzerland

Germany face Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

13 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-UKR-ESP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Ukraine v Spain

Ukraine face Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

13 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-BOL-ARG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Bolivia v Argentina

Bolivia play Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in La Paz. Includes details of match between Ecuador v Uruguay

13 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFRICA/

Soccer - International friendlies

A wrap-up of international friends involving African countries:

Angola v Mozambique, Portugal

Gambia v Guinea, Albufeira, Portugal

Ivory Coast v Japan, Utrecht

Mali v Iran, Turkey

Morocco v DR Congo, Rabat

Nigeria v Tunisia, Austria

Senegal v Mauritania, Thiems

South Africa v Zambia, Rustenburg

13 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-GOI/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Goias

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Goias – Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 13, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

13 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-PER-BRA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Peru v Brazil

Peru play Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in Lima. Includes details of match between Venezuela and Paraguay. 13 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat

2019-20 NBA Season (Postseason) - AdventHealth Arena, Reunion, Florida

14 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia is a 182-kilometre ride from Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini.

14 Oct 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT

RUGBY UNION-IRELAND/

Rugby Union - Ireland media opportunity

Ireland hold two press conferences at the IRFU High

Performance Centre in Dublin as they prepare for the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup. The first is at 1245 local time and the second with coach Andy Farrell at 1615

14 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT