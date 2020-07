Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASEBALL

Baseball: Freeman among four Braves players to test positive for COVID-19

(Reuters) - Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was among four players from the Major League Baseball (MLB) outfit to test positive for COVID-19, team manager Brian Snitker said.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ARGENTINA-FOOSBALL

Soccer-mad Argentines get kicks at social distance with 'human foosball'

PERGAMINO, Argentina (Reuters) - Soccer-mad Argentines in the country's farm belt city of Pergamino have devised a clever way to keep playing while avoiding risk of spreading COVID-19: a human foosball pitch with zones for each player to avoid physical contact.

BASEBALL-NYY-TANAKA

Yankees' Tanaka released from hospital after line drive to head

(Reuters) - New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, who was hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of teammate Giancarlo Stanton on Saturday, has been released from hospital, the Major League Baseball team said on Saturday.

