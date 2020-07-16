SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

16 Jul 2020 / 01:09 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-ADVISER

    Tokyo Olympics at risk if coronavirus mutates, gets stronger -Japan adviser

    The Tokyo Olympics may have to be postponed again if the novel coronavirus mutates into a stronger pathogen, Kiyoshi Kurokawa, a prominent Japanese government adviser, said on Wednesday.

    ATHLETICS-USA/EATON

    Athletics-Even in retirement Eaton looks to push performance boundaries

    Two-time Olympic decathlon gold medallist Ashton Eaton has turned to science and engineering for his post-athletic career but the American former world record holder told Reuters he has found a way to straddle both worlds.

    SOCCER-WORLDCUP/SCHEDULE

    Four games a day confirmed for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

    World Cup fans will be able to watch an unprecedented four games a day on television, spread out over 11 hours, during the group stage of the Qatar 2022 tournament after the schedule was confirmed on Wednesday.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV)

    Olympics - IOC Executive Board meeting

    IOC President Thomas Bach holds media teleconferences following the executive board meeting.

    15 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-OSA/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Spain - Barcelona reflect on catalogue of errors as title slips away

    We look at where it went wrong for Barcelona as they prepare to lose out on the Spanish title to Real Madrid after a chaotic season on and off the pitch.

    15 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

    Newcastle United play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

    15 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BOU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

    Manchester City play AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

    15 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

    15 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-PRM/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Parma

    AC Milan host Parma in a Serie A match

    15 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-CAG/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Cagliari

    Sampdoria host Cagliari in a Serie A match

    15 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-NAP/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v Napoli

    Bologna host Napoli in a Serie A match.

    15 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Liverpool

    Arsenal face Liverpool in the Premier League.

    15 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-HEL/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Verona

    AS Roma host Verona in a Serie A match. We will also include details of the match between Lecce and Fiorentina

    15 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Juventus

    Sassuolo host Juventus in a Serie A match.

    15 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Lazio

    Udinese host Lazio in a Serie A match.

    15 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-PORTUGAL-POR-SLI/ (PIX)

    Soccer - Portugal - Primeira Liga - FC Porto v Sporting Lisbon

    FC Porto face Sporting Lisbon in the Primeira Liga.

    15 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

    CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

    POSTPONED - Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Australia

    England play Australia at Bristol's County Ground in the third one day international.

    16 Jul

    RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND/JONES

    Rugby union -Eddie Jones media conference

    England coach Eddie Jones holds a remote teleconference

    16 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

    Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies

    England play West Indies at Old Trafford in the second test of their three-match series.

    16 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    GOLF-MEMORIAL/ (TV)

    Golf - PGA Tour - The Memorial Tournament

    Round one of the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

    16 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Hungarian Grand Prix - FIA news conference

    News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring near Budapest.

    16 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

