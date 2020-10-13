SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

13 Oct 2020 / 22:50 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    MOTOR-F1-ALONSO/

    Renault F1 test signals a 'new beginning' for Alonso

    Double world champion Fernando Alonso said he was ready for a fresh start as he tested the latest Renault Formula One car in Barcelona on Tuesday.

    HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/CYCLING-GIRO

    Giro d'Italia on brink of cancellation amid COVID-19 cases

    The Giro d'Italia was on the brink of cancellation on Tuesday after five teams were hit by COVID-19 cases on the first rest day, with two of them pulling out of the three-week grand tour 12 days before the finish in Milan.

    BASEBALL-MLB/MORGAN

    Baseball-Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan dies at 77

    Hall of Famer and twice World Series champion Joe Morgan, considered one of baseball's greatest second basemen, died on Sunday at the age of 77 after battling a nerve condition, his former team, the Cincinnati Reds, announced on Monday.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ITA-NLD/PREVIEW

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Netherlands news conference

    The Netherlands coach Frank de Boer hold a news conference on the eve of the Nations League game away to Italy in Bergamo.

    13 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-BEL/ (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Iceland v Belgium

    Belgium coach Roberto Martinez holds a press conference on the eve of the Nations League clash away against Iceland in Reykjavik.

    13 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-DNK/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England news conference & training

    England prepare for their UEFA Nations League match against Denmark. England manager Gareth Southgate and a player hold a virtual news conference.

    13 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-GER-SWI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Germany v Switzerland

    Germany face Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

    13 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-UKR-ESP/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Ukraine v Spain

    Ukraine face Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

    13 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

    SOCCER-WORLDCUP-BOL-ARG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Bolivia v Argentina

    Bolivia play Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in La Paz. Includes details of match between Ecuador v Uruguay

    13 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-AFRICA/

    Soccer - International friendlies

    A wrap-up of international friends involving African countries:

    Angola v Mozambique, Portugal

    Gambia v Guinea, Albufeira, Portugal

    Ivory Coast v Japan, Utrecht

    Mali v Iran, Turkey

    Morocco v DR Congo, Rabat

    Nigeria v Tunisia, Austria

    Senegal v Mauritania, Thiems

    South Africa v Zambia, Rustenburg

    13 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-GOI/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Goias

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Goias – Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 13, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

    13 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

    SOCCER-WORLDCUP-PER-BRA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Peru v Brazil

    Peru play Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in Lima. Includes details of match between Venezuela and Paraguay. 13 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA/ (PIX) (TV)

    Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat

    2019-20 NBA Season (Postseason) - AdventHealth Arena, Reunion, Florida

    14 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

    Cycling - Giro d'Italia

    Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia is a 182-kilometre ride from Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini.

    14 Oct 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT

    RUGBY UNION-IRELAND/

    Rugby Union - Ireland media opportunity

    Ireland hold two press conferences at the IRFU High

    Performance Centre in Dublin as they prepare for the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup. The first is at 1245 local time and the second with coach Andy Farrell at 1615

    14 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

