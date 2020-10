Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL/

Hamilton's future comes more into focus after record win

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mercedes Formula One boss Toto Wolff jokingly suggested he would have to sell the factory to keep Lewis Hamilton after the Briton's record 92nd career win in Portugal on Sunday.

SOCCER-FRANCE/POGBA

'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on Monday denied media reports that said he quit the France national team over comments made by the country's President Emmanuel Macron which were perceived to be against Islam.

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/

Kershaw sticks to the plan as Dodgers win World Series Game 5

Clayton Kershaw struck out six and foiled a brazen attempt at stealing home by Tampa Bay center fielder Manuel Margot as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Rays 4-2 in Game Five of the World Series on Sunday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-FCM/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - FC Midtjylland news conference & training

FC Midtjylland prepare for their Champions league group stage match away to Liverpool.

26 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE/POGBA (PIX)

Soccer-'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

26 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-WBA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion are at home to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League

26 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-ROM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v AS Roma

AC Milan host AS Roma in a Serie A match

26 Oct 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

26 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-IBA-PSG/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Istanbul Basaksehir v Paris St Germain - News conferences & training

Istanbul Basaksehir and Paris St Germain prepare for their Champions league group stage match.

27 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Juventus training & news conference

Juventus and Barcelona prepare for their Champions league group stage match in Turin.

27 Oct 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT

GYMNASTICS

OLYMPICS-2020/GYMNASTICS-USA (TV)

Olympics-US gymnastics team prepare to visit Tokyo for Olympics test event

The United States are one of four teams to be competing in next month's meet in Tokyo, seen as a trial event ahead of next year's Olympics. How are they preparing?

27 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana is a 159.7-kilometre hilly ride from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia.

27 Oct 08:20 ET / 12:20 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-SCO/PREVIEW (PIX)

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland team announcement

Scotland name their team to face Wales in the Six Nations at Llanelli on Saturday. Coach Gregor Townsend will also talk to the media one hour after the team announcement.

27 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT