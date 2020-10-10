REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/ 10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

FENWAY-SPORTS-M-A-SPAC/

Red Sox owner to take Fenway Sports public through merger with RedBall: source

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry is in talks with RedBall Acquisition Corp to take his famed sports holding company Fenway Sports Group LLC public, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters late on Friday.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-PREVIEW/

Nadal must scale Djokovic wall to reach Federer record

PARIS - Novak Djokovic faces claycourt king Rafael Nadal in a dream French Open final on Sunday with more at stake for the world's two top-ranked players than another Grand Slam title.

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA/

'You live with it' LeBron says after Green's miss

Danny Green's three-point attempt at the end of Game Five of the NBA Finals that would have given the Los Angeles Lakers the lead and possibly the championship was the right play, LeBron James said on Friday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-BEL/PREVIEW

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England news conference & training

England prepare for their UEFA Nations League match against Belgium. England manager Gareth Southgate and a player hold a virtual news conference.

10 Oct

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-FRA-POR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - France v Portugal - News conferences & training

France gears up to face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

10 Oct

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-BEL/PREVIEW

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Belgium news conference

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez holds his pre-match news conference ahead of the meeting against England in the UEFA Nations League.

10 Oct

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-BIH-NLD/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Bosnia and Herzegovina v Netherlands

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer holds a press confrence onthe eve of the Nations League clash away against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

10 Oct 1

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ESP-SWI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Spain v Switzerland

Spain face Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

10 Oct

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ESP-SWI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Spain v Switzerland

Spain face Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

10 Oct

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ESP-SWI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Spain v Switzerland

Spain face Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

10 Oct

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-UKR-GER/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Ukraine v Germany

Ukraine face Germany in the UEFA Nations League. The two teams give post-match news conferences.

10 Oct

SOCCER-BRAZIL-VAG-FLA/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Flamengo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Flamengo - Sao Januario stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 10, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

10 Oct

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-IRL-WAL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Ireland v Wales

Ireland face Wales in the UEFA Nations League. We will wrap up the rest of League B.

11 Oct

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - French Open

The French Open men's singles final at Roland Garros. The women's doubles final is played earlier in the day.

11 Oct

GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/ (PIX)

Golf - Women's PGA Championship Round three of the Women's PGA Championship in Newton Square, Pennsylvania.

10 Oct

GOLF-SHRINERS/

Golf - PGA Tour - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

10 Oct

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship

The final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water.

11 Oct

MOTOR-F1-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV)

CANCELLED - Motor racing - Formula One - Japanese Grand Prix

The Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

11 Oct

MOTOR-MOTOGP-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - French Grand Prix

Le Mans hosts the French Grand Prix - the ninth race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

11 Oct

MOTOR-F1-EIFEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Eifel Grand Prix

The Nuerburgring hosts the Eifel Grand Prix - the 11th race on the revised Formula One calendar.

11 Oct

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage nine of the Giro d'Italia is a 207-kilometre ride from San Salvo to Roccaraso

11 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-BLEDISLOE-NZL-AUS/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Bledisloe Cup - New Zealand v Australia

The All Blacks host the Wallabies in the first Bledisloe Cup test at Wellington Stadium.

11 Oct