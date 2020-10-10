SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 10 a.m. ET

10 Oct 2020 / 22:02 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/ 10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    FENWAY-SPORTS-M-A-SPAC/

    Red Sox owner to take Fenway Sports public through merger with RedBall: source

    Boston Red Sox owner John Henry is in talks with RedBall Acquisition Corp to take his famed sports holding company Fenway Sports Group LLC public, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters late on Friday.

    TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-PREVIEW/

    Nadal must scale Djokovic wall to reach Federer record

    PARIS - Novak Djokovic faces claycourt king Rafael Nadal in a dream French Open final on Sunday with more at stake for the world's two top-ranked players than another Grand Slam title.

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA/

    'You live with it' LeBron says after Green's miss

    Danny Green's three-point attempt at the end of Game Five of the NBA Finals that would have given the Los Angeles Lakers the lead and possibly the championship was the right play, LeBron James said on Friday.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-BEL/PREVIEW

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England news conference & training

    England prepare for their UEFA Nations League match against Belgium. England manager Gareth Southgate and a player hold a virtual news conference.

    10 Oct

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-FRA-POR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - France v Portugal - News conferences & training

    France gears up to face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

    10 Oct

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-BEL/PREVIEW

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Belgium news conference

    Belgium coach Roberto Martinez holds his pre-match news conference ahead of the meeting against England in the UEFA Nations League.

    10 Oct

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-BIH-NLD/PREVIEW (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Bosnia and Herzegovina v Netherlands

    Netherlands coach Frank de Boer holds a press confrence onthe eve of the Nations League clash away against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    10 Oct 1

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ESP-SWI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Spain v Switzerland

    Spain face Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

    10 Oct

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-UKR-GER/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Ukraine v Germany

    Ukraine face Germany in the UEFA Nations League. The two teams give post-match news conferences.

    10 Oct

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-VAG-FLA/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Flamengo

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Flamengo - Sao Januario stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 10, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

    10 Oct

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-IRL-WAL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Ireland v Wales

    Ireland face Wales in the UEFA Nations League. We will wrap up the rest of League B.

    11 Oct

    TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - French Open

    The French Open men's singles final at Roland Garros. The women's doubles final is played earlier in the day.

    11 Oct

    GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/ (PIX)

    Golf - Women's PGA Championship Round three of the Women's PGA Championship in Newton Square, Pennsylvania.

    10 Oct

    GOLF-SHRINERS/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

    Round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

    10 Oct

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

    Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship

    The final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water.

    11 Oct

    MOTOR-F1-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV)

    CANCELLED - Motor racing - Formula One - Japanese Grand Prix

    The Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    11 Oct

    MOTOR-MOTOGP-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motorcycling - MotoGP - French Grand Prix

    Le Mans hosts the French Grand Prix - the ninth race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

    11 Oct

    MOTOR-F1-EIFEL/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Eifel Grand Prix

    The Nuerburgring hosts the Eifel Grand Prix - the 11th race on the revised Formula One calendar.

    11 Oct

    CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

    Cycling - Giro d'Italia

    Stage nine of the Giro d'Italia is a 207-kilometre ride from San Salvo to Roccaraso

    11 Oct

    RUGBY-UNION-BLEDISLOE-NZL-AUS/ (TV)

    Rugby Union - Bledisloe Cup - New Zealand v Australia

    The All Blacks host the Wallabies in the first Bledisloe Cup test at Wellington Stadium.

    11 Oct

