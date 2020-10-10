REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/ 10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
FENWAY-SPORTS-M-A-SPAC/
Red Sox owner to take Fenway Sports public through merger with RedBall: source
Boston Red Sox owner John Henry is in talks with RedBall Acquisition Corp to take his famed sports holding company Fenway Sports Group LLC public, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters late on Friday.
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-PREVIEW/
Nadal must scale Djokovic wall to reach Federer record
PARIS - Novak Djokovic faces claycourt king Rafael Nadal in a dream French Open final on Sunday with more at stake for the world's two top-ranked players than another Grand Slam title.
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA/
'You live with it' LeBron says after Green's miss
Danny Green's three-point attempt at the end of Game Five of the NBA Finals that would have given the Los Angeles Lakers the lead and possibly the championship was the right play, LeBron James said on Friday.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-BEL/PREVIEW
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England news conference & training
England prepare for their UEFA Nations League match against Belgium. England manager Gareth Southgate and a player hold a virtual news conference.
10 Oct
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-FRA-POR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - France v Portugal - News conferences & training
France gears up to face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Belgium news conference
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez holds his pre-match news conference ahead of the meeting against England in the UEFA Nations League.
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-BIH-NLD/PREVIEW (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Bosnia and Herzegovina v Netherlands
Netherlands coach Frank de Boer holds a press confrence onthe eve of the Nations League clash away against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
10 Oct 1
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ESP-SWI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Spain v Switzerland
Spain face Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-UKR-GER/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Ukraine v Germany
Ukraine face Germany in the UEFA Nations League. The two teams give post-match news conferences.
SOCCER-BRAZIL-VAG-FLA/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Flamengo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Flamengo - Sao Januario stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 10, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-IRL-WAL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Ireland v Wales
Ireland face Wales in the UEFA Nations League. We will wrap up the rest of League B.
11 Oct
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - French Open
The French Open men's singles final at Roland Garros. The women's doubles final is played earlier in the day.
GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/ (PIX)
Golf - Women's PGA Championship Round three of the Women's PGA Championship in Newton Square, Pennsylvania.
GOLF-SHRINERS/
Golf - PGA Tour - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.
GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)
Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship
The final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water.
MOTOR-F1-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV)
CANCELLED - Motor racing - Formula One - Japanese Grand Prix
The Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOTOR-MOTOGP-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)
Motorcycling - MotoGP - French Grand Prix
Le Mans hosts the French Grand Prix - the ninth race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.
MOTOR-F1-EIFEL/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Eifel Grand Prix
The Nuerburgring hosts the Eifel Grand Prix - the 11th race on the revised Formula One calendar.
CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)
Cycling - Giro d'Italia
Stage nine of the Giro d'Italia is a 207-kilometre ride from San Salvo to Roccaraso
RUGBY-UNION-BLEDISLOE-NZL-AUS/ (TV)
Rugby Union - Bledisloe Cup - New Zealand v Australia
The All Blacks host the Wallabies in the first Bledisloe Cup test at Wellington Stadium.