TOP STORIES

SOCCER-FIFA/SWISS

Special prosecutor to examine allegations against FIFA boss, Swiss Attorney General

Switzerland named a special prosecutor to review criminal complaints against FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and Attorney General Michael Lauber after the men held undocumented meetings while Lauber's office was investigating suspected graft surrounding the global soccer body.

MOTOR-F1-AUSTRIA/

Mercedes one-two as F1 gets back on track in Austria

Formula One got back on track in changed circumstances on Friday but with Mercedes bringing a familiar look to the timing sheets as six times world champion Lewis Hamilton led team mate Valtteri Bottas one-two in Austrian Grand Prix free practice.

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/MESSI

Messi unwilling to renew Barca contract - report

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has called off negotiations over renewing his contract with the club and is ready to leave the Catalans when his current deal expires in 2021, according to a report by Spanish radio station Cadena Ser on Friday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-RCD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Real Mallorca

Atletico Madrid host Real Mallorca in La Liga.

3 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATB-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

Real Madrid prepare for their La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao.

4 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-VIL-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match against Villarreal.

4 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion

4 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-EVE/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Everton.

4 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-DETROIT/

Golf - PGA Tour - Rocket Mortgage Classic

Round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club.

4 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-AUSTRIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Austrian Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.

4 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HORCE RACING

HORSERACING-DERBY/ (PIX) (TV)

Horse Racing - Derby Festival

The Epsom Derby and the Epsom Oaks are contested behind closed doors.

4 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - week four

Otago Highlanders v Canterbury Crusaders

4 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week one

Australia's 12-week, five-team Super Rugby AU competition continues with the ACT Brumbies hosting the Melbourne Rebels at Canberra stadium. .

4 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT