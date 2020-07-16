REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-ADVISER
Tokyo Olympics at risk if coronavirus mutates, gets stronger -Japan adviser
The Tokyo Olympics may have to be postponed again if the novel coronavirus mutates into a stronger pathogen, Kiyoshi Kurokawa, a prominent Japanese government adviser, said on Wednesday.
ATHLETICS-USA/EATON
Athletics-Even in retirement Eaton looks to push performance boundaries
Two-time Olympic decathlon gold medallist Ashton Eaton has turned to science and engineering for his post-athletic career but the American former world record holder told Reuters he has found a way to straddle both worlds.
SOCCER-WORLDCUP/SCHEDULE
Four games a day confirmed for 2022 World Cup in Qatar
World Cup fans will be able to watch an unprecedented four games a day on television, spread out over 11 hours, during the group stage of the Qatar 2022 tournament after the schedule was confirmed on Wednesday.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV)
Olympics - IOC Executive Board meeting
IOC President Thomas Bach holds media teleconferences following the executive board meeting.
15 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-OSA/PREVIEW
Soccer - Spain - Barcelona reflect on catalogue of errors as title slips away
We look at where it went wrong for Barcelona as they prepare to lose out on the Spanish title to Real Madrid after a chaotic season on and off the pitch.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-TOT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
15 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BOU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City play AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-WLV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers.
SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-PRM/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Parma
AC Milan host Parma in a Serie A match
15 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-CAG/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Cagliari
Sampdoria host Cagliari in a Serie A match
SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-NAP/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v Napoli
Bologna host Napoli in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Liverpool
Arsenal face Liverpool in the Premier League.
15 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-HEL/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Verona
AS Roma host Verona in a Serie A match. We will also include details of the match between Lecce and Fiorentina
15 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-JUV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Juventus
Sassuolo host Juventus in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Lazio
Udinese host Lazio in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-PORTUGAL-POR-SLI/ (PIX)
Soccer - Portugal - Primeira Liga - FC Porto v Sporting Lisbon
FC Porto face Sporting Lisbon in the Primeira Liga.
15 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT
CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Australia
England play Australia at Bristol's County Ground in the third one day international.
16 Jul
RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND/JONES
Rugby union -Eddie Jones media conference
England coach Eddie Jones holds a remote teleconference
16 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/
Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies
England play West Indies at Old Trafford in the second test of their three-match series.
GOLF-MEMORIAL/ (TV)
Golf - PGA Tour - The Memorial Tournament
Round one of the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
16 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Hungarian Grand Prix - FIA news conference
News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring near Budapest.
16 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT