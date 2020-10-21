REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/

Dodgers beat Rays 8-3 to draw first blood in World Series

Mookie Betts hit a home run, stole two bases and scored twice as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to win the first game of the World Series in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CYCLING/GAVIRIA

Team doctor confirms Gaviria has been re-infected by COVID-19

The cyclist Fernando Gaviria is one of only a handful of COVID-19 patients worldwide to have had the disease twice after his UAE Emirates team doctor confirmed on Wednesday that his test result during the Giro d'Italia was not a false positive.

OLYMPICS-2020/VOLUNTEERS

Almost 80% of Tokyo Games volunteers concerned about COVID-19: survey

Almost 80% of volunteers for next year's rearranged Summer Olympics are concerned about the spread of the novel coronavirus, a Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) survey showed.

UPCOMING

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/ (PIX) (TV)

Baseball - MLB - Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers

The Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Two of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

21 Oct 20:08 ET / 00:08 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBS-LMO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - FC Salzburg v Lokomotiv Moscow

FC Salzburg face Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League.

21 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-SHK/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

21 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AJA-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam v Liverpool

Ajax Amsterdam face Liverpool in the Champions League.

21 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-INT-BMG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Inter Milan v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Inter Milan face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Champions League.

21 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-ATM/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

21 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLY-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Olympiacos v Olympique Marseille

Olympiacos face Olympique Marseille in the Champions League.

21 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-POR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Manchester City v FC Porto

Manchester City face FC Porto in the Champions League.

21 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCM-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - FC Midtjylland v Atalanta

FC Midtjylland face Atalanta in the Champions League.

21 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-VAG-CTH/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Corinthians

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Vasco da Gama v Corinthians – Sao Januario stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

21 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/BULLETPREVIEWS

Soccer - England - Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the sixth round of the Premier League.

22 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE/

Soccer - England - Chelsea's Zyiech & Mendy news conferences

Two of Chelsea's new signings, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy speak to the media.

22 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND-EXE-WAS/ (PIX)

Rugby-Premiership Final preview

Preview of English rugby's Premiership final at Twickenham between new European champions Exeter and Wasps

22 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-FRA-WAL/

Rugby - France name team to play Wales in friendly international

France coach Fabien Galhie names his test team to play Wales in Paris on Saturday

22 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-FRA-WAL/

Rugby - Wales name team to play France in friendly international

Wales coach Wayne Pivac will name his test team to play France in Paris on Saturday. The coach will hold a press conference one hour after naming the team.

22 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AUSTRALIAN RULES-FINAL/

Australian Rules - AFL champions Richmond meet Geelong at climax of "season like no other"

A tortuous Australian Football League season reaches its climax on Saturday when the Richmond Tigers bid for back-to-back championships against the Geelong Cats in Saturday's "Grand Final" decider at the Gabba in Brisbane.

22 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia is a 207-kilometre mountain ride from Pinzolo to Laghi di Cancano.

22 Oct 04:20 ET / 08:20 GMT

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana Stage three of the Vuelta a Espana is a 166.1-kilometre hilly ride from Lodosa to La Laguna Negra - Vinuesa.

22 Oct 07:15 ET / 11:15 GMT

TENNIS-SERBIA-DJOKOVIC/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Novak Djokovic news conference

World number one Novak Djokovic speaks to the media in Belgrade as he prepares for the Erste Bank Open in Vienna before heading to London for the ATP Finals.

22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Portuguese Grand Prix - FIA news conference

News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao.

22 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT