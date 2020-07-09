REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/
England's top order crumbles under West Indies attack
West Indies dominated the second morning of the first test against England on Thursday as Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder took full advantage of bowler-friendly conditions to leave the hosts reeling on 106-5.
CYCLING-FROOME/
Froome to leave Team INEOS at the end of the season
Britain's most decorated road cyclist Chris Froome will leave Team INEOS at the end of the season, ending a long association with the British outfit with whom he won the Tour de France four times.
SOCCER-VAR/COLLINA
FIFA wants uniform global use of VAR, says refs chief Collina
FIFA wants VAR video reviews to be applied in the same way across all competitions, as they take over direct responsibility for the system.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-FIFA/
Soccer - FIFA holds video conference on women's football
Global soccer body FIFA will hold a video conference with some of the world's top coaches to discuss the development of women's football.
9 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-SOU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Southampton.
9 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-TOT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
Bournemouth play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-LEG/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Leganes
Eibar host fellow strugglers Leganes in La Liga. Includes coverage of Real Mallorca-Levante.
9 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-ZURICH/ (PIX)
Athletics - Diamond League - Zurich - The Inspiration Games
Organisers of the Diamond League meeting in Zurich will host an innovative competition called the Inspiration Games on July 9. The event features 30 athletes representing Europe, the United States and the Rest of the World who will compete in eight disciplines, in seven stadiums on three continents.
9 Jul 13:35 ET / 17:35 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-ARS/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.
9 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SOCCER-PORTUGAL-TND-POR/
Soccer - Portugal - Primeira Liga - Tondela v FC Porto
Tondela face FC Porto in the Primeira Liga.
9 Jul 14:15 ET / 18:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-MUN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester United
Aston Villa play Manchester United in the Premier League.
9 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-INT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Verona v Inter Milan
Verona host Inter Milan in a Serie A match.
9 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-ATB-SEV/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla
Athletic Bilbao play Sevilla in La Liga.
9 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-PORTUGAL-FAM-SLB/
Soccer - Portugal - Primeira Liga - Famalicao v Benfica
Famalicao face Benfica in the Primeira Liga.
9 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-AUSTRALIA/HOLMES
INTERVIEW-Rugby - 'New boy' Holmes fired up for Force reboot
Former Wallabies prop Greg Holmes thought COVID-19 had put paid to his rugby career at the ripe age of 37 but then the Western Force came calling ahead of their return to the national spotlight in the Super Rugby AU competition.
10 Jul 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training
Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match away to Real Valladolid.
10 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00
GMTBASEBALL-JAPAN/FANS (PIX) (TV)
Baseball-Fans return to Japanese baseball stadiums for first time
For the first time this season, up to 5,000 fans are allowed to enter Japan's professional baseball stadiums. Previously, the matches were taking place in empty venues to prevent spread of coronavirus.
10 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/
Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week two
Melbourne Rebels v Queensland Reds.
MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Styrian Grand Prix - Practice
Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draw
The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals takes place at a ceremony at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon.
10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/ (PIX)
Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies
England play West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in the first test of their three-match series.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-SOU/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Southampton.
SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Europa League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draw
The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals.
10 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-CHE/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Sheffield United.
10 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
GOLF-OHIO/
Golf - PGA Tour - Workday Charity Open
Round two of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BUR/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Burnley.
10 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-MCI/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a virtual news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Brighton & Hove Albion.