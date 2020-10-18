REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

US-FOOTBALL-NFL

Fans allowed to attend more than half of Week 6 games

(Reuters) - For the first time this season more than half of this weekend's NFL games will welcome fans, the league said on Saturday as it oversees its 2020 campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

US-GOLF-CJCUP

Henley sails to three-stroke lead in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - American Russell Henley carded a flawless, five-under-par 67 to seize a three-stroke lead on Saturday at the CJ Cup, where an elite field stands between him and his first PGA Tour title in three-and-a-half years.

US-EGYPT-SOCCER

Egyptian grandfather becomes world's oldest soccer pro

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian grandfather Ezzeldin Bahader has been recognised as the world's oldest professional soccer player after completing a second full match just short of his 75th birthday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-GERMANY-GGN-SGE/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - FC Cologne v Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Köln face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

18 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-VIL-VAL/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Villarreal v Valencia

Villarreal face Valencia in La Liga.

18 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur face West Ham United in the Premier League.

18 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/PREVIEW

Soccer - Europe - Champions League preview

Preview of the Champions League group stage which starts on Tuesday Oct 20.

18 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-UNB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Union Berlin

Schalke 04 face Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

18 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

GOLF-CJCUP/

Golf - PGA Tour - The CJ Cup

Round four of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

18 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Aston Villa.

18 Oct 14:15 ET / 18:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-BEN/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Benevento

AS Roma hosts Benevento in a Serie A match

18 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-CTH-FLA/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Flamengo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Corinthians v Flamengo – Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil

18 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-LEN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Lens

Lille host Lens in Ligue 1

18 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CAFCHAMPIONS-RAJ-ZSC/REPORT

Soccer - African Champions League semi-final

Morocco's raja Casablanca host zamalek of Egypt in the first leg of their African Champions League semi-final

18 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-INL-VAG/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Vasco da Gama Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Internacional v Vasco da Gama – Beira Rio stadium, Porto Alegre, Brazil

18 Oct 17:15 ET / 21:15 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

19 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

19 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-BGD-NAM/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup -

Bangladesh v Namibia

Bangladesh play Namibia at the Bellerive Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup.

19 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

TENNIS-WUHAN/

CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open

Day one of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament.

19 Oct

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-NLD-SCO/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Netherlands v Scotland

The Netherlands play Scotland at the Bellerive Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup.

19 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-SEV/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla news conference & training

Sevilla prepare for their Champions League group stage match away to Chelsea.

19 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-FER/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Barcelona training & news conference Barcelona prepare for their Champions league group stage clash against Ferencvaros.

19 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-SEV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea training & news conference

Chelsea prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Sevilla.

19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-MUN/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conference & training

Paris St Germain prepare for their Champions league group stage match at home to Manchester United

19 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT