TOP STORIES

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DRAW/

Barcelona or Napoli await Bayern if no upset against Chelsea

Bayern Munich will face Barcelona or Napoli in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, if they can defend their three goal lead against Chelsea in their last 16 second leg game.

MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/

Ferrari warned over COVID-19 protocol breach

Formula One's governing body has warned Ferrari about the risks of breaching the sport's COVID-19 protocol and protective 'bubble'.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-ARS/PREVIEW

Form not a factor in derby, says Arsenal's Arteta ahead of Spurs clash

Form is irrelevant when Arsenal play Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said on Friday as the race heats up for the two Premier League clubs' bids to qualify for Europe next season.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-GCF/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Granada

Real Sociedad play Granada in La Liga.

10 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ALV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Alaves

Real Madrid host Alaves in La Liga.

10 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUS-IRL/

CANCELLED - Rugby Union - Australia v Ireland

The Wallabies host Ireland at Sydney Cricket Ground

11 Jul

CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Cricket - First One Day International - England v Australia

England play Australia at Lord's in the first one day international.

11 Jul

RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - week five

Canterbury Crusaders v Auckland Blues

11 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week two

New South Wales Waratahs v Western Force

11 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies

England play West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in the first test of their three-match series.

11 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v West Ham United.

11 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Newcastle United.

11 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

GOLF-OHIO/

Golf - PGA Tour - Workday Charity Open

Round three of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

11 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Styrian Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.

11 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT