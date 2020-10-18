SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

18 Oct 2020 / 22:05 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

    TOP STORIES

    SPORTS

    US-FOOTBALL-NFL

    Fans allowed to attend more than half of Week 6 games

    (Reuters) - For the first time this season more than half of this weekend's NFL games will welcome fans, the league said on Saturday as it oversees its 2020 campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    US-GOLF-CJCUP

    Henley sails to three-stroke lead in Las Vegas

    (Reuters) - American Russell Henley carded a flawless, five-under-par 67 to seize a three-stroke lead on Saturday at the CJ Cup, where an elite field stands between him and his first PGA Tour title in three-and-a-half years.

    US-EGYPT-SOCCER

    Egyptian grandfather becomes world's oldest soccer pro

    CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian grandfather Ezzeldin Bahader has been recognised as the world's oldest professional soccer player after completing a second full match just short of his 75th birthday.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-GERMANY-GGN-SGE/REPORT

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - FC Cologne v Eintracht Frankfurt

    FC Köln face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

    18 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-VIL-VAL/REPORT

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Villarreal v Valencia

    Villarreal face Valencia in La Liga.

    18 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

    Tottenham Hotspur face West Ham United in the Premier League.

    18 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Europe - Champions League preview

    Preview of the Champions League group stage which starts on Tuesday Oct 20.

    18 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-UNB/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Union Berlin

    Schalke 04 face Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

    18 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    GOLF-CJCUP/

    Golf - PGA Tour - The CJ Cup

    Round four of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

    18 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Aston Villa.

    18 Oct 14:15 ET / 18:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-BEN/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Benevento

    AS Roma hosts Benevento in a Serie A match

    18 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-CTH-FLA/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Flamengo

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Corinthians v Flamengo – Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil

    18 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-LEN/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Lens

    Lille host Lens in Ligue 1

    18 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CAFCHAMPIONS-RAJ-ZSC/REPORT

    Soccer - African Champions League semi-final

    Morocco's raja Casablanca host zamalek of Egypt in the first leg of their African Champions League semi-final

    18 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-INL-VAG/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Vasco da Gama Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Internacional v Vasco da Gama – Beira Rio stadium, Porto Alegre, Brazil

    18 Oct 17:15 ET / 21:15 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/

    Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

    Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

    19 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/

    Soccer-Premier League talking points

    Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

    19 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-BGD-NAM/

    POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup -

    Bangladesh v Namibia

    Bangladesh play Namibia at the Bellerive Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup.

    19 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    TENNIS-WUHAN/

    CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open

    Day one of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament.

    19 Oct

    CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-NLD-SCO/

    POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Netherlands v Scotland

    The Netherlands play Scotland at the Bellerive Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup.

    19 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-SEV/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla news conference & training

    Sevilla prepare for their Champions League group stage match away to Chelsea.

    19 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-FER/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Barcelona training & news conference Barcelona prepare for their Champions league group stage clash against Ferencvaros.

    19 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-SEV/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea training & news conference

    Chelsea prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Sevilla.

    19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

    Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

    19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-MUN/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conference & training

    Paris St Germain prepare for their Champions league group stage match at home to Manchester United

    19 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast