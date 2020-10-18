REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.
TOP STORIES
SPORTS
US-FOOTBALL-NFL
Fans allowed to attend more than half of Week 6 games
(Reuters) - For the first time this season more than half of this weekend's NFL games will welcome fans, the league said on Saturday as it oversees its 2020 campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
US-GOLF-CJCUP
Henley sails to three-stroke lead in Las Vegas
(Reuters) - American Russell Henley carded a flawless, five-under-par 67 to seize a three-stroke lead on Saturday at the CJ Cup, where an elite field stands between him and his first PGA Tour title in three-and-a-half years.
US-EGYPT-SOCCER
Egyptian grandfather becomes world's oldest soccer pro
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian grandfather Ezzeldin Bahader has been recognised as the world's oldest professional soccer player after completing a second full match just short of his 75th birthday.
UPCOMING
SOCCER-GERMANY-GGN-SGE/REPORT
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - FC Cologne v Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Köln face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.
18 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-VIL-VAL/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Villarreal v Valencia
Villarreal face Valencia in La Liga.
18 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-WHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur face West Ham United in the Premier League.
18 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/PREVIEW
Soccer - Europe - Champions League preview
Preview of the Champions League group stage which starts on Tuesday Oct 20.
18 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-UNB/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Union Berlin
Schalke 04 face Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.
GOLF-CJCUP/
Golf - PGA Tour - The CJ Cup
Round four of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.
18 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-AVA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Aston Villa.
18 Oct 14:15 ET / 18:15 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-BEN/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Benevento
AS Roma hosts Benevento in a Serie A match
18 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-CTH-FLA/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Flamengo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Corinthians v Flamengo – Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil
18 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-LEN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Lens
Lille host Lens in Ligue 1
SOCCER-CAFCHAMPIONS-RAJ-ZSC/REPORT
Soccer - African Champions League semi-final
Morocco's raja Casablanca host zamalek of Egypt in the first leg of their African Champions League semi-final
SOCCER-BRAZIL-INL-VAG/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Vasco da Gama Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Internacional v Vasco da Gama – Beira Rio stadium, Porto Alegre, Brazil
18 Oct 17:15 ET / 21:15 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/
Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend
Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.
19 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:
19 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-BGD-NAM/
POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup -
Bangladesh v Namibia
Bangladesh play Namibia at the Bellerive Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup.
19 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
TENNIS-WUHAN/
CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open
Day one of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament.
19 Oct
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-NLD-SCO/
POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Netherlands v Scotland
The Netherlands play Scotland at the Bellerive Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup.
19 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-SEV/PREVIEW
Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla news conference & training
Sevilla prepare for their Champions League group stage match away to Chelsea.
19 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-FER/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Barcelona training & news conference Barcelona prepare for their Champions league group stage clash against Ferencvaros.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-SEV/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea training & news conference
Chelsea prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Sevilla.
19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/
Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points
Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-MUN/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conference & training
Paris St Germain prepare for their Champions league group stage match at home to Manchester United
19 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT