Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Podoroska becomes first female qualifier in French Open semi-finals

Argentine Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier to reach the French Open semi-finals in the women's singles draw when she downed Ukrainian third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-4 on Tuesday.

ATHLETICS-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Cheptegei takes aim at 10,000m record in Valencia

Less than two months after breaking the 5,000 metres world record, Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei is setting his sights on the 10,000m mark at a special event in Valencia on Wednesday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND/WELBECK

Former England pair Welbeck and Wilshere left without clubs

As the transfer window slammed shut on Monday, two former England internationals were left stuck outside in the cold.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-GER-TUR/PREVIEW

Soccer - International Friendly - Germany & Turkey news conferences & training

Germany and Turkey prepare for their friendly match in Cologne.

6 Oct 10:45 ET / 14:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/

Soccer - Spain - Interview with Barcelona finance director Jordi Moix

Barcelona's finance director Jordi Moix speaks to Reuters about how the club is coping with a 97-million-euro loss due to the coronavirus pandemic and how the crisis affects their plans to renovate their Camp Nou stadium.

6 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-LAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers

2019-20 NBA Season (Postseason) - AdventHealth Arena, Reunion, Florida

7 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage five of the Giro d'Italia is a 225-kilometre ride from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano.

7 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - French Open

The quarter-finals of the French Open at Roland Garros.

7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-IOC/TOKYO (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Tokyo Olympics organisers hold news conference after presentation to IOC

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympic Games hold news conference after delivering virtual presentation to International Olympic Committee Executive Board.

7 Oct 08:15 ET / 12:15 GMT

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

Olympics-IOC Executive Board meeting

The International Olympic Committee Executive Board meet remotely by video conference. IOC President Thomas Bach will hold a news conference at the conclusion of the meeting.

7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ATHLETICS-SPAIN/

Athletics - 10,000 metres - NN Valencia World Record Day

Ugandan endurance runner Joshua Cheptegei aims to set a new world record in 10,000 metres at a one-off event in Valencia, taking aim at the mark of 26:17.53 set by Kenenisa Bekele in 2005, the longest standing men's 10,000m world record.

7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT