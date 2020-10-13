REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
MOTOR-F1-ALONSO/
Renault F1 test signals a 'new beginning' for Alonso
Double world champion Fernando Alonso said he was ready for a fresh start as he tested the latest Renault Formula One car in Barcelona on Tuesday.
HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/CYCLING-GIRO
Giro d'Italia on brink of cancellation amid COVID-19 cases
The Giro d'Italia was on the brink of cancellation on Tuesday after five teams were hit by COVID-19 cases on the first rest day, with two of them pulling out of the three-week grand tour 12 days before the finish in Milan.
BASEBALL-MLB/MORGAN
Baseball-Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan dies at 77
Hall of Famer and twice World Series champion Joe Morgan, considered one of baseball's greatest second basemen, died on Sunday at the age of 77 after battling a nerve condition, his former team, the Cincinnati Reds, announced on Monday.
UPCOMING
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ITA-NLD/PREVIEW
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Netherlands news conference
The Netherlands coach Frank de Boer hold a news conference on the eve of the Nations League game away to Italy in Bergamo.
13 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-BEL/ (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Iceland v Belgium
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez holds a press conference on the eve of the Nations League clash away against Iceland in Reykjavik.
13 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-DNK/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England news conference & training
England prepare for their UEFA Nations League match against Denmark. England manager Gareth Southgate and a player hold a virtual news conference.
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-GER-SWI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Germany v Switzerland
Germany face Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.
13 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-UKR-ESP/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Ukraine v Spain
Ukraine face Spain in the UEFA Nations League.
SOCCER-WORLDCUP-BOL-ARG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Bolivia v Argentina
Bolivia play Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in La Paz. Includes details of match between Ecuador v Uruguay
13 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-AFRICA/
Soccer - International friendlies
A wrap-up of international friends involving African countries:
Angola v Mozambique, Portugal
Gambia v Guinea, Albufeira, Portugal
Ivory Coast v Japan, Utrecht
Mali v Iran, Turkey
Morocco v DR Congo, Rabat
Nigeria v Tunisia, Austria
Senegal v Mauritania, Thiems
South Africa v Zambia, Rustenburg
SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-GOI/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Goias
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Goias – Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 13, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
13 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
SOCCER-WORLDCUP-PER-BRA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Peru v Brazil
Peru play Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in Lima. Includes details of match between Venezuela and Paraguay. 13 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA/ (PIX) (TV)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat
2019-20 NBA Season (Postseason) - AdventHealth Arena, Reunion, Florida
14 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)
Cycling - Giro d'Italia
Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia is a 182-kilometre ride from Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini.
14 Oct 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT
RUGBY UNION-IRELAND/
Rugby Union - Ireland media opportunity
Ireland hold two press conferences at the IRFU High
Performance Centre in Dublin as they prepare for the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup. The first is at 1245 local time and the second with coach Andy Farrell at 1615
14 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT