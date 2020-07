Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Broad dropped as England bat v West Indies

Seamer Stuart Broad was left out of a home test match for the first time since 2012 on Wednesday as England opted for pace against the West Indies in the first international cricket match to be played since the COVID-19 outbreak.

MOTOR-F1-RENAULT/

Alonso goes back to the future with Renault F1 team

Double world champion Fernando Alonso will make a Formula One comeback at the age of 39 next year with Renault, the team he won his titles with, after two seasons out of the sport.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-MUN/PREVIEW

Man Utd boss Solskjaer wary of Grealish threat

Manchester United must be wary of the threat posed by Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish in Thursday's Premier League clash at Villa Park, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-BELGIUM/ (PIX)

Soccer-Belgium add friendlies to international schedule

Top-ranked Belgium are to play three internationals in seven days in both October and November, adding friendlies to two scheduled Nations League clashes in both international windows.

8 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

8 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Burnley.

8 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Newcastle United

Manchester City play Newcastle United in the Premier League.

8 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GET-VIL/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Getafe v Villarreal

Getafe face Villarreal in a tussle for Champions League qualification.

8 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-CAG/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v Cagliari Fiorentina host Cagliari in a Serie A match.

8 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-GEN-NAP/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Genoa v Napoli

Genoa host Napoli in a Serie A match.

8 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion face Liverpool in the Premier League.

8 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-SAM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Sampdoria

Atalanta host Sampdoria in a Serie A match. We will also include details of the Bologna-Sassuolo match.

8 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-PRM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Parma

AS Roma host Parma in a Serie A match. We will also include details of Torino v Brescia

8 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ESY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Espanyol

Barcelona host Espanyol in La Liga.

8 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ALV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane holds a news conference and oversees a training session as his side prepare for their match against Alaves.

9 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies

England play West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in the first test of their three-match series.

9 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF-OHIO/

Golf - PGA Tour - Workday Charity Open

Round one of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

9 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Styrian Grand Prix - FIA news conference

News conference with all 20 Formula One drivers ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.

9 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT