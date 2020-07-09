REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

England's top order crumbles under West Indies attack

West Indies dominated the second morning of the first test against England on Thursday as Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder took full advantage of bowler-friendly conditions to leave the hosts reeling on 106-5.

CYCLING-FROOME/

Froome to leave Team INEOS at the end of the season

Britain's most decorated road cyclist Chris Froome will leave Team INEOS at the end of the season, ending a long association with the British outfit with whom he won the Tour de France four times.

SOCCER-VAR/COLLINA

FIFA wants uniform global use of VAR, says refs chief Collina

FIFA wants VAR video reviews to be applied in the same way across all competitions, as they take over direct responsibility for the system.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-FIFA/

Soccer - FIFA holds video conference on women's football

Global soccer body FIFA will hold a video conference with some of the world's top coaches to discuss the development of women's football.

9 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Southampton.

9 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

9 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-LEG/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Leganes

Eibar host fellow strugglers Leganes in La Liga. Includes coverage of Real Mallorca-Levante.

9 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-ZURICH/ (PIX)

Athletics - Diamond League - Zurich - The Inspiration Games

Organisers of the Diamond League meeting in Zurich will host an innovative competition called the Inspiration Games on July 9. The event features 30 athletes representing Europe, the United States and the Rest of the World who will compete in eight disciplines, in seven stadiums on three continents.

9 Jul 13:35 ET / 17:35 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-ARS/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

9 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-PORTUGAL-TND-POR/

Soccer - Portugal - Primeira Liga - Tondela v FC Porto

Tondela face FC Porto in the Primeira Liga.

9 Jul 14:15 ET / 18:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester United

Aston Villa play Manchester United in the Premier League.

9 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Verona v Inter Milan

Verona host Inter Milan in a Serie A match.

9 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATB-SEV/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla

Athletic Bilbao play Sevilla in La Liga.

9 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-PORTUGAL-FAM-SLB/

Soccer - Portugal - Primeira Liga - Famalicao v Benfica

Famalicao face Benfica in the Primeira Liga.

9 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUSTRALIA/HOLMES

INTERVIEW-Rugby - 'New boy' Holmes fired up for Force reboot

Former Wallabies prop Greg Holmes thought COVID-19 had put paid to his rugby career at the ripe age of 37 but then the Western Force came calling ahead of their return to the national spotlight in the Super Rugby AU competition.

10 Jul 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match away to Real Valladolid.

10 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00

GMTBASEBALL-JAPAN/FANS (PIX) (TV)

Baseball-Fans return to Japanese baseball stadiums for first time

For the first time this season, up to 5,000 fans are allowed to enter Japan's professional baseball stadiums. Previously, the matches were taking place in empty venues to prevent spread of coronavirus.

10 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week two

Melbourne Rebels v Queensland Reds.

10 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Styrian Grand Prix - Practice

Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.

10 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draw

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals takes place at a ceremony at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon.

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/ (PIX)

Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies

England play West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in the first test of their three-match series.

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-SOU/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Southampton.

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Europa League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draw

The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals.

10 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-CHE/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Sheffield United.

10 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GOLF-OHIO/

Golf - PGA Tour - Workday Charity Open

Round two of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

10 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BUR/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Burnley.

10 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-MCI/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a virtual news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

10 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT