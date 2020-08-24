REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NFL

Advertisers scramble for backup plans ahead of NFL season kickoff

With just two weeks to go before the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans kick off the National Football League's 2020 season, advertisers and sponsors are preparing for the worst in case the coronavirus pandemic disrupts or even outright cancels the season.

BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-DONCIC

Mavericks' Doncic thanks medical team after playoff heroics

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic hailed the NBA team's medical staff for helping him quickly overcome an ankle injury, after he chalked up 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists in Sunday's 135-133 playoff victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

OLYMPICS-2020-TORCH

Olympics: Tokyo flame to go on display to public next month

The Olympic flame will go on display at the Japanese Olympic Museum from Sept. 1, the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) announced on Monday.

