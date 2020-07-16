REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-ADVISER

Tokyo Olympics at risk if coronavirus mutates, gets stronger -Japan adviser

The Tokyo Olympics may have to be postponed again if the novel coronavirus mutates into a stronger pathogen, Kiyoshi Kurokawa, a prominent Japanese government adviser, said on Wednesday.

ATHLETICS-USA/EATON

Athletics-Even in retirement Eaton looks to push performance boundaries

Two-time Olympic decathlon gold medallist Ashton Eaton has turned to science and engineering for his post-athletic career but the American former world record holder told Reuters he has found a way to straddle both worlds.

SOCCER-WORLDCUP/SCHEDULE

Four games a day confirmed for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

World Cup fans will be able to watch an unprecedented four games a day on television, spread out over 11 hours, during the group stage of the Qatar 2022 tournament after the schedule was confirmed on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV)

Olympics - IOC Executive Board meeting

IOC President Thomas Bach holds media teleconferences following the executive board meeting.

15 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-OSA/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - Barcelona reflect on catalogue of errors as title slips away

We look at where it went wrong for Barcelona as they prepare to lose out on the Spanish title to Real Madrid after a chaotic season on and off the pitch.

15 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

15 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City play AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

15 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

15 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-PRM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Parma

AC Milan host Parma in a Serie A match

15 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-CAG/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Cagliari

Sampdoria host Cagliari in a Serie A match

15 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-NAP/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v Napoli

Bologna host Napoli in a Serie A match.

15 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Liverpool

Arsenal face Liverpool in the Premier League.

15 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-HEL/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Verona

AS Roma host Verona in a Serie A match. We will also include details of the match between Lecce and Fiorentina

15 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Juventus

Sassuolo host Juventus in a Serie A match.

15 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Lazio

Udinese host Lazio in a Serie A match.

15 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-PORTUGAL-POR-SLI/ (PIX)

Soccer - Portugal - Primeira Liga - FC Porto v Sporting Lisbon

FC Porto face Sporting Lisbon in the Primeira Liga.

15 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Australia

England play Australia at Bristol's County Ground in the third one day international.

16 Jul

RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND/JONES

Rugby union -Eddie Jones media conference

England coach Eddie Jones holds a remote teleconference

16 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies

England play West Indies at Old Trafford in the second test of their three-match series.

16 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF-MEMORIAL/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - The Memorial Tournament

Round one of the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

16 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Hungarian Grand Prix - FIA news conference

News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring near Budapest.

16 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT